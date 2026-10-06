Now is not the time for whimsical intros: the AirPods Pro 3 just dropped to $179 (was $249) at Amazon, and there is no surer sign that Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing — and the huge online retailer is going all-in.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

Is this the cheapest they've ever been? It's $10 off — they dipped to $169 back in June, briefly. That said, prices are only going one way, and I doubt they'll return to that figure before the massive sale ends.

(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)

Today's best AirPods Pro 3 Prime Day deal

Apple Apple Airpods Pro 3 Wireless Earbuds With Active Noise Cancellation: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners. Read more Read less ▼

The latest AirPods Pro 3 are always a no-brainer whenever they go on sale anywhere below $199. They're still not cheap at $179, I get it, but the excellent noise cancellation, audio quality and comfortable in-ear design make them worth every penny.

For me, the feature set cannot be bettered if you own an iPhone — they'll fit seamlessly into your commute, workday and life. That is, until their still somewhat under-par battery runs out, but it's a small issue in what is otherwise a truly awesome set of buds, now at a sub-$180 price.

Need more info before you click 'buy'? I can provide that too: you can read more in my full AirPods Pro 3 review (spoiler: it's a 4.5-star rating; I really like them).

If they're not for you, I've rounded up a couple of other options below — they all come highly rated by TechRadar for ANC, features, sound and value.

Happy shopping out there — and always remember to enjoy the music!

More Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals

Save 53% ($190) Bose Quietcomfort Headphones: was $359 now $169 at Amazon This is the older-gen set, not the new 2nd-generation QuietComfort — but for this money and with this iconic design, you cannot go wrong. Oh, and many of the colorways (including this limited-edition green) are in the sale, so you can have a style set to match you fall wardrobe. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($81.99) Sony Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $378 at Amazon They're class-leaders for a reason folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that Sony can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $82 off! Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% ($36.99) Sony WH-CH520 : was $69.99 now $33 at Amazon Need something super-cheap, right now? Here you go: Sony's WH-CH520 on-ears have recently been superseded by the WH-CH530, but look what that has done to the price tag! For the same price as an ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle you can have these indefinitely — and yes, the sound quality absolutely befits Sony's name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($34) Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro: was $169.99 now $135.99 at Amazon While 20% off isn't as big a saving as for the Space 2, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else. Read more Read less ▼

More of today's best Prime Day deals