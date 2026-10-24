NYT Strands hints and answers for Sunday, October 25 (game #966)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Saturday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 24 (game #965).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #966) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Something to build on

NYT Strands today (game #966) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

KNOT

STEEL

WORK

DRAW

SUNK

SLEET

LARD

NYT Strands today (game #966) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 11 letters

NYT Strands today (game #966) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: bottom, 5th column • Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #966) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #966, are…

SCAFFOLDING

FRAMEWORK

STRUCTURE

SKELETON

SPANGRAM: FOUNDATIONS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I decided to take the theme literally and went hunting for FOUNDATIONS, which I was delighted to spot as a rare right-to-left, bottom-to-bottom spangram towering impressively across the board.

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This was my 113th Spangram First.

From here, SCAFFOLDING was the only other construction word I knew — but I was able to build on my confident start with some easily spottable words.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday, October 24, game #965)

BASKET

WASHER

SINK

RACK

DETERGENT

IRON

SPANGRAM: LAUNDRYDAY