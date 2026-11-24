Garmin has added badges and achievements for dogs

The new feature lets you add a dog to an activity

People are taking part even if they don’t own any pets

Got a furry friend that you like to take out for runs and walks? Well, now your dog can score achievements and hit personal milestones during your activities, with its own record of badges to keep track of its progress. All you need is a Garmin watch and time to 'paws' and add in its workouts.

The new feature can be found in the 24.20 system software update that’s compatible with many of the best Garmin watches. You can also find it on other watches like the Forerunner and Venu series in software version 19.23 , which is rolling out now.

As part of the update, Garmin says that it has added “dog profiles, badges, activities, and activity data.” All you’ve got to do is whip up a profile for your pooch sidekick, then add it to any activities you feel like doing. Your dog will then have its own track record of achievements as it stays fit and active.

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To get started, open the Settings app on your Garmin watch and head to Privacy and Profile > Dog. Add a pup profile, then just pick the ‘include dog’ option every time you go to edit an activity.

And with that, your device will log your own metrics and note that your canine companion came along for the ride (even if it can’t yet monitor their stats in addition to your own).

Add a virtual pup

(Image credit: Sherise Van Dyk / Unsplash)

The funny part about this new feature is that it doesn’t actually require you to own a dog in the first place — you can just add a fictional friend and have it come along on your runs and walks as a virtual companion. It’s like your own little mascot whose progress you can track, despite it not actually existing. As one Reddit user put it, “My imaginary dog will be joining me in many of my activities.”

According to a post on Reddit, there is a wide range of badges for pooches (real or imaginary) to earn. That includes achievements for recording an activity on International Dog Day (August 26), running certain distances (including 5K, 10K, a half marathon and more), recording three or more activities with a dog in one day, and finishing an activity with several dogs at once.

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But while it doesn’t sound so serious, adding a companion (even if they’re entirely virtual) could help encourage you to get out and active even when you’re feeling a little ruff. And the good news is that Garmin’s Fitness Age feature doesn’t appear to work in dog years — for the time being, at least.

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