Thousands of Black Friday deals are still available this Cyber weekend. These are the 150 best
Black Friday is over, but there are still big savings to be had
Black Friday is over — but the deals continue. Attention now turns to Cyber Monday, but before then we have this weird in-between period where it's neither one nor the other. Let's call it Cyber Weekend.
The important thing is that there are still lots of deals available. So many, in fact, that I've compiled this huge list of our 150 favorites for you.
Every single one has been checked to make sure it's still in stock and that the price hasn't changed. And every single one comes recommended by the team at TechRadar. with many based on either our in-house testing or personal experience we have with them. In some cases, we've spent our own money on them.
Highlights include discounts of up to $1,300 on the latest premium TVs from Samsung and LG, cheap Ring Doorbells and Fire TV sticks from Amazon, and plenty of price cuts on the latest Apple products. Regardless of what you're looking for, there are plenty of genuine, record-low prices on products that we've tested and loved.
The best Black Friday sales — quick links
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $1,000 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: more deals coming on Nov 23
As a veteran of every Black Friday since 2014 I'm well used to hunting through thousands of deals in search of the truly great offers. Over the course of my career I've reviewed everything from phones to cameras to headphones to TVs to smart home devices, so I've got extensive knowledge of what the best products are in multiple categories, rather than just which ones are the cheapest.
My 25 best Black Friday deals
This is a record-beating low price for the AirPods Pro 3, and we have no idea if they'll go still lower. So, if you want buy now rather than wait for a possible further discount, go for it — they're incredible value at this price. After all, you're getting include vastly improved ANC and audio, a better in-ear design, live translation and the ability to track heart rate, workouts, and calories burned.
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The Blink Mini 2K+ may be small, but it's also mighty, with a high-res 2K camera and a spotlight for nighttime visibility. Thanks to Amazon's Black Friday deals, you can get the latest version for under $20 — a massive 60% off and a record low for the device.
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Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was
$12.99 now $4.99 at Disney
It's back! Last year's best Black Friday deal has returned — just in time for you to lock in the low price again for another 12 months. The discount applies to both the ad-supported and ad-free plans, bringing the cost down to $4.99 (61% off) and $14.99 (31% off) respectively. With Hulu and Disney+ set to become a unified app in December, this is a great way to get ahead of any potential price increases, which have not yet been confirmed.
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Apple iPhone Duo: phone and unlimited plan for
$105.55 $72.22/mo, plus AirPods and Watch at Verizon
Verizon has been pushing its new all-in-one 'Simplicity' plans recently, and the carrier's Black Friday deal on the iPhone Duo is a prime example of their potential value. With this promotion, you're bundling together a device with a line on an unlimited data plan for just $72/mo (in total) without a trade-in (the Duo knocks $33/mo off the $50/mo Simplicity plan). Crucially, the Simplicity plan allows you to upgrade every year, which is definitely a major selling point. Verizon will also throw in an Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods 5 as bonus gifts, though the watch requires its own service line.
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Apple's latest base iPad is $70 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $ 379.99. The biggest upgrade over the previous generation is the newer A16 chip for faster performance, and you'll also get double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers.
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You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon or Walmart or Best Buy for a near-record low price right now; it was $50 cheaper earlier this week. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to its lowest-ever price — only a few months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll be able to save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out.
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JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small.
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The TCL QM6K is excellent value for money, delivering high brightness and solid contrast thanks to its mini-LED panel. It's also well equipped for gaming with 4K 144Hz and FreeSync Premium Pro support. Already great bang-for-your-buck at full price, this deal takes the 65-inch model down to $598, amazing value for a mini-LED TV this size.
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Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too.
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Another $100 saving, the still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday.
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As your library of Nintendo Switch 2 games grows, you might find yourself filling up the internal storage in the console. That's where a microSD card comes in, as you can install one to give yourself extra room to have more games installed at once. These have all suffered from price hikes lately, but this is a good price for a medium-capacity option that will almost double the storage available in the console.
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The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $220 off for Black Friday, it's good value — but it was $65 cheaper last week, so it might be worth waiting to see if it drops again.
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The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classic offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation, all at a reasonable price point that's $150 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6, even when that model is on sale. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
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We've never seen a lower price for the 55-inch Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year.
