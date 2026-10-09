Running AI locally is becoming an increasingly attractive option for small businesses that want more control over their data, predictable computing costs, and the ability to experiment with the technology without relying on cloud services. Nvidia's new RTX Spark laptops could make that easier, combining powerful processors, Blackwell graphics, and large amounts of unified memory in portable computers.

Pre-orders are now open, with the first models scheduled to ship on October 16. Prices start at $2,599.99, although more powerful configurations can cost considerably more.

There are models from all of the major manufacturers, including Microsoft, Asus, Lenovo, HP, and Dell, but for small businesses looking to run local AI models and develop applications, these are the three laptops I'd recommend.

My top 3 RTX Spark laptops for AI

Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra - 15" 3K Touchscreen: $2,599.99 at Best Buy Microsoft's 15-inch Surface Laptop Ultra is one of the least expensive ways to get Nvidia's new RTX Spark hardware, with pre-orders starting at $2,599.99. The Surface Laptop Ultra is available with up to 128GB of unified memory. I'd consider the entry-level model for a small business exploring internal AI assistants, document analysis, coding tools, and other relatively modest local AI applications.

HP OmniBook Ultra 16" 3K OLED Touchscreen Laptop: $3,199.99 at Best Buy HP's 16-inch laptop features a 3K OLED touchscreen and can be configured with up to 128GB of unified memory. HP's 24GB and 32GB versions use a smaller RTX Spark chip, while configurations with 48GB or more feature the full 20-core Grace CPU and 6,144-core Blackwell GPU. For more demanding AI projects, I'd look closely at the 64GB or 128GB versions rather than just choosing the cheapest model.

Asus ProArt P16 16" 4K OLED Touchscreen Laptop: $3,399.99 at Best Buy The Asus ProArt P16 is a good choice for small businesses that combine AI development with creative work. It features a 16-inch display and offers up to 128GB of unified memory and 2TB of storage.

Why RTX Spark makes sense for small businesses

One of the main attractions of running AI locally is the ability to process information without sending every request to a cloud-based service, which could be handy for anyone working with confidential documents, proprietary code, customer information, internal research, and so on.

Nvidia's RTX Spark platform combines a Grace CPU with a Blackwell GPU, with unified memory configurations ranging from 24GB to 128GB. The full chip includes a 20-core CPU and 6,144-core GPU, while the lower-end version has an 18-core CPU and 5,120-core GPU.

The memory configuration is particularly important for local AI, since larger models can require much more memory than conventional business applications. That said, memory capacity alone doesn't guarantee performance. The size of the model, its precision, software compatibility, and available GPU resources all affect how well it runs.

For a small business taking its first steps into local AI, I'd start by looking at the Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra, which is one of the more affordable RTX Spark options.

If your business needs more memory for larger models, HP's OmniBook Ultra 16 is worth considering, particularly in its 64GB and 128GB configurations.

For companies combining AI development with video editing, image generation, and other creative applications, the Asus ProArt P16 offers another option.

The new RTX Spark laptops are scheduled to start shipping on October 16, with pre-orders available through Best Buy and other manufacturers.