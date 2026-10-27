High-end electric sedan aims to rival Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz and BMW

Quad-motor platform and solid-state battery tech rumored

Flagship model is due to be unveiled in Dubai in November

Chinese EV maker BYD has been teasing a number of photos in the lead up to the launch of one of its most luxurious and technologically accomplished model to date.

It is understood that BYD’s luxury sub-brand, Yangwang, will be the badge on the hood of the upcoming vehicle, codenamed “Project Hu” that, even in its extensive camouflage, can easily be recognized as a Rolls-Royce or BMW i7 rival.

Yangwang general manager Hu Xiaoqing revealed photos of the vehicle earlier this month, while China's ThinkerCar X account also posted videos suggesting it's undergoing final testing.

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The long, luxurious electric sedan is tipped to feature massive coach doors, which are rear-hinged to make it much easier to clamber in and out, while the predicted 5.5m length is large enough to see it go toe-to-toe with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the Huawei/JAC-built Maextro S800, according to CarNewsChina.

There is no confirmation on the powertrain that will underpin the model, but speculation suggests it will pack Yangwang’s quad-motor architecture and DiSus active suspension.

#BYD Yangwang ultra-luxury executive sedan https://t.co/8Z2CieeJ6GOctober 7, 2026

It is also hotly-tipped to be one of the first production models to be released with the BYD Group’s solid-state battery technology, while teaser images show it next to BYD's Flash Charge technology, suggesting top-ups could take a matter of minutes.

During a recent interview, BYD’s executive vice president Stella Li revealed that the company’s first vehicle to use solid-state batteries will debut in 2027, which coincides with a suggested launch date for the Project Hu vehicle.

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It also makes sense given that prices for the Hu are rumored to start in the two million yuan range, or about $300,000 / £225,000 / AU$430,000, according to Electrek, which would help cover the cost the expensive, non-mass produced solid-state battery tech.

Analysis: Even the luxury market isn't safe

(Image credit: Hu Xiaoqing/Yangwang)

The fact that BYD is choosing to unveil Project Hu in Dubai next month suggests that it is confident that its products can rival some of the most luxurious and globally-recognized automotive badges on sale in the world today.

CarNewsChina states that YangWang already offers a U8 (the marque’s enormous premium SUV) in the Middle East for 659,900 AED — or around $180,000 / £134,860 / AU$256,420 — which greatly undercuts things like the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

If BYD’s products genuinely stand up to the industry benchmarks, prestige western brands could soon have to fend off the same sort of competition that is causing headaches for manufacturers in the fiercely ruthless mass markets.

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