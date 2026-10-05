Chinese brands dominate new global EV sales charts for August

The Tesla Model Y still tops the tables

Battery EVs are outselling plug-in hybrids

The global EV sales figures are in — and while Tesla’s Model Y still dominates the list of August’s best-selling pure electric vehicles, models from Chinese automakers Geely and BYD are closing in fast.

According to CleanTechnica’s detailed report on the electric and plug-in hybrid market, the Geely Xingyuan (also badged EX2 in markets outside of China) and the BYD Song (Seal U) are rapidly catching up with Tesla’s best-selling electric crossover.

In fact, Chinese automakers now account for a huge proportion of the world's best-selling EVs, with BYD, Geely and a growing collection of younger brands filling out the top 20.

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Leapmotor, MG, Fang Cheng Bao (FCB), Qiyuan, Li, Wuling and Xiaomi all now offer models that outsell established global players like Toyota.

There's also a growing divide between battery electric vehicle sales and hybrids. According to the data, BEVs experienced a 13% year-on-year growth, while PHEVs witnessed a 12% year-on-year decline.

(Image credit: CleanTechnica)

Tesla still comfortably tops the table when it comes to the best-selling electric vehicles in the world, with the Model Y almost doubling the sales of its closest rival, the BYD Song/Seal U, in August.

But its grip is slipping as one of the top auto brands in the world when it comes to EV sales, with BYD comfortably topping that chart in August. BYD's sales volume was 375,373, compared to Tesla's 141,996.

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It’s an indicator that offering just two models, the Model 3 and Model Y, could be holding Tesla back.

Analysis: Chinese manufacturers are accelerating

(Image credit: Geely)

Delving into the manufacturer rankings tells an even more compelling story than sales for individual models.

BYD remains the world's biggest EV manufacturer when it comes to 2026 year-to-date sales figures through August, accounting for 20.3% of global plug-in vehicle sales year to date.

Geely is second with 9.9%, while Tesla sits third with 8.3%. Volkswagen Group follows with 7%, with SAIC in close fifth at 6.3%.

But look further down the table and the traditional automotive hierarchy looks like it is being rewritten.

Wuling, Xpeng and Fang Cheng Bao have also usurped the likes of BMW, Kia and Volkswagen in the top auto brands in the world for EV sales in August.

(Image credit: TechRadar / Myriam Joire)

However, the data reveals one of the biggest surprises in the August rankings: what has become of Tesla's other biggest seller.

The Model 3 has traditionally been a fixture near the top of the global EV sales charts for years, but its position is becoming increasingly vulnerable as Chinese manufacturers expand.

Not only was it out-sold by Geely's EX2, but three more BYD models are closely trailing it.

Regardless, Tesla doesn't appear to be going anywhere soon, as still occupies two of the top positions among EVs produced outside of China, with the Model Y comfortably leading the table. But the cars immediately behind them are also shifting.

(Image credit: Tesla)

Toyota's surprisingly popular bZ4X has risen to third among non-Chinese EVs and is only just behind Tesla’s Model 3, while BMW's iX1/X1 PHEV combination and Skoda's Elroq are closing in.

All of this data appears to point towards the fact that the battle for EV sales is no longer simply about building the fastest, longest-range or most technologically advanced EV.

Some of the biggest sellers are small, affordable electric cars.

For Tesla, which now only offers two relatively expensive vehicles in its line-up, that could be a particular issue.

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