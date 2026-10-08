Microsoft’s new Surface Laptop Ultra starts at $2,599 for professional users

Microsoft is targeting creators, developers, scientists and AI specialists

RTX Spark brings Nvidia’s Blackwell graphics into Microsoft’s professional laptop

Microsoft has unveiled its most powerful laptop device yet - the Surface Laptop Ultra, with shipments scheduled to begin on October 16 2026.

The device will cost from $2,599, putting it directly into the price range of high-end machines used by creators and technical professionals.

Microsoft is also offering configurations costing $3,699.99 and $5,899.99, giving the Surface Laptop Ultra specifications aimed at demanding professional workloads

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Surface Laptop Ultra focuses on professional workloads

Microsoft says the laptop is designed for creators, AI specialists, engineers, scientists, developers, and other users running demanding applications.

The entry configuration comes with 24GB RAM and 512GB storage, while the next version has 32GB RAM and 1TB storage.

The highest configuration includes 128GB RAM and 1TB storage, while every model uses the same 15-inch mini-LED display.

Its hardware combines Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform with an N1X processor and RTX Blackwell graphics, supporting up to 128GB unified memory.

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The laptop can run demanding games, but Microsoft is presenting it primarily around professional applications rather than gaming performance.

Adobe is adapting Premiere Pro and Photoshop for RTX Spark, while a demonstration showed an optimized Premiere Pro version rendering a scene faster.

That software support matters because applications must be adapted properly before users can fully benefit from the platform’s Arm-based architecture.

Unfortunately, the laptop lacks ConnectX-7 and QSFP ports, limiting direct high-speed connectivity with DGX Spark systems that use Nvidia networking hardware.

That omission could be deliberate, since adding dedicated high-speed networking would raise hardware costs and make the laptop more closely aligned with Nvidia’s specialized systems.

This could matter for AI professionals who expect the Surface Laptop Ultra to connect directly with other Nvidia systems for high-speed development workloads.

Microsoft takes on Apple’s professional laptops

Microsoft says the laptop is designed for creators, AI specialists, engineers, scientists, developers and other users running demanding applications.

The Surface Laptop Ultra has a large trackpad, premium display and professional design that resemble features found on Apple’s MacBook Pro.

Its specifications also place it against high-end professional laptops rather than mainstream Windows machines designed mainly for everyday productivity.

Microsoft’s intended users include professionals who need substantial memory, graphics capability and software support for AI, development and content creation.

Adobe’s work on Premiere Pro and Photoshop could become important because application support will influence how useful RTX Spark becomes for professional users.

The laptop’s high memory ceiling also gives the highest configuration capacity suited to workloads that require substantial local resources.

However, its connectivity choices create a distinction between the Surface Laptop Ultra and Nvidia’s dedicated development hardware.

That limitation is particularly relevant when considering the laptop as an AI development machine rather than simply another high-end professional computer.

Microsoft is therefore entering Apple’s professional laptop space with powerful hardware, but its Nvidia platform also comes with connectivity limitations.

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