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An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy.
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Amazon's cheapest Black Friday TV deal is Insignia's 32-inch F20 Series Fire TV for just $69.99. Yes, really. Don't expect the absolute best picture quality at that price, obviously, but it could make perfect sense for a kids' bedroom or kitchen. The Fire TV features Full HD resolution, DTS Virtual :X Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire OS, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa – all for under $70.
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As our Sennheiser IE 200 review makes clear, these Sennheisers really excel when it comes to sound. The level of detail they can unearth would be impressive enough at full-price, so this deal makes them a true must-buy for audiophiles or musicians on a budget.
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The iPhone Air for just $749.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come.
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The AT-LP60XBT is a lovely starter turntable for newbies, thanks to its (now) lovely low price, simple setup, and support for wireless Bluetooth playback. It arrived back in 2019, so it's a little older, but vinyl does not move at the same dizzying speeds as wireless headphones, say, so relative maturity isn't a mark against this gorgeous-looking deck.
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The stunning Galaxy S26 Ultra is one of the best phones you can buy, pairing a high-end chipset, superb cameras, and an expansive display. In fact, it is the best Android phone on the market right now — if you have deep pockets. Today's deal at Amazon brings this one down to its lowest price yet.
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Amazon has a $70 discount on the Apple Watch SE 3, which beats the lowest price we've previously seen for Apple's budget smartwatch. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review and said it was the best Apple Watch for most people, so long as you can live without the advanced health features found on the Apple Watch 12.
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Paramount+ 'Premium': was
$13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount
Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $3 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30.
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28% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals.
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Best Black Friday deals — Under $50
With an ultra-compact design and up to 45 watts of charging power, this Anker wall plug balances portability and power effortlessly. It can fast-charge most modern phones, including the new iPhone 18 Pros, and is 26% off at $25.99.
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This convenient wall charger is a must-buy for all your gadgets, and it's on sale for just $8.49 at Amazon's Black Friday sale. The three-sided charger features five outlets, four USB charging ports, a fireproof shell, and surge protection.
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This is one of those everyday items that it's always worth looking for during sales events: Crest's 3D Whitestrips. The best-selling teeth whitening strips are rarely on sale, and today's deal brings the price down to just $29.99 — one of the best prices we've seen for it. You get 48 whitening strips plus a bonus pair of one-hour express strips so that you can have a whiter smile in no time.
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This Kasa Smart Light Bulb, priced at $7.99, would make a great stocking stuffer. The dimmable light bulb can be controlled from anywhere via the Kasa app and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice to control your lights.
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A solid price cut brings the Icons Bonsai Tree down to under $40 at Walmart. This is a pretty relaxing build, and one you can go back to as the seasons change, swapping green leaves for pink ones. It's really neat and is an awesome set to display.
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Another top deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view.
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Amazon's Black Friday sale offers a massive 58% discount on the already affordable Ring Indoor Cam. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening.
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I already own the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell features a built-in battery and lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Black Friday deal from Amazon is a new record-low price.
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Don't need 4K? The full HD Roku Streaming Stick is a mere $19 in this Black Friday deal. This is a good option for smaller TVs, or for family or friends who aren't very tech-savvy and just need to add streaming to their set.
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If you haven't heard, wired headphones are all the rage, which is why Apple's EarPods for $14.88 are an excellent Black Friday deal. A slim, quality-looking design, clear sound, and comfortable fit are just a few of their best qualities. This model works with all devices that have a Lightning connector – which is iPhone 14 and before – so if you've got a newer iPhone, you'll instead want the USB-C version ($19 at Amazon).
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We first tested these two years ago — check out our Sony WF-C510 review — but they're still some of the best budget buds around. This isn't quite a lowest-ever price, but they've only been $6 cheaper, and as sub-$50 buds go, they're the ones to buy.
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This is a massive deal on a set of on-ear headphones that only arrived in September 2026. We gave them a glowing 4.5-star review, proclaiming that they "sound superb for the price" — and this massive 46% saving makes them an ever better purchase. The only thing you don't get here is ANC, but if that doesn't concern you then you'll struggle to do better for $38.
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Apple's second-generation AirTag with louder sound, a 50% improvement in range for Precision Finding, and the rest of the features that made the first-gen such a great item tracker are at the lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. Right now, Amazon has a single AirTag for just $23.
