If you're looking for a powerful laptop that can handle demanding AI workloads without relying entirely on cloud services, Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra is available to pre-order now. Aiming to be a MacBook Pro killer, it combines Nvidia RTX Spark processing, Blackwell graphics, and a high-resolution touchscreen in a portable design.

The Surface Laptop Ultra is designed to handle demanding AI applications locally, with Nvidia Blackwell graphics and unified memory options reaching 128GB. That could make it an alternative to cloud processing or a dedicated desktop workstation for certain workloads.

• Best for: AI developers, researchers, creative professionals, and businesses looking for a powerful laptop capable of running compatible AI models locally.

• The deal: The base configuration Microsoft Surface Laptop Ultra is available to pre-order from $2,599.99 at Microsoft. In the UK, the pre-order is priced at £2,599.99.

Why we recommend it

Microsoft describes the Surface Laptop Ultra as its most powerful Surface Laptop yet thanks to the inclusion of Nvidia's RTX Spark N1X processor. The entry-level model combines an 18-core CPU with a 5120-core Nvidia Blackwell RTX GPU. A higher-end version increases that to a 20-core CPU and 6144-core GPU.

The platform can deliver up to one petaflop of AI compute and run models containing as many as 120 billion parameters locally. The size of the models you can realistically run will depend on the configuration and software.

The laptop uses LPDDR5x unified memory shared between the processor and graphics hardware, with consumer configurations offering 24GB, 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB. The Ultra features a 15-inch PixelSense Ultra touchscreen with a 3270 x 2180 resolution and a dynamic refresh rate reaching 120Hz. It supports 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, Dolby Vision IQ, and peak HDR brightness of 2,000 nits.

Connectivity includes three USB4-capable USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1b, USB-A 3.1, an SD card reader, and a headphone jack. You also get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, a 1080p webcam, and a precision haptic touchpad.

Microsoft quotes battery life of up to 15 hours for local video playback or 12 hours for active web browsing, although intensive AI processing will obviously place heavier demands on the battery.

Price context & historical value

The Surface Laptop Ultra, with Windows 11 Home, starts at $2,599.99, with the 18-core Nvidia RTX Spark N1X processor, 5120-core GPU, 24GB unified memory, and a 512GB Gen 4 SSD. Models with a 1TB SSD start at $2,999.99, while the higher-end Nvidia RTX Spark N1X processor, featuring a 20-core CPU and 6144-core GPU, starts at $3,699.99.

Consumer models with 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB memory include Windows 11 Pro and storage options include removable 512GB Gen 4 and 1TB or 2TB Gen 5 SSDs.

Microsoft also offers a Surface Laptop Ultra for Business, with commercial support and service options. Its available configurations and included accessories may differ from the consumer models.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Microsoft Ultra RTX Spark if...

You're an AI developer, researcher, or business professional who needs powerful local processing capabilities and access to substantial amounts of unified memory. Its high-resolution touchscreen, wide connectivity, and Windows 11 Pro options also make it well suited for demanding professional environments.

❌ Skip the Microsoft Ultra RTX Spark if...

You mainly use Microsoft 365, web applications, email, and video conferencing. A conventional business laptop would be considerably more affordable and more than capable of handling those tasks.