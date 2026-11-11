Charging site uses robotic arms to autonomously charge cars

Flash Charging is capable of 10% to 70% top-ups in five minutes

Built-in solar generates electricity for later use

BYD is on a product offensive in the Middle East at the moment. Having just taken the wraps off its electric Rolls-Royce rival with the mightily impressive Altior model, it then proceeded to showcase its next-generation charging facilities.

The Chinese automaker says it is the "world’s first" integrated solar, energy storage, Flash Charging and robotics-assisted system of its kind, marrying its ultra-fast charging set-up with solar generation and added convenience features.

Flash Charging allows for 10% to 70% battery top-ups in five minutes and 10% to 97% in nine minutes with compatible BYD group vehicles, while robotic charging arms work alongside the company’s existing Automated Valet Parking functionality so drivers don’t have to lift a finger.

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Essentially, motorists pull up, press a button on the infotainment system and the vehicle and integrated robotics do the rest.

BYD says its robotic arm uses “visual guidance and force feedback” to ensure an accurate alignment and a secure connection.

High levels of autonomous driving capabilities in many of BYD’s more luxurious vehicles means drivers can also exit the vehicle and walk away, while the car “autonomously navigates to a designated charging space”.

In addition to the convenience, the new Abu Dhabi site also features the company’s Solar-Storage-Charging (SSC) system, which harnesses the sun’s rays, converts it to electricity and then stores it for use later.

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BYD says that the SSC system can also support operation independent of the electricity grid, which could act as a solid proof of concept for further locations that suffer from limited or difficult access to a reliable electricity supply.

Analysis: BYD is a leading light in EV innovation

(Image credit: BYD)

BYD’s executive vice president, Stella Li, said that this is the first time the company has brought together integrated Solar-Storage-Flash Charging technology outside of its domestic market and that it hopes the future charging experience is “smarter, simpler and more seamless for drivers around the world.”

There is no word on how many next-generation sites like this will spring up, but the company has targeted 6,000 Flash Charging stations worldwide by the end of 2027, expanding access to ultra-fast charging across the globe.

Clearly, the ultra-wealthy customers of Abu Dhabi are currently being courted with the pinnacle of BYD’s tech portfolio, but the Chinese automotive giant is no stranger to a rapid rollout.

Just months after the announcement of 1.5MW Flash Charging, it stated that 6,000 stations would be operational in Europe and the Middle East, with 300 destined for the UK. It already has 10,000 live stations in China, with plans to double that figure by the end of the year.

With Tesla canning the Model S and Model X, recently axing its Cybertruck and, in their place, introducing a kick-flipping flying car, it feels like BYD has picked up the baton and is now the company producing real-world EV innovations that will increase customer convenience and push the technology forward.

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