NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 18 (game #959)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 17 (game #958).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fast fashion

NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

HEAT

TEACH

VINE

SINGE

WEAK

NINE

NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #959) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: top, 1st column • Last side: bottom, 4th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #959) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #959, are…

WATCH

SNEAKERS

HEADPHONES

VEST

SUNGLASSES

SPANGRAM: RUNNINGGEAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I used to be a runner, so today’s game was a walk in the park (which is what I do these days, on account of no longer being able to run) and one where I saw the spangram from the get go.

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For such a simple pastime it is amazing how many things you can buy for it and I had plenty of those listed in this search — although in hindsight most of them were aids to keep me running, rather than things that would make me better or faster at it. Rollers, tape, straps, ice packs… I had bags full of it all.

Of course, the only RUNNINGGEAR you really need are some SNEAKERS and even then there are plenty of people who say you don’t need those either — but these may also be the same people you see jogging in jeans.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, October 17, game #958)

BLUSH

PERSPIRE

BABBLE

FIDGET

GIGGLE

STUMBLE

SPANGRAM: FALLINLOVE