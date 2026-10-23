NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 24 (game #1231)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 23 (game #1230).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1231) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

COMIC

SALAD

BACON

SPARKLER

POPSICLE

POP-UP

CANDY

HOBBY HORSE

BANNER

PINWHEEL

SPACE

FILM

INTERSTITIAL

SPORTS

MÖBIUS

OVERLAY

NYT Connections today (game #1231) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Come in narrow pieces

Come in narrow pieces GREEN: A format you can hold

A format you can hold BLUE: Methods of internet advertising

Methods of internet advertising PURPLE: Add a word that rhymes with “car”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1231) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF STRIPS

KINDS OF STRIPS GREEN: THINGS ON STICKS

THINGS ON STICKS BLUE: ONLINE AD FORMATS

ONLINE AD FORMATS PURPLE: _____ BAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1231) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1231, are…

YELLOW: KINDS OF STRIPS: BACON, COMIC, FILM, MÖBIUS

BACON, COMIC, FILM, MÖBIUS GREEN: THINGS ON STICKS: HOBBY HORSE, PINWHEEL, POPSICLE, SPARKLER

HOBBY HORSE, PINWHEEL, POPSICLE, SPARKLER BLUE: ONLINE AD FORMATS: BANNER, INTERSTITIAL, OVERLAY, POP-UP

BANNER, INTERSTITIAL, OVERLAY, POP-UP PURPLE: _____ BAR: CANDY, SALAD, SPACE, SPORTS

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Unlike TV and print advertising, ONLINE AD FORMATS are not something people are going to feel much nostalgia for in the future, mainly because in order to work they decided that they had to be annoying, flickering things that got in the way of what you actually wanted to look at on the internet.

This is where I made my mistake — guessing PINWHEEL before deciding that INTERSTITIAL sounded like the sort of annoying word that belonged in the world of online ads; these are the ones that take up the entire screen and require you to hunt for the X to click off them.

I can’t help thinking online advertising would be more successful if they could find a way to make it less annoying.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 23, 2026, game #1230)

YELLOW: FORTHRIGHT: DIRECT, FRANK, OPEN, VOCAL

DIRECT, FRANK, OPEN, VOCAL GREEN: THINGS YOU INSTALL ON A COMPUTER: DRIVER, EXTENSION, PLUGIN, UPDATE

DRIVER, EXTENSION, PLUGIN, UPDATE BLUE: QUANTITIES IN A FORMULA FOR POWER: DISTANCE, FORCE, POWER, TIME

DISTANCE, FORCE, POWER, TIME PURPLE: _____ TAP: DOUBLE, LOVE, PHONE, SPINAL