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The JBL Tune 530BT are a value-packed pair of headphones, on sale for just $29.95 — which is a massive 50% off. They last up to 76 hours on a full charge, and can add up to five hours of playback in just five minutes via USB-C charging. The foldable body, one-size-fits-all headband, and earcup controls make them even more convenient.
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The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $22 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist).
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Best Black Friday deals — Appliances
Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around. With one-touch brewing it does all the work for you, and it offers five brew sizes for making a variety of drinks. It comes with a taster pack of 12 Nespresso Vertuo capsules.
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Experience a deeper clean with the Sonicare 5950 electric toothbrush. It boasts six brush settings, a pressure sensor, and 21-day battery life. Philips has even included a travel case in the box, making it perfect for trips away over the holidays.
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The Dyson V8 is plenty powerful, packing more attachments than the standard model to help you achieve the deep clean of your dreams. It can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum and offers up to 40 minutes of run time. Today's Black Friday deal is not quite the lowest price we've ever seen — it's been $10 cheaper over Prime Day — but it's close.
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Our reviewer called the original Roborock Q7 M5 "a brilliant budget bot with bouncy suspension", and this version is even better thanks to its auto-empty dock. It's never been cheaper than with this Black Friday offer.
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We gave the L40 Ultra four and a half stars out of five in our review thanks to its ability to tackle pet hair, extendable side brush and mop, and full self-cleaning dock. We saw it a little cheaper for Amazon Prime Day, but it's still a great price for such a brilliant performer, and half the price of many of its rivals.
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The Keurig K-Express is a cheap, convenient coffee maker that can quickly brew coffee using your favorite K-Cup Pods. It can brew 8, 10, and 12oz cups depending on your preference. The 42oz reservoir holds enough water to brew up to 5 8oz cups per refill.
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Best Black Friday deals — Smart home
Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 is half price for Black Friday. Amazon's mid-sized smart display offers solid audio, smart-home connectivity, and clever features, fronted by a gorgeously thin and bright display. If you're looking for a display for your kitchen on bedside unit, the Show 8 at this price is an excellent buy.
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The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus offers higher resolution than the standard model, plus color night vision, and it's down to a record-low price of $89.99 in this Black Friday deal, so why not upgrade and treat your home to enhanced security?
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We consider the Outdoor 4 the best outdoor security camera, so we're thrilled that it's available at a massive 65% discount. It's wire-free and satisfyingly simple to set up, with a battery life of up to 2 years. It features a user-friendly app that lets you make the most of 1080p HD video and two-way audio, with additional features available with a Blink subscription.
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The Ring Floodlight Camera Wired Plus is 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price down to a record-low $89.99. The motion-activated HD camera features two-way talk, customizable motion zones, and notifies your smartphone, tablet, or laptop when motion is detected.
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Amazon has knocked a hefty $70 off this bundle, which gives you far more storage than the doorbell alone. You can also grab it without an SD card for $109.99 if you already have a card that you're not using.
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There's 50% off the all-new Ring Outdoor Cam 2K, so you can enjoy a wide field of view in Retinal 2K Video for under $50. This plug-in security camera works with Alexa and offers motion detection and real-time notifications, so you can stay up to date on what's happening.
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Best Black Friday deals — TVs
Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space.
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The LG G6 is a pricey TV, but this flagship OLED delivers superb picture quality and unbeatable gaming performance, according to our LG G6 review. It uses a new-gen Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 OLED panel and a new Alpha 11 AI Gen 3 processor to deliver a better bright-room viewing experience than the previous model. With four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting a full suite of features, the G6 is also a fantastic gaming display.
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The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks a whopping $1,000 off the 77-inch model, although other sizes have similar record-low discounts today.
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A great option if you want to watch OLED in a bright room, the Samsung S90H's glare-free screen eliminates reflections better than most OLEDs. It offers fantastic picture quality with powerful contrast and vibrant colors, and delivers powerhouse gaming performance. At $1,899.99, this is the cheapest the 77-inch model has ever been, and all the other sizes have similar deals today too. We scored this TV five stars in our review.
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The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic.
