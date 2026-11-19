VW has revealed its ID Buzz Beach electric camper van

It has room to sleep two and there's a hidden foldable table for picnics

Vehicle-to-load functionality can power coffee machines and grills

Ever since the all-electric Volkswagen ID Buzz arrived, customers have been crying out for a camper van version.

After all, the big electric bus took inspiration from the original Type 2 and T25 — two freedom machines that became synonymous with the free-spirited throughout the '60s, '70s and beyond.

Until now, ID Buzz customers have had to turn to aftermarket camper conversion specialists to realize their off-grid dreams. But now, VW has announced the ID Buzz Beach, which helps you scratch your adventurous itch without stretching to the marque’s fully-equipped California models.

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Based on the electric people carrier, the ID Buzz Beach adds a removable bed frame and a custom-fit folding mattress that is cleverly hidden away in the rear trunk in five-seat models, or stored vertically behind the third row in six- or seven-seat versions.

In the five-seater, the bed is stored in a way that allows for luggage to be loaded underneath, meaning luggage space isn’t drastically eaten into.

On top of this, a folding table and chairs are stored under a false floor in the rear trunk in five-seat models (or upright alongside the mattress in six- or seven-seat vehicles), while clip-on blackout curtains and ventilation grilles for the front side windows keep the sunrise at bay for a great night’s sleep.

Like some electric rivals, including Tesla’s ill-fated Cybertruck, Volkswagen has introduced a new new “Overnight” mode, which can be selected form the center touchscreen to offer 48 hours of continuous climate control from the vehicle’s onboard battery.

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Happy campers can enjoy ambient lighting and also run all manner of accessories from a built-in 230-volt power socket adaptor, which uses vehicle-to-load tech to power kettles, coffee machines and even electric grills.

VW says the power socket adapter can be replaced with a camping connector as an option, which takes an electrical feed from campsites with an electrical hook-up in order to run accessories without troubling the vehicle’s battery and range.

Analysis: The electric camper customers want

(Image credit: Volkswagen)

Currently, only UK pricing has been announced, with the adventure-friendly ID Buzz Beach costing an additional £1,200 (around $1,570 / AU$2,350) over the standard five-seat Buzz Style models. That’s £53,955 excluding VAT — or £63,837 (around $83,600 / AU$125,200) with the tax added.

It still feels like a lot of money, but it is a good deal cheaper than the German automaker’s all-singing, all-dancing California camper van, which easily tickles the £90,000 mark (around $120,000 / AU$176,500) when all of the desirable options boxes are ticked.

While the California offers luxury accommodation on wheels (expect fridges, gas cookers and even toilets), the ID Buzz Beach throws it back to the more basic and accessible adventuring of 'Vee-Dub's' historical van line-up, where owners would add storable beds and electric inverters for powering the occasional camp-out under the stars.

It is, arguably, the electric camper VW fans have been crying out for since the launch of Buzz, which begs the question: what took VW so long?

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