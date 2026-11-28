Black Friday is over — but the deals continue. Attention now turns to Cyber Monday, but before then we have this weird in-between period where it's neither one nor the other. Let's call it Cyber Weekend.

The important thing is that there are still lots of deals available. So many, in fact, that I've compiled this huge list of our 150 favorites for you.

Every single one has been checked to make sure it's still in stock and that the price hasn't changed. And every single one comes recommended by the team at TechRadar. with many based on either our in-house testing or personal experience we have with them. In some cases, we've spent our own money on them.

Highlights include discounts of up to $1,300 on the latest premium TVs from Samsung and LG, cheap Ring Doorbells and Fire TV sticks from Amazon, and plenty of price cuts on the latest Apple products. Regardless of what you're looking for, there are plenty of genuine, record-low prices on products that we've tested and loved.

Deals chosen by Deals chosen by Marc McLaren Social Links Navigation Global Editor in Chief As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.

My 25 best Black Friday deals

Save 40% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is a record-beating low price for the AirPods Pro 3, and we have no idea if they'll go still lower. So, if you want buy now rather than wait for a possible further discount, go for it — they're incredible value at this price. After all, you're getting include vastly improved ANC and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Blink Mini 2K+: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device. Read more Read less ▼

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $12.99 now $4.99 at Disney

It's back! Last year's best Black Friday deal has returned — just in time for you to lock in the low price again for another 12 months. The discount applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free plans, bringing the cost down to $4.99 (61% off) and $14.99 (31% off) respectively. With Hulu and Disney+ set to become a unified app in December, this is a great way to get ahead of any potential price increases, which have not yet been confirmed. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for $105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon

Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts, though the watch requires its own service line. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $379 at Amazon Apple's latest base iPad is $70 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 379.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $59.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll be able to save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

TCL QM6K 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Walmart The TCL QM6K is excellent value for money, delivering high brightness and solid contrast thanks to its mini-LED panel. It's also well equipped for gaming with 4K 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Already great bang-for-your-buck at full price, this deal takes the 65-inch model down to $598, amazing value for a mini-LED TV this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Coffee Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $249 at Walmart Another $100 saving, the still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 256GB P9 Express microSD card: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's good value — but it was $65 cheaper last week, so it might be worth waiting to see if it drops again. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C: was $299.99 now $198 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classic offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's $150 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6, even when that model is on sale. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $400 Samsung 55-inch S90H OLED TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon We've never seen a lower price for the 55-inch Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $78.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 46% Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD Fire TV: was $129.99 now $69.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $69.99. Yes, really. Don't expect the absolute best picture quality at that price, obviously, but it could make perfect sense for a kids' bedroom or kitchen. The Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $70. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($57.38) Sennheiser IE 200: was $159.95 now $102.57 at Amazon As our Sennheiser IE 200 review makes clear, these Sennheisers really excel when it comes to sound. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $749.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($41) Audio-Technica At-LP60X: was $199 now $158 at Amazon The AT-LP60XBT is a lovely starter turntable for newbies, thanks to its (now) lovely low price, simple setup, and support for wireless Bluetooth playback. It arrived back in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless headphones, say, so relative maturity isn't a mark against this gorgeous-looking deck. Read more Read less ▼

Save 32% Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: was $1,399.99 now $949.99 at Amazon The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, pairing a high-end chipset, superb cameras, and an expansive display. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now — if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to its lowest price yet. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3 GPS, 40mm: was $249 now $179 at Amazon Amazon has a $70 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which beats the lowest price we've previously seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Sony DualSense controller in Midnight Black: was $74.99 now $54 at Amazon 28% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Under $50

Save 26% Anker Nano Smart 45W Charger: was $34.99 now $25.99 at Amazon With an ultra-compact design and up to 45 watts of charging power, this Anker wall plug balances portability and power effortlessly. It can fast-charge most modern phones, including the new iPhone 18 Pros, and is 26% off at $25.99. Read more Read less ▼

