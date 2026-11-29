There are still loads of Lego Black Friday deals out there, even with the day itself firmly in our rear-view mirror and Cyber Monday rapidly looming up ahead. So if you're wanting to get a great bargain on your favorite blocks, it's worth reading on. For example, there's still time to get lowest-ever prices on sets like the Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter at Amazon US for $55.95 (was $69.99) or the Lego Super Mario Game Boy at Very for £35.99 (was £54.99).

• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

No matter if you're looking to scoop up Smart Play sets, decorate your home with the Botanicals or Lego Art ranges or are just looking for Christmas gifts for similarly block-fixated friends and family, there are some wild discounts still available. Regardless of your budget, there are loads of options out there, from the Lego Botanicals Happy Plants at Amazon US for $18.35 (was $22.99) to the Lego Icons Star Trek: U.S.S. Enterprise Ncc-1701-D at Amazon for £279.99 (was £349.99).

Whether you're into Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter or Super Mario and Minecraft, there's so many classic and new Lego sets you can get with fantastic savings. So I've rounded up 25 of the best to keep your eye on for Cyber Monday.

Quick deals - US

Save 20% Lego Star Wars Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter: was $69.99 now $55.95 at Amazon Now, this is the cheapest an all-in-one Lego Smart Play set has ever been. Lego's Smart Play: Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter is a great early Cyber Monday deal, with 20% off at just $55.95, and includes everything you need to build and play — most notably a Smart Brick is in the box. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Ideas Disney Pixar Luxo Jr.: was $69.99 now $55.95 at Amazon Not only will you end up building the iconic Pixar Luxor Jr. Lamp and iconic ball, but Lego's design team packed so many easter eggs and hidden details into this 613-piece set. With Toy Story 5 in theaters now and a 20% discount, now's an excellent time to score this Lego set for just $55.99. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego deals in the US

Lego Star Wars R2-D2 Building Set: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon R2-D2 is the most iconic droid around, and right now, you can build your own version of the epic piece of Star Wars out of 1,050 bricks for just $79.99. That's a 20% discount from the $99.99 MSRP, and Prime members get free fast shipping. This set is themed to the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars and comes with a mini R2-D2, a display plate, and a Darth Malak minifigure. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Lego Harry Potter Thestral Family: was $69.99 now $41.99 at Amazon After returning to its all-time-low price for Black Friday, this deal looks set to last right through to Cyber Monday. So you still have a little more time to score the Lego Harry Potter Thestral Family set for just $41.99. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Star Wars Brick-Built Star Wars Logo: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon The opening crawl to any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic starts of any film franchise. And now, you can finally build that Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks, and the design team hid some fun details. This fantastic set is down to $47.99 at Amazon for the whole Black Friday weekend. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera Toy: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon This popular 3-in-1 set can be a retro camera... or it can be an old skool video camera or TV set. You're basically getting three sets in one, and with 20% off list price, it's a steal right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% Lego Disney Cruella De Vil’s Car: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Fans of 101 Dalmatians will likely love this Lego build, as you don't just get a Cruella De Vil Minifigure, but you'll build her iconic car and get one of the pups. Right now, this set is just $34.99 on Amazon after a 30% discount. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid: was $29.99 now $23.95 at Amazon Now, this one is a personal favorite of mine, and it really is the perfect display piece. The Lego Botanicals Mini Orchid is a delightful set made from 274 pieces. It's back down to the lowest price we've tracked this year for Black Friday – score it now on Amazon for $23.95. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Japanese Bonsai: was $59.99 now $47.95 at Amazon This is one of my favorite Lego Botanicals sets, and right now it's 20% off at just $47.95 on Amazon in the lead up to Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Botanicals Happy Plants: was $22.99 now $18.35 at Amazon With over 10,000 of these sold on Amazon in the past month, it's clear that Lego has a hit on its hands with the most joyful set in the Botanicals theme. Happy Plants are exactly what the name says — two plants with smiley faces in cute pots, one blue, one yellow. This set is just 20% off at $18.35 on Amazon right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Icons Bonsai Tree: was $49.99 now $39.98 at Walmart A solid price cut brings the Icons Bonsai Tree down to under $40 at Walmart. This is a pretty relaxing build, and one you can go back to as the seasons change, swapping green leaves for pink ones. It's really neat and is an awesome set to display. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Lego Star Wars The Phantom Menace Battle Droid with STAP: was $139.99 now $83.99 at Amazon Roger, Roger! Fans of The Phantom Menace or battle droids in general will want to take note of this deal and likely add it to their cart. At 40% off — a sharp discount down to $83.99 — this Lego set lets you build an iconic droid out of 1,088 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was $169.99 now $136.99 at Amazon With 2,660 pieces, you'll build both the iconic Hogwarts Castle and some of the grounds in a more miniature form that's perfect for display. This Lego set has been purchased over 3,000 times in the last month, and it's consistently sitting 19% off at $136.99 during Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% LEGO Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon Who doesn't want a Lego Santa around the home come Christmas time? I certainly do, and this replica minifigure Santa with its 761 pieces is a wonderful way to build the excitement for the festive season or keep the little ones distracted on the day itself. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% LEGO Animal Crossing Blathers’s Museum Collection: was $79.99 now $47.99 at Amazon I adore Animal Crossing, and Lego's collaboration with Nintendo for these adorable sets was something I never knew I needed until it was right there in front of me. It's a smaller set at just 543 pieces but Animal Crossing fans will appreciate the display and play opportunities. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% LEGO Super Mario Lego Super Mario Adventures: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon Lego's Interactive playsets have fallen off the map a little with the arrival of Smart Play, but they're nothing to sniff at, and that's doubly true when there's 30% off on the cards. With a mere 210 Pcs, this one's more about play than the building experience, which is good as it comes with 4 Super Mario character Figures Read more Read less ▼

