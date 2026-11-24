Timekettle LiveTalk Black Friday deal: save 20% on the closest thing yet to a real-life Babel Fish
AI-powered summaries help you review important conversations
In The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams' Babel Fish promised us real-time translation right in our ears. And while TimeKettle's LiveTalk AI translation earbuds aren't quite that quick, they're as close as we've come yet to rapid-fire speech-to-text and speech-to-audio translation.
With Black Friday on the way, TimeKettle's LiveTalk AI Translation earbuds are now $103.20(was $129) at TimeKettle. The offer also includes a free Earbuds Cleaning Pen (worth $9.99) and one year of Extended Care (worth $13).
I'd recommend these buds to international travelers, business professionals, and students who regularly communicate in different languages and want hands-free translation assistance. Chatting in another language can be difficult, especially when you're travelling, attending international meetings, or speaking with clients overseas. The Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds are designed to help bridge that gap, offering real-time translations for face-to-face conversations, video calls, and presentations.
Timekettle LiveTalk AI earbuds support 54 languages, 108 accents, 25 offline pairs, four translation modes, dual-device connectivity, AI summaries, 200 monthly translation minutes, and four-hour translation battery life per charge.
Why we recommend it
In his four-star review, our expert Alastair said: "The translation quality is excellent and a huge improvement on using Google Translate." Speech-to-text is pretty fast, although speech-to-audio is slower, with a delay of around seven seconds.
He concluded: "When you factor in the different translation approaches and the range of translation options, these small, easy-to-use earphones perform surprisingly well for situations such as watching live presentations, some multimedia content and quick conversations."
Voice Call and Multi-Media modes support translated phone calls, video meetings, and other audio content. You can connect the earbuds to a phone and computer, making them useful for Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings without installing TimeKettle software on the second device.
Each earbud weighs just 6.9g and uses an open-ear design to leave the ear canal uncovered. Battery life is rated at up to four hours of continuous translation per charge.
Price context & historical value
The Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds have been reduced from $129 to $103.20 for Black Friday, saving you $25.80. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it - the earbuds have been as low as $97 in the past. The deal also includes a free Earbuds Cleaning Pen (worth $9.99) and one year of Extended Care (worth $13), bringing the total advertised value of the freebies to $22.99.
The Timekettle LiveTalk includes 200 free translation minutes each month, with additional plans costing $5.99 to $9.99 per month. An unlimited translation plan is also available for $14.99 per month.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds if...
You frequently travel internationally or attend multilingual meetings and want translation support for in-person conversations, calls, and presentations.
❌ Skip the Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds if...
You only occasionally need to translate a phrase while traveling, in which case a free smartphone translation app may be sufficient.
Also consider
The same product is also on sale at Amazon for a slightly higher price, but it comes with a free pair of Polypal P1 AI Translation Earbuds, worth $64.99, which support 43 languages and offer seven translation modes.
These Interpreter Earbuds support real-time translation across more than 50 languages, including two-way conversations, phone calls, and video meetings. They offer Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with iOS and Android devices for business use.
The deal also includes two free gifts: a protective case worth $29.99 and one year of Extended Care worth $45, with a total value of $74.99.
If you buy this from Amazon, it's priced at $359 with a free pair of Polypal P1 AI Translation Earbuds, worth $64.99.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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