BYD launches sleek 508-mile range, nine-minute charging Lucid rival in China, and it costs a fraction of the price

The Great Han can manage over 600 miles on China's test cycles

Full battery top-ups take as little as nine minutes

The world’s luxury car makers could soon face stiff competition

BYD has revealed its latest flagship electric large sedan in China, capable of delivering Lucid Air Grand Touring-level range for a fraction of the cost.

Badged the BYD Han (the Great Han), the opulent sedan will cost just 235,900 yuan (around $35,200/£26,500/AU$51,000) in its domestic market, yet it is capable of delivering almost 630 miles on the CLTC test cycle — or around 508 miles on the much stricter European WLTP cycle.

Thanks to advanced technologies such as rear-wheel steering, an augmented-reality head-up display, and dual-chamber air suspension, the car has positioned to rival luxury models from Germany, the UK, and beyond.

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Compatible with BYD’s Flash Charge system, the Great Han can charge from 10% to 97% in just 9 minutes, outdoing almost every EV on sale today for charging convenience.

There is no word on whether BYD will introduce the luxurious sedan to Europe and other markets, but seeing as it is rapidly expanding its network across the globe, it may well decide to offer it through its high-end Denza brand in the near future.

Analysis: Lucid numbers for less

(Image credit: BYD China)

The Lucid Gravity Air Grand Touring is often considered the benchmark for electric range, luxury, and cutting-edge technology in the EV market, but that car costs almost $110,000 in the US.

Naturally, the BYD Great Han will cost much more than the approximate $35,000 exchange rate from Chinese yuan if it ever sells elsewhere, but it would likely still undercut its premium rivals by a tempting amount.

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Once again, China is proving that it can deliver the latest automotive tech, such as LiDAR-based autonomous driving systems, “crab walking” air suspension and lashings of infotainment displays, at rock-bottom prices.

With Chinese badge snobbery rapidly evaporating, particularly in BYD’s case, luxury legacy automakers, such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, could soon find sales of their range-topping models not only suffer in China, but also in those European markets that they once dominated.

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