Prices for the highly coveted Nvidia DGX Spark mini PC are wallet-squeezing right now. Direct from Nvidia, the Mac mini-sized supercomputer is $6,950, and elsewhere, prices are massively inflated by third-party resellers (there's one for almost 10Gs at Newegg, and another for $9K at Best Buy). But there is a cheaper way to get the same level of performance without the extra cost.

Currently, the Dell Pro Precision with GB10 is listed at $5,903 at Dell. The SFF machine runs Nvidia DGX OS 7 on the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip with 128GB LPDDR5x, up to 8533 MT/s, and 2TB SSD storage. You can even shave a little extra off that cost, too, by opting for 1TB SSD configuration for $5,523.

• Best for: AI engineers running larger local AI models.

• Why we like it: Running the same chip and memory as Nvidia's machine, Dell's Pro Precision is a much better price than the DGX Spark, which is fast becoming like gold-dust on the market.

Dell Pro Precision with GB10: $5,903 at Dell The Dell Pro Precision is equipped with the GB10 superchip, which is also found in Nvidia's DGX Spark PC. This CPU/GPU hybrid delivers high-performance for larger AI models thanks to the 128GB onboard RAM. As always with Dell, it's configurable, with 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB storage capacities. Save an extra $53 by removing the Dell keyboard and mouse when configuring.

Why we recommend it

Although we've had excellent experiences with Dell desktops in the past, price is the primary driver for highlighting this machine. You're saving over a thousand bucks compared to Nvidia's DGX Spark.

The chip itself combines an Arm-based CPU with a Blackwell GPU, paired with a massive 128GB memory for AI-oriented tasks. For local AI inferencing and development, it has exactly the right specs.

Value verdict

Compared to the Nvidia DGX Spark, which boasts the same specs as Dell's mini PC, you're making a significant saving of $1,047. I'd ignore the inflated prices from third-party sellers - for me, the decision is really, choosing whether to buy what amounts to the same machine from Dell or get the original from Nvidia.

I'd recommend the 1TB or 2TB configurations and offload additional files to an external drive. The 4TB model adds an outlandish $2,830 to the price tag over the base model.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Dell Pro Precision with GB10 if...

You plan to run large AI models locally - it's where this Grace Blackwell chip excels.

❌ Skip the Dell Pro Precision with GB10 if...

You want a general high-performance machine for non-AI tasks, or you'd prefer the official Nvidia SFF.