LEGO Lego Animal Crossing Nook’s Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74.99 now $51.99 at Amazon Another Animal Crossing set here for the chronically de-weeding among us, this one's a great way to get the Tom Nook minifigure I assume you have also been dreaming of. Just me? It's pretty small and simple again with just 535 Pieces, but it's worth it if you love the games. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Lego Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils Triceratops Skull: was $44.99 now $30.99 at Amazon If, like me, you had lofty dreams of a future career in palaeontology (and, like me, you ended up disappointed and in a desk job) this is the set for you. There's no excavation involved, sadly, but it's a neat little set with 468 pieces that a dino lover will... er... love. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% LEGO Disney and Pixar Toy Story Alien With Pizza Planet Rocket Ride: was $59.99 now $41.99 at Amazon Last but not least, you don't need a claw to grab this little guy; the Lego Pixar Toy Story Alien set is a great gift to yourself or the Pixar-lover in your life, and its one of those character model sets that makes you look twice to check it's really Lego. It's comprised of 714 pieces Read more Read less ▼

Quick Deals - UK

Save 38% Lego Star Wars Jango Fett's Starship: was £59.99 now £36.90 at Amazon One of the best Lego deals live right now knocks nearly 40% off the list price of Jango Fett's Starship. An iconic spacefarer with an even more iconic design, this 707 piece set is a great addition to any Star Wars fan's collection. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Lego Super Mario Game Boy: was £54.99 now £35.99 at very.co.uk A favorite among team TechRadar for obvious reasons, this is a 421-piece set that can fit neatly on any shelf or display unit. In addition to the handheld build, it comes with two startup screens: one for Zelda and one for Mario. At its lowest-ever price (£35.99), this one's a steal ahead of Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Lego Minecraft the Creeper: was £34.99 now £21.99 at Amazon This is a great display piece for fans of Minecraft and comes with 665 pieces. At 37% off, it's a lowest-ever price, and well worth it... just listen out for hissing sounds when you're off spelunking. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Lego Disney Pixar Wall-E and Eve: was £59.99 now £39 at Amazon RECORD LOW: With 35% off, this is another great Lego set to snag this sales season, with 811 pieces included. I have the original, Wall-E-only Lego Ideas set, and I must say, this version isn't quite as good or as detailed. However, the inclusion of Eve is a lovely touch. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle and Grounds: was £149.99 now £111.99 at Amazon With 2660 pieces, this intricate, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle and Grounds from the Harry Potter series is a must-have for series fans. It's not quite its lowest ever price (that was the shockingly low £94.99 price cut from late 2023) but it's a solid 25% savings on a great set for collectors. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £74.99 now £49.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: OK, so technically this is just 50p off its lowest-ever price, but surely that counts. I love this set, and it takes pride of place in my family home. With 921 pieces included, it's not quite as detailed as the Collector Series version, but at 10% of the price, I think that's fair enough. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% LEGO Ideas E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial: was £119.99 now £91.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: The timeless classic that is E.T is born anew in Lego's Ideas set, which has 1226 pieces. It's a really accomplished character rendering (especially in contrast to the Pikachu set we've already mentioned) and at its lowest-ever price, this is a great deal for anyone looking for bargains ahead of Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Lego deals in the UK

