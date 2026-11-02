The Dell Pro Max Tower T2 is one of those desktop workstations that immediately resonated when we tested it. It's fast, performance-driven, and scored 4.5 stars in our review. It's a beast for professional workloads. But here's something else I noticed.

The Dell Pro Max Tower T2 workstation can be configured with an Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPU for $16,780 (was $18,645) at Dell when you sign up to receive newsletters with one of our Dell coupon codes, which gives you 10% off your first purchase.

And when you consider that the Blackwell 6000 graphics card costs $15,799 at EmpoweredPC and $17,999 at Newegg, that makes the whole bundle a bit of a steal.

• Best for: Enterprise professionals, AI developers, and creative studio engineers.

• What we like: The machine itself is superb, blazing through our benchmark tests. It's highly configurable for a range of workloads. But it's the fact that you're getting a full tower workstation for almost the cost of the GPU alone that stands out.

• What to know: This is a high-end desktop PC designed for demanding and complex workloads, not your run-of-the-mill business computer.

Today's best Dell PC deal

Dell Pro Max Tower T2 Desktop: was $18,645 now $16,780 at Dell Like most Dell PCs, the Pro Max T2 is available in a range of configurations. This is the cheapest one with the Nvidia RTX Pro Blackwell 6000 GPU, running Windows 11 Pro on an Intel Core Ultra 5 235 CPU, 8GB DDR5, and 256GB SSD. But you can spec the machine to fit any workload. Sign up for the newsletter to get 10% off your first purchase.

Why we recommend it

This workstation scored 4.5 stars in our review, and we awarded it a TechRadar Pro Highly Recommended badge.

To see how it fared, we ran Dell's Pro Max T2 alongside engineers working with large data warehouses, AI, 3D modeling, 4K and 6K video editing, and large-scale visual events. And it performed beautifully in that role - it's what it was built for.

In our review, we found it "a beast of a machine for professionals who need uncompromising power in engineering, AI, and all-around business performance, and who want a machine that is capable today and upgradable for the future."

For more work-oriented PCs, we've tested out the best business computers.

Price context & historical value

The workstation's price, configured with this GPU, is about what I'd expect in today's volatile market. However, the value comes from getting it specced with a Blackwell 6000 graphics card for about the same price as buying the GPU on its own.

I've listed the cheapest Blackwell config here. However, for truly demanding tasks, I'd recommend bumping up the memory to 32GB - although you can go as high as 128GB, and potentially increasing storage from the base 256GB (Dell sells configurations up to 4TB).

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell Pro Max T2 if...

You want a high-performance workstation desktop for complicated workloads, AI, or production-grade creative projects.

❌ Skip the Dell Pro Max T2 if...

You need a business PC for largely administrative or general content creation tasks. You could spec out the Pro Max T2 for that, but personally, I rate the highly configurable Dell Tower Plus (EBT2250).