Crest 3D Whitestrips: was $45.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This is one of those everyday items that it's always worth looking for during sales events: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 — one of the best prices we've seen for it. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% Kasa Smart Light Bulb: was $11.99 now $7.99 at Amazon This Kasa Smart Light Bulb, priced at $7.99, would make a great stocking stuffer. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your lights. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Lego Icons Bonsai Tree: was $49.99 now $39.98 at Walmart A solid price cut brings the Icons Bonsai Tree down to under $40 at Walmart. This is a pretty relaxing build, and one you can go back to as the seasons change, swapping green leaves for pink ones. It's really neat and is an awesome set to display. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼

Save 58% Ring Indoor Cam Plus: was $59.99 now $24.99 at Amazon Amazon's Black Friday sale offers a massive 58% discount on the already affordable Ring Indoor Cam. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $38.99 at Amazon I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a new record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Save $20.99 Roku Streaming Stick HD: was $39.99 now $19 at Amazon Don't need 4K? The full HD Roku Streaming Stick is a mere $19 in this Black Friday deal. This is a good option for smaller TVs, or for family or friends who aren't very tech-savvy and just need to add streaming to their set. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($27.04) Sony WF-C510: was $69.99 now $42.95 at Amazon We first tested these two years ago — check out our Sony WF-C510 review — but they're still some of the best budget buds around. This isn't quite a lowest-ever price, but they've only been $6 cheaper, and as sub-$50 buds go, they're the ones to buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 46% ($31.99) Sony WH-CH530 : was $69.99 now $38 at Amazon This is a massive deal on a set of on-ear headphones that only arrived in September 2026. We gave them a glowing 4.5-star review, proclaiming that they "sound superb for the price" — and this massive 46% saving makes them an ever better purchase. The only thing you don't get here is ANC, but if that doesn't concern you then you'll struggle to do better for $38. Read more Read less ▼

Save $11 Apple AirTag second-generation: was $29 now $18 at Amazon Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% JBL Tune 530BT On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones: was $59.95 now $29.95 at Amazon The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $29.95 — which is a massive 50% off. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge, and can add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes via USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $42.99 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $22 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist). Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Appliances

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 38% Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $94.97 now $59 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around. With one-touch brewing it does all the work for you, and it offers five brew sizes for making a variety of drinks. It comes with a taster pack of 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules. Read more Read less ▼

Philips Sonicare 5950: was $109.99 now $59.96 at Amazon Experience a deeper clean with the Sonicare 5950 electric toothbrush. It boasts six brush settings, a pressure sensor, and 21-day battery life. Philips has even included a travel case in the box, making it perfect for trips away over the holidays. Read more Read less ▼

Save 31% Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum: was $389.99 now $269.99 at Amazon The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame L40 Ultra: was $749.99 now $474.98 at Amazon We gave the L40 Ultra four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its ability to tackle pet hair, extendable side brush and mop, and full self-cleaning dock. We saw it a little cheaper for Amazon Prime Day, but it's still a great price for such a brilliant performer, and half the price of many of its rivals. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express Pod Coffee Maker: was $109.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Smart home

Save 50% Amazon Echo Show 8: was $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday. Amazon's mid-sized smart display offers solid audio, smart-home connectivity, and clever features, fronted by a gorgeously thin and bright display. If you're looking for a display for your kitchen on bedside unit, the Show 8 at this price is an excellent buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Battery Doorbell Plus: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security? Read more Read less ▼

Save 65% Blink Outdoor 4: was $299.99 now $104.99 at Amazon We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $179.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low $89.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk, customizable motion zones, and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Ring Outdoor Cam 2K: was $99.99 now $48.99 at Amazon There's 50% off the all-new Ring Outdoor Cam 2K, so you can enjoy a wide field of view in Retinal 2K Video for under $50. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — TVs

Record-low price Save $600.99 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space. Read more Read less ▼

