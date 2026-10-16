Adobe Acrobat Pro has long been our number one PDF editor - and we've tested about a hundred different ones. It does everything professionals need, with a raft of tools and features like Fill & Sign. But we'd expect nothing less from the company that invented the PDF format in the first place.

The main issue many business owners and freelancers talk to us about is the price of an on-going Adobe subscription. So, when I saw Newegg Business running a sale on the Acrobat Pro 2024 three-year license for $274 (was $324) with code BGTWF272, it raised an obvious question: is it actually worth it?

• Best for: Small business owners and freelancers who use Acrobat's desktop tools every day and don't want another subscription.

• What we like: Acrobat Pro remains our favorite PDF editing software based on all our tests. It's packed with features, and this three-year license removes the biggest hurdle: recurring monthly costs.

• Is it worth it?: Yes, if you only need the desktop tools, because three years of Adobe's cheapest Acrobat Pro plan costs $719.64, more than double the license price. It effectively works out at $7.61 a month vs. $19.99 a month.

Today's best Adobe Acrobat Pro deal

Save $50 Adobe Acrobat Pro 2024 (3 year subscription): was $324 now $274 at Newegg Business Acrobat Pro 2024 is a three-year term license delivered as a download code, for Windows and Mac. It includes offline desktop PDF tools for editing text and images, reordering and deleting pages, converting PDFs to Word, Excel or PowerPoint, filling and signing forms, password protection and redaction. It is non-renewing, so no subscription is required, and Newegg Business sells and ships it with a limit of three per customer.

How the math works

On Adobe's pricing page, Acrobat Pro costs $19.99 a month on an annual plan billed monthly, which comes to $239.88 a year, or $719.64 over three years.

The $274 price works out to about $91 a year, saving $445.64. It's the equivalent of $7.61 a month.

Adobe's per-license team plan is $287.88 a year, or $863.64 over three years, so the gap is wider for businesses that would otherwise pay for teams.

What small business owners should watch out for

• It's non-returnable. Newegg Business says this product is non-returnable and non-refundable, so make sure it's the right edition before you buy.

• It ends after three years. This is a term license, not a perpetual one, so it won't renew, and you'll need to buy again or switch to a subscription when the term ends.

• One code per Adobe account. Newegg Business says only one redemption code can be redeemed per Adobe account, and it limits purchases to three per customer, so equipping a whole team means juggling accounts. The page doesn't mention team management tools, so check before buying for staff.

• No AI Assistant. Newegg Business says Acrobat Pro 2024 can't be used with Adobe's AI Assistant add-on, and paid features aren't available in web browsers or on mobile.

• The code is temporary. The $50 savings with BGTWF272 is described as a limited offer, so the $274 price may not last. The offer is also available only to customers in the United States.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Adobe Acrobat Pro 2024 three-year license if...

You're a freelancer or small business owner who uses Acrobat's desktop editing, conversion and signing tools all the time, and you'd rather pay once for three years than subscribe.

❌ Skip the Adobe Acrobat Pro 2024 three-year license if...

You need AI features, web or mobile editing, easy team management or a license that never expires, or you only open the occasional PDF, since free tools may do, and we haven't tested this license ourselves.

For more top picks, we've tested the best PDF editors and the best free PDF editors.