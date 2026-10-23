NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, October 24 (game #965)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, October 23 (game #964).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Strands today (game #965) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Re-fresh-ing

NYT Strands today (game #965) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

DRAKE

READY

SUNDRY

CASK

DETER

GREED

NYT Strands today (game #965) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 10 letters

NYT Strands today (game #965) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First side: left, 4th row • Last side: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #965) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #965, are…

BASKET

WASHER

SINK

RACK

DETERGENT

IRON

SPANGRAM: LAUNDRYDAY

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I didn’t need any hints, but I didn’t exactly smash this game out of the park…

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Instead of seeing DETERGENT I added “deter” and “gent”, I bailed out of connecting LAUNDRYDAY at “laundry” and tried to tap out “cark” before RACK.

Having made such inelegant progress, it was somewhat ironic to be rewarded with the “perfect!” pop-up, as much like my own efforts at clothes washing it was far from it.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, October 23, game #964)

NOSY

EAVESDROPPING

INQUISITIVE

SNOOPY

PRYING

SPANGRAM: BUSYBODY