LG G6 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $4,499.99 now $3,499.99 at Best Buy The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 77-inch S85H OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks a whopping $1,000 off the 77-inch model, although other sizes have similar record-low discounts today. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung QN80H 65-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung The Frame (2026) 55-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The Frame series is a real crowd favorite, and it's certainly a very unique idea. Specs-wise, you don't tend to get the best of the best with these TVs, but they do offer a gorgeous art-like design that melds into any environment. The latest 2026 Pro model features a matte anti-reflective coating and a Neo-QLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rates. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $997.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Another TCL big-screen TV to check out is its 85-inch QM6K Series for just under $900 — which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Big-screen bargain Save $170 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $1,101.99 Sony 65-inch Bravia XR8B Smart Google TV : was $3,299.99 now $2,198 at Amazon If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,198 — that's more than $1,100 off! Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $700 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $220 Roku 65-inch Select Series 4K QLED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $429.99 at Amazon We've seen Roku's best-selling 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV at $429 before, but never lower — so it's unlikely to drop much more before Black Friday. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $70 Amazon 40-inch 2-Series HD Fire TV: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is a mere $179.99 ahead of Black Friday. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control. Read more Read less ▼

Save $210 Amazon 75-inch Omni QLED 4K Fire TV: was $1,199.99 now $989.99 at Amazon The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a great choice if you're after a budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Black Friday discount brings the 75-inch model to below $1,000, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $50 PHILIPS 55-Inch 7985 Series 4K QLED Ambilight Smart Roku TV: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Amazon We love Ambilight, which extends the colors of your TV beyond the bezels to wash your walls with light. A 55-inch Ambilight with Roku TV for a touch under under $300? Philips sells lightstrips that cost more than that, and they don't have a 4K QLED TV in them. This is a great price for an entertaining TV. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save 50% Insignia 50-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $299.99 now $149.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $149.99; that's $20 below its previous low. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Streaming devices

Save 57% Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was $69.99 now $29.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and includes 2GB of RAM. This deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is a return to the record-low price and excellent value for an all-around streaming device. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $15.99 at Amazon I've said higher up that you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if not you can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save $25.99 Roku Streaming Stick Plus With Voice Remote: was $59.99 now $34 at Amazon As we said in our review, the Streaming Stick Plus is one of the cheapest ways to turn any TV into a Roku TV: "It’s very affordable, compact enough to take on the road, and power-efficient enough to run off a USB port on the back of a TV." It doesn't do Dolby Vision but if you want a really cheap streaming stick with a nice interface and a good remote, this one's hard to beat. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Headphones

Save 24% ($130) Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use… Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it. Read more Read less ▼

Save $111.99 Sony WH-1000XM6 : was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $112 off with this Black Friday limited-time deal, meaning they're the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or why not just treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season? Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($81.99) Sony WF-1000XM6: was $329.99 now $248 at Amazon Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% ($101.99) Sony 1000X The Collexion: was $649.99 now $548 at Amazon With stunning audio quality, a seemingly endless suite of features and superb build, Sony's 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones, albeit with a high price. The fact that they are $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday makes them a far more palatable purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $369 at Amazon We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. They were previously down to a record-breaking $339, but are now at $369 — which is still a great deal, albeit not as good as it was. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($160) Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the new version of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader for sound quality and noise cancellation. That's not all, because they're also very comfortable and have a true all-day battery life. This massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them an even better buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($70) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $229 at Amazon We love Bose's latest Ultra Earbuds — the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when teamed with Bose's Sound Modes to create better audio for your immediate environment. A $70 saving brings them down to their lowest ever price. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% ($149.51) Technics EAH-AZ100: was $299 now $149.49 at Amazon This $149-off deal is almost the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to — they were $7 cheaper earlier this week — and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. They're still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls and some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($70.04) Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249.99 now $179.95 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, and this is a fantastic saving on them; it equals their lowest ever price. They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. Plus the battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($24) Nothing Ear (a): was $79 now $55 at Amazon Oh how we love these inexpensive earbuds! No, they're not the newest buds from Nothing, but they deliver effective ANC, LDAC support (if your Android phone can deliver it) zealous audio quality, great fit in a colorful design and now, a 30% saving! You cannot go wrong here — and if you need further proof, read our five-star review. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Bluetooth speakers and Hi-Fi

