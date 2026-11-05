General Motors is recalling some 67,380 vehicles in the US

Chevrolet Blazer, Cadillac Lyriq, Vistiq and Celestiq could all be affected

Software could be to blame for a temporary loss of braking

General Motors has issued a recall for 67,380 vehicles after it became aware of a number of incidents where some of its electric vehicles suffered a temporary loss of braking power.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report, GM is aware of 20 minor incidents to date, two of which resulted in minor injuries. In all cases, the accidents have occurred at low speed.

Two GM brands are affected by the recall, with the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV a particular focus, while three separate models from Cadillac are also included — these are the Lyriq, Vistiq and Celestiq.

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According to Electrek, General Motors said the issue stems from a software glitch with the brake system control module (BSCM) that can cause a temporary loss of braking while driving under certain conditions.

The glitch only affects all-wheel-drive models and owners of the vehicles involved will receive a letter in the mail.

Alternatively, VIN numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website, or customers can contact Cadillac or Chevrolet’s customer service phone numbers for clarity.

Unlike more serious mechanical issues, General Motors says the software glitch can be patched via an over-the-air (OTA) update or via a local dealer free of charge.

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In addition to this recall, GM has also issued another for 12,000 Chevy Express and GMC Savana models due to a loose steering gear assembly nut, which could require replacement of the steering gear assembly.

Analysis: A simple over-the-air fix

(Image credit: Cadillac)

While recalls can seem serious, especially when a temporary loss of braking is reported, many modern vehicles, particularly those powered by electricity, can be corrected quickly and easily via over-the-air updates.

The software glitch discovered by General Motors is a great example of something that can be ironed out without, in most cases, having to get a dealer involved.

According to the NHTSA, Tesla has partially or fully remedied recalls affecting 12.1 million of its vehicles between 2021 and 2025 alone, while most other EV manufacturers are following suit in terms of manufacturing “connected” cars that can receive software updates.

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