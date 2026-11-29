TP-Link's speedy dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router gets a hefty discount this Cyber Monday — just $44 for up to 1.5Gbps, four Gigabit LAN ports and OneMesh support with the cheapest 802.11ax router
An excellent budget-friendly dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router for everyday remote work or streaming setups this Cyber Monday
With modern routers routinely climbing well past $150, it can be hard to find capable networking gear on a budget — but the TP-Link Archer Archer AX10 is now down to $43.99 at Amazon.
This dual-band wireless router pairs modern Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) efficiency with four physical Gigabit Ethernet ports giving remote workers and small teams reliable wired and wireless bandwidth.
The Archer AX10's dual core 900MHz processor and delivers combined wireless speeds up to 1.5 Gbps split into 1201 Mbps on the 5 GHz band (802.11ax) and 300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band, with OFDMA, MU-MIMO, and Beamforming technologies to keep the signal strong even with multiple devices connected.
An entry-level AX1500 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router equipped with four Gigabit LAN ports, a 900MHz dual-core CPU, and OneMesh compatibility - ideal for home offices, freelancers, and budget-conscious small setups
Why we recommend it
Entry-level routers can often struggle with multi-device connections — especially with multiple video calls and 4K streaming happening simultaneously. The Archer AX10 uses Wi-Fi 6 features like OFDMA and MU-MIMO to reduce network congestion.
The four Gigabit LAN ports provide full 1 Gbps wired throughput making it perfect for high priority devices such as workstations, VoIP phones, or NAS drives. Dead zones and interference are minimized by Beamforming, helping to focus wireless signal strength directly toward connected devices.
TP-Link OneMesh compatibility allows the Archer AX10 to be coupled with TP-Link range extenders to create a seamless Wi-Fi network without replacing your primary router. The built-in parental/access controls, Alexa voice integration, and full backward compatibility with older 802.11 standards are nice additions.
Price Context & Historical Value
At $43.99, you are saving $36 off the Archer AX10's standard $79.99 retail price. At this price, the Archer AX10 sits at the cost of many outdated Wi-Fi 5 routers while offering significantly better multi-device handling.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Archer AX10 if...
you want an inexpensive, reliable Wi-Fi 6 upgrade for a home office, apartment, or small workspace with plenty of Gigabit Ethernet ports for wired gear.
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Benedict is a Senior Security Writer at TechRadar Pro, where he has specialized in covering the intersection of geopolitics, cyber-warfare, and business security.
Benedict provides detailed analysis on state-sponsored threat actors, APT groups, and the protection of critical national infrastructure, with his reporting bridging the gap between technical threat intelligence and B2B security strategy.
Benedict holds an MA (Distinction) in Security, Intelligence, and Diplomacy from the University of Buckingham Centre for Security and Intelligence Studies (BUCSIS), with his specialization providing him with a robust academic framework for deconstructing complex international conflicts and intelligence operations, and the ability to translate intricate security data into actionable insights.
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