Save 33% ($50) JBL Flip 7: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Walmart The JBL Flip 7 produces the kind of sound that defies belief. It may be a small, portable Bluetooth speaker, but it serves up outrageously powerful bass, which never comes at the expense of rich mids or crystal-clear highs. Pair that with solid battery life, excellent features, and class-leading waterproofing, and a sub-$100 price-tag almost seems nonsensical. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Charge 6: was $199.95 now $139.95 at Best Buy We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($101.99) Sony Sony PS-LX5BT : was $499.99 now $398 at Amazon Despite the big shoes it needed to fill, this 2026 deck fills them beautifully. It's the upgrade to the highly popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT and is a great deck with Bluetooth and a phono stage onboard, if you want to stream vinyl to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers. And owing to that January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($40) Sonos Era 100: was $219 now $179 at Amazon Considering the Victrola Stream Carbon above but need a compact Sonos speaker to pair it with? Here's a great little option. As Sonos speakers go, it's top of the tree — one of the newest and best there is. And when you're not using it for the turntable, it can stream wirelessly using your home network for better-than-Bluetooth audio from your phone or NAS-drive, too. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Laptops and computing

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon This is a solid deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Why only 'solid'? Well, until June the retail price here would have been $1,099, making this a $100 saving — and just before those hikes, you could get it for $900. So, while $999 is still a $300 saving on the current price, you might be left wondering if you missed out. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $699.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is one of the cheapest laptops I've ever seen that's powered by the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. This chip offers excellent performance for the price, as well as amazing battery life of up to 41 hours. There's 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage to round out the build, making it a capable and excellent value-for-money laptop for college or everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $479.46 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: was $419 now $189 at Best Buy Display: 14 inches

Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3x: was $849.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB This is a big $350 discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can manage with that, and make use of cloud storage if you need more, this is an impressive laptop for the price. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Odyssey G7 37" 4K curved monitor: was $899.99 now $489.99 at Amazon Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — it matches the lowest figure we've ever seen for it. Read more Read less ▼

Dell XPS 13: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid all-around performance at work or college, though the 256GB SSD is a bit limited (and the 8GB of RAM won't cope with loads of apps open at once). Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip: was $1,249.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This powerful, versatile HP OmniBook X Flip delivers impressive performance for the price, with a modern, efficient AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor for excellent 21-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 512GB SSD. It will comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more — and you can flip it around to become a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. It was $20 cheaper last week, though. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Book6: was $1,449.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Samsung's latest premium laptops has had a decent $600 price cut at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Zenbook 14: was $1,199.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Asus' latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 14-inch OLED screen. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Phones

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus iPad at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get an iPad and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line. Read more Read less ▼

iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: was $1,199.99 now $1,099.99 at Best Buy Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile

Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's Black Friday sale. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile

One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Apple AirTag 4-Pack: was $99 now $79 at Amazon Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 — that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $206 Google Pixel 10: was $799 now $593 at Amazon $593 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market (though it's not a record-low: the phone hit $534 in June). Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current $44 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs $100 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the latest and greatest of Samsung's tablets, and today's deal offers the choice between a $400 upfront discount or a trade-in of up to $500 off. That said, the 256GB and 512GB models are sold out at present, so only the more expensive 1TB version is available. While pricey, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts specs that challenge even the most powerful of iPads. With a 14.6-inch display, a top-notch build quality, and desktop-level power, you're getting a serious tablet here. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11-inch iPad Air M4: was $749 now $649 at Amazon The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. Yes, it costs a fair bit more than the base iPad, but for that you're getting laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, all with an 11-inch screen. Read more Read less ▼

Save $100 Apple iPad mini 8.5-inch (A20 Pro, 2026): was $699 now $599 at Amazon Apple's newest iPad, the iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026), only hit shelves a few weeks ago, but Amazon is already offering this tablet for $100 less than its MSRP. Versus its predecessor, it boasts an OLED screen and a more powerful A20 Pro chipset. If you want the nano-texture display add-on, you'll have to choose the 256GB storage variant, which Amazon sells for $899 — the same price as you'd pay at Apple, so no saving there we're afraid. Read more Read less ▼

