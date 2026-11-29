Lenovo's IdeaCentre Tower is a slim business desktop built for everyday office work, multitasking, and the AI features that come with a Copilot+ PC. It is powered by Intel's Core Ultra 7 265, which has 20 cores and 20 threads and a 1.8GHz base clock.

This Windows 11 desktop PC is currently priced at $1050 at Newegg, which I think is great value for a machine loaded with the Core Ultra 7 chip alongside 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD for quick access to your files. Turbo speed reaches 5.3GHz, and the chip carries 36MB of cache to keep demanding work moving.

What seals it for us is how little else we need to buy to get started. The wired mouse and keyboard come in the box, and a monitor is the only thing left to buy. When the 1TB SSD eventually fills up, there's a spare 3.5-inch HDD bay for expanding the storage.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Tower Business Desktop: $1,049.99 at Newegg A Windows 11 Home business desktop with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265, 16GB DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and a wired mouse and keyboard.

Why we recommend it

We recommend this desktop first for its Core Ultra 7 265 processor, whose 20 cores can run a video call, a spreadsheet, and a browser full of tabs together. Its Copilot+ PC branding also means it qualifies for Windows 11's AI features, which, at this price, need to be available to those who need them.

The 1TB Gen 4 SSD is another reason, as it stores documents, photos, and projects without an external drive from day one. Gen 4 drives are also fast, and you will certainly notice that every time you open a large file.

Seven USB ports are split between the front and back, and one of them is a USB-C port. An HDMI 2.1 port drives your monitor, and the Ethernet port gives you a wired connection to your network. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 handle wireless gear, while a spare 3.5-inch bay takes an extra hard drive.

What to know before you buy

Its Intel integrated graphics suit office work and streaming but not gaming or 3D work. The monitor isn't included, which means an extra cost if you don't already have one on your desk.

Two of the seven USB ports are the slower USB 2.0 type, and Ethernet tops out at Gigabit speeds. It's a tower weighing 9.1 pounds, not a mini PC, so it needs more desk space than one.

Price context

At $1,049.00, the version with 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD, and Windows 11 Home is the entry point. Windows 11 Pro on the same hardware costs $1,079.00, and stepping up to 2TB costs $1,229.00 with Home or $1,249.00 with Pro.

The 32GB version with a 1TB SSD costs $1,399.00 with either edition, and the 64GB versions start at $1,899.00. The most expensive options, with 64GB of memory and a 2TB SSD, cost $2,149.00 with either Windows edition.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Lenovo IdeaCentre Tower if...you want a 20-core Windows 11 desktop with 1TB of storage and a mouse and keyboard included, and your budget can stretch to a thousand.