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The Frame series is a real crowd favorite, and it's certainly a very unique idea. Specs-wise, you don't tend to get the best of the best with these TVs, but they do offer a gorgeous art-like design that melds into any environment. The latest 2026 Pro model features a matte anti-reflective coating and a Neo-QLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rates.
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Another TCL big-screen TV to check out is its 85-inch QM6K Series for just under $900 — which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank.
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Another record-low price here, this time for TCL's QM8L, one of the brand's 2026 flagship SQD mini-LED TVs. The QM8L produces spectacular colors and high brightness levels thanks to new panel tech, while its motion is 'buttery' smooth for movies and sports. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review, and this deal knocks the 75-inch model down to below $1,400, which is a great price for such a big screen.
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Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size.
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If you're looking for a big-screen premium display, Sony's 65-inch Bravia XR8B OLED TV is now at a record-low price of $2,198 — that's more than $1,100 off! Sony's Bravia 8 features a sleek, slim design, a wide viewing angle, brilliant images with deep contrast, and cinematic sound across the entire screen.
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This is the first discount we've seen for Hisense's 2026 E6SR QLED Roku TV. The Hisense set features stunning brightness, gorgeous colors, rich contrast, and great gaming features, making this an all-around winner.
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We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever.
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We've seen Roku's best-selling 65-inch 4K QLED smart TV at $429 before, but never lower — so it's unlikely to drop much more before Black Friday. For that price, you get an impressive picture thanks to its 4K resolution and QLED display, plus an enhanced voice remote and Roku's excellent smart TV interface.
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We reckon this is probably the sweet spot of Roku's premium Pro range of mini-LEDs. We like the Pro series a lot, and this is a decent discount, knocking $400 off.
75-inch Pro Series QLED/Mini-LED: was
$1699.99 now $1099.99 at Best Buy
55-Inch: was
$549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
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If you're looking for a cheap set for an extra bedroom, Amazon's best-selling 40-inch 2-Series HD smart TV is a mere $179.99 ahead of Black Friday. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, it offers smart capabilities through the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa, providing hands-free control.
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The latest Amazon Omni QLED is a great choice if you're after a budget TV that delivers solid picture quality and strong gaming features, including 4K 60Hz, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+, at an affordable price. This Black Friday discount brings the 75-inch model to below $1,000, which is an incredible price for a QLED display of this size.
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We love Ambilight, which extends the colors of your TV beyond the bezels to wash your walls with light. A 55-inch Ambilight with Roku TV for a touch under under $300? Philips sells lightstrips that cost more than that, and they don't have a 4K QLED TV in them. This is a great price for an entertaining TV.
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If you're looking for a budget TV, this 50-inch Insignia display is an incredible deal at just $149.99; that's $20 below its previous low. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
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Best Black Friday deals — Streaming devices
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision, Wi-Fi 6, and includes 2GB of RAM. This deal from Amazon's Black Friday sale is a return to the record-low price and excellent value for an all-around streaming device.
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I've said higher up that you should buy the Fire TV Stick 4K if you have a 4K TV, but if not you can get Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for just $15.99 — a record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and more.
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As we said in our review, the Streaming Stick Plus is one of the cheapest ways to turn any TV into a Roku TV: "It’s very affordable, compact enough to take on the road, and power-efficient enough to run off a USB port on the back of a TV." It doesn't do Dolby Vision but if you want a really cheap streaming stick with a nice interface and a good remote, this one's hard to beat.
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Best Black Friday deals — Headphones
This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use…
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Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it.
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Right now, you can grab the incredible Sony WH-1000XM6 for $112 off with this Black Friday limited-time deal, meaning they're the cheapest they've ever been. These headphones offer stunning, balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-nixing ANC. They'd make the perfect gift, or why not just treat yourself if you're traveling a lot this gift-giving season?
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Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost.
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With stunning audio quality, a seemingly endless suite of features and superb build, Sony's 1000X The Collexion are a fantastic set of over-ear headphones, albeit with a high price. The fact that they are $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday makes them a far more palatable purchase.
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These are Sony's cheapest noise cancelling phones, and they're almost half off. They're quite new, only having launched in September, so a big discount like this is surprising. We have a full Sony WH-CH730N review if you'd like to know more.
