NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, October 10 (game #1217)

Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, October 9 (game #1216).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

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NYT Connections today (game #1217) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OUTLINE

SHADOW

FEED

FIGURE

DRAFT

IMAGINE

KICK

NOTIFICATIONS

GATHER

NOTES

UN

MESSAGES

BEAT

SUPPOSE

PROFILE

THESIS

NYT Connections today (game #1217) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Steps to creating written work

Steps to creating written work GREEN: Dr Livingstone, I…

Dr Livingstone, I… BLUE: Online life

Online life PURPLE: Add a fighting word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

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NYT Connections today (game #1217) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: USEFUL WHEN WRITING A PAPER

USEFUL WHEN WRITING A PAPER GREEN: PRESUME

PRESUME BLUE: SOCIAL MEDIA SECTIONS

SOCIAL MEDIA SECTIONS PURPLE: ___BOXING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #1217) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #1217, are…

YELLOW: USEFUL WHEN WRITING A PAPER: DRAFT, NOTES, OUTLINE, THESIS

DRAFT, NOTES, OUTLINE, THESIS GREEN: PRESUME: FIGURE, GATHER, IMAGINE, SUPPOSE

FIGURE, GATHER, IMAGINE, SUPPOSE BLUE: SOCIAL MEDIA SECTIONS: FEED, MESSAGES, NOTIFICATIONS, PROFILE

FEED, MESSAGES, NOTIFICATIONS, PROFILE PURPLE: ___BOXING: BEAT, KICK, SHADOW, UN

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Sometimes you see it, sometimes you don’t — and in my case I nearly always don’t — but today I saw the Purple First within seconds of surveying all of the tiles.

Having said that, it did take me a little while to get to the 'UN' of UNBOXING, as I was reading it as the abbreviation of the United Nations.

From here, the next two groups felt pretty straightforward. Today, it was the green quartet that went over my head.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, October 9, 2026, game #1216)

YELLOW: DECISIVE VICTORY: BLOWOUT, ROMP, ROUT, SWEEP

BLOWOUT, ROMP, ROUT, SWEEP GREEN: CONTROLLED BY A TV REMOTE: CHANNEL, INPUT, POWER, VOLUME

CHANNEL, INPUT, POWER, VOLUME BLUE: FEATURES OF A SPORTS SHOW: HIGHLIGHTS, RECAP, SCORES, STATS

HIGHLIGHTS, RECAP, SCORES, STATS PURPLE: AIR ____: CONDITIONER, GUITAR, KISS, QUOTES