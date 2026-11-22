Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, November 21 (game #993).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #994) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Anything you can do ...

NYT Strands today (game #994) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SEND

PASS

CLIP

SHADE

WORE

PEER

NYT Strands today (game #994) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 7 letters

NYT Strands today (game #994) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 6th row • Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #994) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #994, are…

SURPASS

OVERSHADOW

OUTSHINE

TRANSCEND

ECLIPSE

SPANGRAM: RIVALRY

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Perfect

I found this one to be quite the challenge, despite scoring a rare Spangram-first with RIVALRY across the center of the board. That one was easy, because the theme clue of 'Anything you can do…' immediately suggested 'rivals', and once I saw the V it was easy to find that word, then extend it with an RY to cross the board.

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However, the rest was more difficult. I found SURPASS reasonably quickly, on account of its position by the spangram meaning that it pretty much had to start SUR. I'd already spotted 'shadow' when hunting for hint words for this page, so getting OVERSHADOW was not too complex either. But OUTSHINE and TRANSCEND took me a while, and as for ECLIPSE… Given that it was the final word I found it should have been easy, but for some reason I couldn't solve the anagram for about 5 minutes. If I had a Strands rival they might well have beaten me today.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, November 21, game #993)

SOURCE

ERROR

SPELLING

WORDY

CLICHE

AWKWARD

SPANGRAM: EDITORSNOTE