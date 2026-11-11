Adobe Firefly is becoming more of a hub for routine work — but does that mean you'll use Photoshop and Premiere less?
Firefly is set to gain even more tools borrowed from Adobe's flagship apps
- Firefly is nearly as easy as a chatbot to use, but it won't go rogue on your edits
- Quick Actions are packaged one-click processes that would otherwise have taken you ages
- You can even prototype a website in Firefly Builder – but it's not for fully-fledged published sites
Adobe has announced sweeping updates to its Firefly environment at its annual Max conference, positioning it as an easy-access starting point for many of the most common creative tasks so that users don't need to open one of Creative Cloud's flagship apps (and deal with the steep learning curve typically associated with them).
It starts with an update to Firefly Image, where precision was clearly the name of the game during the first keynote of the event.
Users can now edit specific objects within images, tweak text, adjust lighting and refine other details on a more detailed level, with the company seemingly throwing shade at more generic AI chatbots which have long been criticized for making unsolicited changes to other parts of the image.
Firefly is quickly becoming a hero product for Adobe
Some of the tools, we've already seen before. Last year at Adobe Max, the company's annual Sneaks session previewed some internal projects staffers had been working on, like Project Light Touch. While the company hasn't confirmed what we're seeing now is an iteration of those projects, it certainly stacks up that they could have at least led into what we see today.
New Quick Actions also land in Firefly, packaging up multi-step processes from its hero apps into one-tap workflows in Firefly. Generating thumbnails suitable for different social media aspect ratios in one hit will likely gown down a treat, but Adobe's also promising to include trend-focused actions in its gallery to keep up with the times.
"We built Firefly to be the AI creative studio where it comes together: the best models, the tools creators already trust and an agent that acts as a creative partner," Firefly and Agentic AI VP Forest Key noted.
As part of its ongoing expansion, Firefly's also pushing beyond image and video editing to websites, with the private beta launch of Firefly Builder, designed to help users prototype websites without any coding. Though crucially, it looks to be a prototyping tool for now rather than a full fledged website builder.
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As is tradition, Adobe is also set to host another session of Sneaks at Max 2026, where we look forward to previewing other features that could land in Firefly and the Creative Cloud suite later on.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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