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We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. They were previously down to a record-breaking $339, but are now at $369 — which is still a great deal, albeit not as good as it was.
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This is a record-low price for the new version of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader for sound quality and noise cancellation. That's not all, because they're also very comfortable and have a true all-day battery life. This massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them an even better buy.
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We love Bose's latest Ultra Earbuds — the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when teamed with Bose's Sound Modes to create better audio for your immediate environment. A $70 saving brings them down to their lowest ever price.
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A 'mere' 15% discount might not sound like much, but on expensive headphones, it's still welcome. The Momentum 5 are Sennheiser's newest premium cans, released in June, and in our Sennheiser Momentum 5 review we sung the praises of the soundstage.
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Now that their successor has launched, it's perhaps unsurprising to see the Sennheiser Momentum 4 get a juicy discount for Black Friday. These five-star headphones offer spectacular, impactful audio, huge battery life, and a timeless design that we can't get enough of.
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This $149-off deal is almost the cheapest these earbuds have ever dropped to — they were $7 cheaper earlier this week — and for this money the AZ100 are so much better than any rival at the level. They're still among the only buds to offer multipoint to three devices simultaneously, plus there's Technics' excellent sidetone tech for hearing your own voice in calls and some of the most neutral and detailed audio in an even smaller, even more premium-feel design. Highly recommended.
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The Powerbeats Pro 2 are some of the best running headphones you can buy, and this is a fantastic saving on them; it equals their lowest ever price. They beat their predecessor in almost every category, with a modern Apple H2 chip, lighter weight, and new features like heart-rate monitoring and Qi wireless charging. Plus the battery lasts an impressive 45 hours total with both the buds and case. If you own an iPhone, your workouts will not be the same after this purchase.
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The new Beats 360 are already $100 off. They've only been on sale for two months now, which is about half as long as Beats was teasing them for. We've yet to review them, but our tester found them incredibly comfortable.
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A 2026 release date? Check. Glowing 4.5-star review? Indeed. There's also ANC, great sound quality, a gloriously off-the-wall aesthetic, great battery life, fantastic on-ear controls and now, a huge 45% off, which makes them the cheapest we've ever seen them sell for. Hurrah!
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Oh how we love these inexpensive earbuds! No, they're not the newest buds from Nothing, but they deliver effective ANC, LDAC support (if your Android phone can deliver it) zealous audio quality, great fit in a colorful design and now, a 30% saving! You cannot go wrong here — and if you need further proof, read our five-star review.
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These are fantastic buds, and our Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro review was glowing, but we think a 28% discount makes them way more competitive. Honestly, they're now premium buds priced at a mid-range level, and far more tempting as a result.
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Best Black Friday deals — Bluetooth speakers and Hi-Fi
The JBL Flip 7 produces the kind of sound that defies belief. It may be a small, portable Bluetooth speaker, but it serves up outrageously powerful bass, which never comes at the expense of rich mids or crystal-clear highs. Pair that with solid battery life, excellent features, and class-leading waterproofing, and a sub-$100 price-tag almost seems nonsensical.
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We awarded the JBL Charge 6 five stars, and it currently sits atop our list of the best speakers, so I definitely want to shout out this deal you can nab right now at Best Buy. With booming sound and an easy-to-carry design, you really can't go wrong with this one if you need an all-purpose speaker.
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Despite the big shoes it needed to fill, this 2026 deck fills them beautifully. It's the upgrade to the highly popular 2019 Sony PS-LX310BT and is a great deck with Bluetooth and a phono stage onboard, if you want to stream vinyl to your wireless headphones or Bluetooth speakers. And owing to that January 2026 release, it's never been this cheap.
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Our glowing review of these powered speakers kicks off with the header: 'Edifier's great-value new desktop monitor speakers exceeded all of my expectations'. They look far more expensive than they are, too.
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Considering the Victrola Stream Carbon above but need a compact Sonos speaker to pair it with? Here's a great little option. As Sonos speakers go, it's top of the tree — one of the newest and best there is. And when you're not using it for the turntable, it can stream wirelessly using your home network for better-than-Bluetooth audio from your phone or NAS-drive, too.
