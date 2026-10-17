NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 18 (game #959)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Strands today and keep that streak going
A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 17 (game #958).
Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.
Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #1 - today's theme
What is the theme of today's NYT Strands?
• Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fast fashion
NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #2 - clue words
Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.
- HEAT
- TEACH
- VINE
- SINGE
- WEAK
- NINE
NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #3 - spangram letters
How many letters are in today's spangram?
• Spangram has 11 letters
NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #4 - spangram position
What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches?
• First side: top, 1st column
• Last side: bottom, 4th column
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Strands today (game #959) - the answers
The answers to today's Strands, game #959, are…
- WATCH
- SNEAKERS
- HEADPHONES
- VEST
- SUNGLASSES
- SPANGRAM: RUNNINGGEAR
- My rating: Easy
- My score: Perfect
I used to be a runner, so today’s game was a walk in the park (which is what I do these days, on account of no longer being able to run) and one where I saw the spangram from the get go.
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For such a simple pastime it is amazing how many things you can buy for it and I had plenty of those listed in this search — although in hindsight most of them were aids to keep me running, rather than things that would make me better or faster at it. Rollers, tape, straps, ice packs… I had bags full of it all.
Of course, the only RUNNINGGEAR you really need are some SNEAKERS and even then there are plenty of people who say you don’t need those either — but these may also be the same people you see jogging in jeans.
Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, October 17, game #958)
- BLUSH
- PERSPIRE
- BABBLE
- FIDGET
- GIGGLE
- STUMBLE
- SPANGRAM: FALLINLOVE
What is NYT Strands?
Strands is the NYT's not-so-new-any-more word game, following Wordle and Connections. It's now a fully fledged member of the NYT's games stable that has been running for a year and which can be played on the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
I've got a full guide to how to play NYT Strands, complete with tips for solving it, so check that out if you're struggling to beat it each day.
Johnny is a freelance pop culture journalist who has been writing about the internet, music, football and famous people since the iPhone was just a twinkle in Steve Jobs' eye. Previously known by the pseudonym the Pop Detective, his journalistic career began making up stories about Madonna's addiction to sausage rolls (this is not true by the way). A man of few talents, his career is rich and various and includes the highs of interviewing Elton John and Blur; and the lows of interviewing Right Said Fred, appearing on a Channel 5 documentary about Peter Kay, and fact-checking the instruction manual for a German cooker. Somehow still affording to live in North London he is at his happiest riding his bicycle and shouting at pigeons.
- Marc McLaren Global Editor in Chief
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