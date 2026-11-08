NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, November 8 (game #980)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, November 7 (game #979).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #980) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Disciplined combat

NYT Strands today (game #980) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TRICK

WAKE

STORE

MUST

JUNTA

STUNT

DART

NYT Strands today (game #980) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #980) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 5th row • Last side: right, 8th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #980) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #980, are…

KICKBOXING

JUDO

KARATE

TAEKWONDO

NINJUTSU

SPANGRAM: MARTIALARTS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The only thing that threw me in this game was that the game words didn’t include Jujitsu.

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Because I was expecting this, I threaded together NINJUTSU without ever knowing if it was one of the MARTIALARTS we were searching for — I now know that it describes the techniques employed by ninjas.

The closest I’ve ever gotten to partaking in one of these combat sports is imitating the opening titles of Hong Kong Phooey when I was a toddler. Then , as now, I can guarantee that I am not “quicker than the human eye”. However, I have worked as a janitor.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, November 7, game #979)

ZOOM

RUSH

WHOOSH

FLASH

WHIZ

HURTLE

STREAK

SPANGRAM: WHATSTHEHURRY