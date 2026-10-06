AirPods Pro 3 crash to $179: Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days just arrived — and for me, this is the deal no one can beat
Been watching those prices? The time to buy is now
Now is not the time for whimsical intros: the AirPods Pro 3 just dropped to $179 (was $249) at Amazon, and there is no surer sign that Prime Big Deal Days is in full swing — and the huge online retailer is going all-in.
• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale
Is this the cheapest they've ever been? It's $10 off — they dipped to $169 back in June, briefly. That said, prices are only going one way, and I doubt they'll return to that figure before the massive sale ends.
(Not in the US? See today's best deals in your region below)
Today's best AirPods Pro 3 Prime Day deal
Amazon has dropped Apple's AirPods Pro 3 to $179.99, which is the best price you can find right now. Upgrades to the AirPods Pro 3 include vastly improved Active Noise Cancellation and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. They're the complete package, especially for iPhone owners.
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The latest AirPods Pro 3 are always a no-brainer whenever they go on sale anywhere below $199. They're still not cheap at $179, I get it, but the excellent noise cancellation, audio quality and comfortable in-ear design make them worth every penny.
For me, the feature set cannot be bettered if you own an iPhone — they'll fit seamlessly into your commute, workday and life. That is, until their still somewhat under-par battery runs out, but it's a small issue in what is otherwise a truly awesome set of buds, now at a sub-$180 price.
Need more info before you click 'buy'? I can provide that too: you can read more in my full AirPods Pro 3 review (spoiler: it's a 4.5-star rating; I really like them).
If they're not for you, I've rounded up a couple of other options below — they all come highly rated by TechRadar for ANC, features, sound and value.
Happy shopping out there — and always remember to enjoy the music!
More Prime Day headphones and earbuds deals
This is the older-gen set, not the new 2nd-generation QuietComfort — but for this money and with this iconic design, you cannot go wrong. Oh, and many of the colorways (including this limited-edition green) are in the sale, so you can have a style set to match you fall wardrobe.
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They're class-leaders for a reason folks. These flagship Sonys really are the best that Sony can offer: think supreme comfort, big cosy ear cups and cocoon of silence ANC. Oh, and a whopping $82 off!
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Need something super-cheap, right now? Here you go: Sony's WH-CH520 on-ears have recently been superseded by the WH-CH530, but look what that has done to the price tag! For the same price as an ad-free Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max bundle you can have these indefinitely — and yes, the sound quality absolutely befits Sony's name.
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While 20% off isn't as big a saving as for the Space 2, it's nothing to turn your nose up at. I can't see any previous discounts in the deal history, so this could be the first time the buds have been reduced. And they're absolutely worth it — one of my colleagues won't use anything else.
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More of today's best Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: Kindle & Ring from $18
- Apple: MacBooks, AirPods & iPads from $89
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs from $79.99
- Cheap appliances: air fryers, coffee makers
- Deals under $25: tech, home, toys & more
- Essentials: home, tech, from $5
- Fire TV Sticks: from $17
- Fire tablets: starting at $64.99
- Gift ideas: holiday gifts for the whole family
- Halloween: candy, costumes & decor from $6
- Headphones: up to 50% off Beats & Samsung
- Laptops: from just $289
- Vacuums: Dyson, Shark & Bissell from $53.99
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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