Save 31% Lego Pokémon Eevee: was £54.99 now £37.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: This one is, in my opinion, the better of the Pokémon character sets (outside of Smart Play), but that is very much tainted by my love of Eevee. With 587 pieces and a 31% discount taking the set to its lowest-ever price, this is a great option. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Lego Minecraft the Fox: was £39.99 now £26.49 at Amazon Back to an almost lowest-ever price for the sales season, this is my favorite of Lego's Minecraft mob sets. Foxes in-game were one of my favorite additions of all-time, and the blocky style renders beautifully in this set's 497 pieces. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Lego Harry Potter Knight Bus Adventure: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: Again, this is technically 50p greater than its lowest-ever price, but I'm rolling with it. This is a neat little set for lovers of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, with 499 pieces and some great minifigures. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% Lego Icons Spongebob Squarepants: Bikini Bottom: was £189.99 now £124.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: This brand-new set sees a tidy 34% discount for its first sales season, including 1794 pieces and the core cast of characters in minifigure form. I'm seriously impressed with how they made Spongebob's pineapple house, in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Lego Harry Potter Philosopher's Stone – Collectors' Edition: was £139.99 now £109.49 at Amazon Does Hedwig look a little shell-shocked? Maybe, but if you've seen the movies, you know he really goes through it. This gorgeous 1571 piece set is a lovely tribute and design piece for any series fan, though it's £12 pricier than its lowest-ever price this year, so keep an eye out first, perhaps, for further discounts. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% Lego Botanicals Rocking Plants: was £17.99 now £13.99 at Amazon We see this one hit sales quite often, and while it's £2 more expensive than its previous record-low price, it's still a solid stocking filler come the festive season. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% Lego Art Japanese Cherry Blossom Landscape: was £99.99 now £70.99 at Amazon RECORD LOW: With its 1892 pieces, this is a close second for me in terms of Lego's art pieces, if not only for the gorgeous gradient sunset and the Japanese Crane's rendered delicately and artistically out of Lego. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Lego Botanicals Bonsai Tree: was £44.99 now £32.99 at Amazon At £5 greater than its lowest-ever price, I'd still highly recommend this set as, well, I'm currently sat next to it. It's a simple build, but if you want a Lego set for the home that doesn't feel too Lego-y, this is a great choice. Read more Read less ▼

Save 10% Lego Icons Project Hail Mary: was £87.82 now £78.99 at Amazon It's £2 more than its lowest-ever price, but still a neat deal just a short while after the set's release. If, like me, you became a #1 Rocky fangirl following the release of Project Hail Mary, this 830-piece set is a lovely tribute to a great sci-fi flick. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Lego Botanicals Japanese Red Maple Bonsai Tree: was £54.99 now £35.49 at Amazon At the fore of my Christmas list this year is Lego's Japanese Red Maple Bonsai tree, which is just £4.50 greater than its lowest-ever price, thanks to a whopping extra 50p knocked off its price ahead of Cyber Monday. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Lego Art the Milky Way Galaxy: was £169.99 now £129.99 at Amazon While at £20 greater than its lowest-ever price, this isn't the best deal on the list, find me a better way to say "I'm a nerd!" with pride than the Lego Milky Way set. It's witty, bitty with 3091 pieces and pretty, too, and well worth it for the space or science lover in your life. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday deals in the UK