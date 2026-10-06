AirPods Pro 3 crash to $179: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days just arrived — and for me, this is the deal no one can beat

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Been watching those prices? The time to buy is now

AirPods Pro 3 on red background with TR&#039;s &#039;big savings&#039; badge
(Image credit: Apple)

Now is not the time for whimsical intros: the AirPods Pro 3 just dropped to $179 (was $249) at Amazon, and there is no surer sign that Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing — and the huge online retailer is going all-in.

Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Is this the cheapest they've ever been? It's $10 off — they dipped to $169 back in June, briefly. That said, prices are only going one way, and I doubt they'll return to that figure before the massive sale ends.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best AirPods Pro 3 Prime Day deal

Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation
Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation: was $249 now $179 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners.

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The latest AirPods Pro 3 are always a no-brainer whenever they go on sale anywhere below $199. They're still not cheap at $179, I get it, but the excellent noise cancellation, audio quality and comfortable in-ear design make them worth every penny.

For me, the feature set cannot be bettered if you own an iPhone — they'll fit seamlessly into your commute, workday and life. That is, until their still somewhat under-par battery runs out, but it's a small issue in what is otherwise a truly awesome set of buds, now at a sub-$180 price.

Need more info before you click 'buy'? I can provide that too: you can read more in my full AirPods Pro 3 review (spoiler: it's a 4.5-star rating; I really like them).

If they're not for you, I've rounded up a couple of other options below — they all come highly rated by TechRadar for ANC, features, sound and value.

Happy shopping out there — and always remember to enjoy the music!

More Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals

Bose Quietcomfort Headphones
Save 53% ($190)
Bose Quietcomfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon

This is the older-gen set, not the new 2nd-generation QuietComfort — but for this money and with this iconic design, you cannot go wrong. Oh, and many of the colorways (including this limited-edition green) are in the sale, so you can have a style set to match you fall wardrobe.

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Sony Sony WH-1000XM6
Save 18% ($81.99)
Sony Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon

They're class-leaders for a reason folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that Sony can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $82 off!

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Sony WH-CH520
Save 53% ($36.99)
Sony WH-CH520 : was $69.99 now $33 at Amazon

Need something super-cheap, right now? Here you go: Sony's WH-CH520 on-ears have recently been superseded by the WH-CH530, but look what that has done to the price tag! For the same price as an ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle you can have these indefinitely — and yes, the sound quality absolutely befits Sony's name.

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Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro
Save 20% ($34)
Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon

While 20% off isn't as big a saving as for the Space 2, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else.

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More of today's best Prime Day deals

Becky Scarrott
Becky Scarrott
Audio Editor

Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.  

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