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Best Black Friday deals — Laptops and computing
This is a solid deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD. Why only 'solid'? Well, until June the retail price here would have been $1,099, making this a $100 saving — and just before those hikes, you could get it for $900. So, while $999 is still a $300 saving on the current price, you might be left wondering if you missed out.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is one of the cheapest laptops I've ever seen that's powered by the speedy and efficient Snapdragon X CPU. This chip offers excellent performance for the price, as well as amazing battery life of up to 41 hours. There's 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage to round out the build, making it a capable and excellent value-for-money laptop for college or everyday use.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Need a cheap Windows laptop? Look no further than the Dell 15, available right now for just under $400. Sure, you're getting a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, but that's enough to cover light work and everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, too, given that you usually see only 256GB at a maximum.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Intel Core 3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 128GB
This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life.
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Display: 14 inches
Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 540
RAM: 4GB
Storage: 64GB
This super-cheap Lenovo Chromebook is a very basic device that's best suited to light use and schoolwork, but it's a bargain at this low Black Friday price from Best Buy. The lean ChromeOS operating system gets more from low-end components, but you'll need to rely on web-based applications such as Google Docs. While it will struggle with anything beyond basic tasks, its lack of power also means you'll get all-day battery life, making it a strong portable option at a very affordable price.
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Display - 15.3 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 256GB
This is a big $350 discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts all-day battery life, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. I think the storage is a little stingy at 256GB, but if you can manage with that, and make use of cloud storage if you need more, this is an impressive laptop for the price.
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Samsung's screens are some of the best in the business, and if you're looking for a big, curved beauty to immerse yourself in GAT 6 with, then this G7 is a great shout. Great price too — it matches the lowest figure we've ever seen for it.
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Display - 13.4 inches
Processor - Intel Core 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it offers solid all-around performance at work or college, though the 256GB SSD is a bit limited (and the 8GB of RAM won't cope with loads of apps open at once).
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
This powerful, versatile HP OmniBook X Flip delivers impressive performance for the price, with a modern, efficient AMD Ryzen AI 5 processor for excellent 21-hour battery life, 16GB of RAM to boost performance, and a decent 512GB SSD. It will comfortably handle everyday tasks, demanding work, video calls, media streaming and more — and you can flip it around to become a 16-inch touchscreen tablet when needed, too. It was $20 cheaper last week, though.
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Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Samsung's latest premium laptops has had a decent $600 price cut at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 16-inch IPS LED screen with smooth and responsive 120Hz support with this Galaxy Book6. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life of up to 24 hours, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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Display - 14 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
One of Asus' latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 14-inch OLED screen. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs.
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Best Black Friday deals — Phones
Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving.
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iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus iPad at Verizon
Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get an iPad and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line.
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iPhone 18 Pro series: included with 2 picks, or up to $930 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile
T-Mobile also has a really fantastic promotion on the new iPhone 18 Pro. Right now, it's included with a three-pick plan if you either trade in an old device or port a number over from another carrier. Impressively, you can still get up to $930 off with a two-pick plan and a trade-in, or $830 off with a one-line plan and a trade-in.
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Best Buy is also offering $100 off the larger iPhone 17 Pro Max (in any color). Only the 256GB model is left in stock (the 1TB model is refurbished rather than new), but that's plenty of storage if you're only planning to use your phone for scrolling, streaming, and photo-taking.
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If you're looking to buy your new iPhone outright, Best Buy is currently offering big discounts on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone 17 Pro. Despite the arrival of the iPhone 18 Pro, the 17 Pro is absolutely still worth considering in 2026 because, as you can read in our iPhone 18 Pro vs iPhone 17 Pro comparison, it's largely the same phone, minus Apple's new Variable Aperture feature.
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Apple iPhone 17: included with two picks, or up to $830 off with a trade-in at T-Mobile
Not looking for a line on the highest-end plan? T-Mobile's currently offering the standard iPhone 17 (which continues to rank as the best iPhone for most people) as an included bundle if you have a two-pick plan. As with most phone deals, you'll need to either trade in or be a new customer to get the most generous savings here. You can, however, also get up to $830 off right now with a new line or trade-in with an even cheaper one-pick plan.
