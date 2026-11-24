In The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams' Babel Fish promised us real-time translation right in our ears. And while TimeKettle's LiveTalk AI translation earbuds aren't quite that quick, they're as close as we've come yet to rapid-fire speech-to-text and speech-to-audio translation.

With Black Friday on the way, TimeKettle's LiveTalk AI Translation earbuds are now $103.20(was $129) at TimeKettle. The offer also includes a free Earbuds Cleaning Pen (worth $9.99) and one year of Extended Care (worth $13).

I'd recommend these buds to international travelers, business professionals, and students who regularly communicate in different languages and want hands-free translation assistance. Chatting in another language can be difficult, especially when you're travelling, attending international meetings, or speaking with clients overseas. The Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds are designed to help bridge that gap, offering real-time translations for face-to-face conversations, video calls, and presentations.

Why we recommend it

In his four-star review, our expert Alastair said: "The translation quality is excellent and a huge improvement on using Google Translate." Speech-to-text is pretty fast, although speech-to-audio is slower, with a delay of around seven seconds.

He concluded: "When you factor in the different translation approaches and the range of translation options, these small, easy-to-use earphones perform surprisingly well for situations such as watching live presentations, some multimedia content and quick conversations."

Voice Call and Multi-Media modes support translated phone calls, video meetings, and other audio content. You can connect the earbuds to a phone and computer, making them useful for Zoom or Microsoft Teams meetings without installing TimeKettle software on the second device.

Each earbud weighs just 6.9g and uses an open-ear design to leave the ear canal uncovered. Battery life is rated at up to four hours of continuous translation per charge.

Price context & historical value

The Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds have been reduced from $129 to $103.20 for Black Friday, saving you $25.80. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it - the earbuds have been as low as $97 in the past. The deal also includes a free Earbuds Cleaning Pen (worth $9.99) and one year of Extended Care (worth $13), bringing the total advertised value of the freebies to $22.99.

The Timekettle LiveTalk includes 200 free translation minutes each month, with additional plans costing $5.99 to $9.99 per month. An unlimited translation plan is also available for $14.99 per month.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds if...

You frequently travel internationally or attend multilingual meetings and want translation support for in-person conversations, calls, and presentations.

❌ Skip the Timekettle LiveTalk AI translation earbuds if...

You only occasionally need to translate a phrase while traveling, in which case a free smartphone translation app may be sufficient.

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