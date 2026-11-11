ChatGPT is adding verified 'Business Agents' to help you shop more effectively

ChatGPT is adding verified Business Agents

Companies will be able to use these Agents to display the latest information on their products and services

Chat directly with the company you want, without leaving ChatGPT

ChatGPT will soon let users talk directly with businesses via new agents that should help you get exactly the information you need.

The new "Business Agents" will be verified representatives of the brand you want to contact, with companies able to reserve their own profile using a new Business Hub.

OpenAI says the new additions should be useful for comparing different products from the same provider, and discovering new companies and products which otherwise might have been missed.

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Discover, compare and shop

"As people turn to AI to discover products, compare options and make decisions, ChatGPT has become the platform for people and businesses to connect through AI," the company wrote in a blog post.

"Today’s announcement is an early step in bringing businesses more deeply into ChatGPT. We’re starting with the foundations: accurate business information, useful insights, and conversations that help people make informed decisions."

Users will be able to start talking with a Business Agent when one appears in a reply or message from ChatGPT. The reply will include a clickable link which brings up initial information about the company, and a selection of their products or services, as well as contact information.

(Image credit: OpenAI)

The feature will initially only be available to eligible ecommerce and online service companies in the US, who can register on the new Business Hub, where they can ensure ChatGPT has all the latest information on their products, services and offers.

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Companies also be able to get insights into how people interact with their businesses, with the new Hub providing information such as the number of mentions and website clicks a business receives.

However user chats with both ChatGPT and Business Agents won't be shared, with a focus on user privacy meaning insights are aggregated, and will only be made available when there are enough conversations or interactions to meet certain thresholds.

The company says existing OpenAI Enterprise customers and advertisers can claim their business - and Shopify merchants can connect their store from Business Hub or the Shopify admin to streamline verification.

Customers will also be able to sponsor their Business Agent⁠, meaning it will be displayed more prominently in ChatGPT Ads to reach more potential customers - although it notes sponsored placements will be clearly labeled and separate from ChatGPT responses.

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