Save $30 Apple Pencil Pro: was $129 now $99 at Amazon The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current $99 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly $89 in October 2024). Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 12 Pro: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon Amazon's new tablet has a gorgeous 2.8K display and nanomatte coating, which I'd absolutely recommend is worth the $50 increase in price. The base model linked here comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage and of course AndroidOS in tow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 43% Amazon Amazon Alexa Tablet 8: was $229.99 now $129.99 at Amazon In its premier Black Friday deal, the base model Alexa Tablet 8 with 4GB Ram, 64GB storage, a glossy 8.7-inch screen and AndroidOS underpinning it all sees an impressive 43% discount. You can opt for an ad-free lockscreen experience and more storage for a little more, too. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Smartwatches and wearables

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $150 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5 (Silver, Black): was $399 now $299 at Walmart The cheaper Silver and Black finishes get the same $100 discount as their pricier siblings. All the same sensor arrays and technology are present and correct in these tiny trackers — the only difference is the finish. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12 GPS, 42mm : was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon has a rare $100 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, which only came out a couple months ago, bringing the price down to a record-low $299.99, $30 below its previous record-low of $329 from last week! The Watch 12 has new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, sleep and more. We'll be surprised if it drops any lower than this, but we'll keep checking. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% Google Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $122 at Amazon A 24% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications. Read more Read less ▼

US deal Save 33% Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025): was $649.99 now $434.17 at Amazon Save a massive 33% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in all colorways, including the fetching Titanium Blue version introduced last year. While it's not the best choice for everyone, its power, longevity (up to 100 hours!) and rugged durability means it's well-made for adventurers and triathletes. Watch out, Garmin. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8: was £299.99 now £199.99 at Samsung A 4.5-star-rated smartwatch with super-accurate health and activity tracking. If you throw in the industry-leading AI features, then you really do have the complete package with the excellent Galaxy Watch 8. Today's deal at the Samsung Store gets you either an upfront $120 discount or the option to trade-in for up to $200 off; a really good bargain for both the Bluetooth and LTE variants. Read more Read less ▼

Best Black Friday deals — Gaming

Save 15% ($30.99) PS5 DualSense Edge: was $199.99 now $169 at Amazon This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad. Read more Read less ▼

Save 29% ($100) Turtle Beach Stealth Pro 2: was $349.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool one hundred bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($150) SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless: was $379.99 now $229.99 at Amazon One of my favorite gaming headsets ever made is the subject of an almighty price cut rioght now and should be right up there for consideration if you have a decent budget. It offers the full package from sound to features, and at this price is the cheapest it's been all year. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($30) PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149.99 now $119.99 at Best Buy Getting these buds for a bit over the $100 mark seemed like a ridiculous proposition as recently as just a few months ago, but here we are. If you prefer buds over headsets and are looking for something for PS5 and/or PlayStation Portal, then these are terrific. Read more Read less ▼

Donkey Kong Bananza: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Nintendo released a creative and smashing new adventure featuring Donkey Kong as a Switch 2 launch title — and now's your chance to get it for a record-low price. If you want a fun and frivolous platformer to play on the new console, this is one of the best games available on the Switch 2. Read more Read less ▼

Madden NFL 27: was $69.99 now $29.95 at Amazon If there hasn't been enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price on Nintendo Switch 2. Read more Read less ▼

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Walmart SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there, and this is a decent saving on one of its best mid-range models. You get fantastic sound quality and a comfortable fit, as well as a clear microphone and extensive battery life of up to 60 hours. It's also compatible with multiple consoles, in case you want to swap between your Switch and other devices as needed. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD: was $679.97 now $349.99 at Amazon The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Samsung 9100 Pro is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in a while. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen5 NVMe SSD features a 2TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 14,700MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 990 Pro with heatsink - 2TB: was $669.99 now $549.95 at Amazon Can we really call $549 for 2TB of RAM a deal? A couple of years ago no, but right now that's one of the best offers you'll get — although it was $30 cheaper earlier this week, sadly. If you need 2TB of PS5 storage — to help free up space for a certain blockbuster game release, maybe — then this is well worth a look. Just don't find out how much it would have cost two years ago, it'll only upset you. Read more Read less ▼