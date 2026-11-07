Adobe is giving start-ups 12 months of free access to its top AI tools, including Firefly and Acrobat

Adobe for Startups enables new companies founded within the last five years to get its products for free

Eligible companies will get 12 months of free access to Adobe’s AI-heavy tools

Firefly Pro Plus, Acrobat Studio, and Semrush are available with the offer

Adobe is launching a new free suite of tools for new businesses, aiming to deliver easy solutions to founders that won’t break their startup budget.

Adobe for Startups will be open to eligible companies founded in the past five years, who will be able to use Firefly Pro Plus, Acrobat Studio including Adobe Express Premium, and Semrush completely free for 12 months.

Marketing the incentive as a way to build branding as early as possible, Adobe is inviting any business founded within the past five years and with under $15 million in funding to apply.

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Creation, productivity, marketing

Approved applications to Adobe for Startups will get Adobe Firefly Pro Plus, its all-in-one creative AI studio, which lets you ideate into images, video, and audio. With Acrobat Studio, AI Assistant and Adobe Express Premium are provided for easy content creation and publishing.

Meanwhile, Semrush gives you access to search intelligence and marketing options, illustrating how you business is found online and how it can be optimized.

While program terms and criteria may differ depending on business location, Adobe for Startups offers a useful software platform for growth – and it will help ensure that startups are looking at Adobe's creative AI offering rather than those of competitors like Canva.

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