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Apple iPhone 17e: get four devices included on an unlimited plan for $100/mo total at T-Mobile
T-Mobile's latest deal on the iPhone 17e is easily the highlight for families in this month's Black Friday sale. This deal lets you include four iPhone 17e phones on a four-line T-Mix standard plan with no additional cost or the need to trade in. The plan comes in at just $25/mo per line if you take out four lines, so this is a very, very affordable multi-line offer on a phone that'll remain capable for years.
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Apple iPhone Air: included with three picks at T-Mobile
One of my favorite deals at T-Mobile this week is on the criminally underrated iPhone Air. This super-slim device is included free of charge with a three-pick plan at the carrier, which is pretty impressive considering the Air's $1,000+ retail price. And if you're looking to trade in, you can actually get the iPhone Air with a two-pick plan, which is even better.
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Apple's 2nd-generation AirTag 4-pack got a nice discount to $79 at the start of the month and it's back down to that price at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. Ideal for people who tend to misplace things, you simply attach the AirTag to anything you need to keep track of, such as luggage or your keys, and your iPhone will locate the item.
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You can get a $400 discount when buying the Fold 8 Ultra at Best Buy. That beats the biggest flat saving previously available on the latest flagship foldable and is a great option if you don't have an existing phone to trade in. This high-end foldable was awarded an impressive 4.5 stars in our review for its thin design, super-fast performance, and excellent cameras.
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $800 off with a trade-in
Samsung's Black Friday deals on its latest foldable devices are incredibly strong if you're looking for a discount on an unlocked device. First up, you can get up to $800 off via a trade-in rebate on either the Fold 8 or Ultra, and up to $400 off the Flip 8. If that doesn't suit, then you can instead get an upfront discount of up to $350 off, which really helps offset the cost of these pricey premium devices.
Galaxy Z Fold 8: $300 off upfront, or up to $800 off w/ trade
Galaxy Z Flip 8: $200 off upfront, or up to $400 off w/ trade
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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $350 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung
The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra has just been listed for its lowest price yet at the official Samsung Store this week, with an excellent $350 discount on unlocked devices. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $949 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades.
Galaxy S26: $150 off upfront, or up to $340 off w/ trade
Galaxy S26+: $250 off upfront, or up to $440 off w/ trade
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Google Pixel 11 series: $505 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile
Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 — that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers.
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$593 is an excellent price for what is still one of the best all-round Android phones on the market (though it's not a record-low: the phone hit $534 in June). Versus the Pixel 10a, the Pixel 10 gets a faster chipset, more RAM, a telephoto zoom camera, and magnetic wireless charging, so the current $44 price premium is absolutely worth it. The newer Pixel 11 costs $100 more at the time of writing, but beyond more base storage (256GB) and faster charging, the upgrades are limited.
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We've been waiting for a decent price cut on the Google Pixel 11, and Amazon has finally obliged. This phone offers a slightly faster Tensor G6 chipset, more base storage (256GB), and faster 25W wireless charging over the Pixel 10, but if you can live without those upgrades, the latter phone for $593 is the better Black Friday deal.
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As with the Pixel 11, the Pixel 11 Pro is a modest upgrade over its predecessor. But the Pixel 10 Pro actually costs more than this newer model at the time of writing, so the Pixel 11 Pro is a no-brainer. Google's latest flagship boasts a gorgeous 6.3-inch display, three excellent cameras, and some of the best software features available on any phone, anywhere.
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The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL is the same phone as the Pixel 11 Pro, but bigger and longer-lasting. $899 is a new record-low price, and much lower than you can expect to pay for any of the Pixel 11 Pro XL's contemporaries, including the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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Best Black Friday deals — Tablets
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the latest and greatest of Samsung's tablets, and today's deal offers the choice between a $400 upfront discount or a trade-in of up to $500 off. That said, the 256GB and 512GB models are sold out at present, so only the more expensive 1TB version is available. While pricey, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts specs that challenge even the most powerful of iPads. With a 14.6-inch display, a top-notch build quality, and desktop-level power, you're getting a serious tablet here.
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The 2026 iPad Air M4 is now on sale at Amazon for $649 — that's the lowest price we've seen since Apple's price hikes in June. Yes, it costs a fair bit more than the base iPad, but for that you're getting laptop-like speed and power thanks to Apple's M4 processor, plus 12GB of RAM, Bluetooth 6 support, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, all with an 11-inch screen.
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Apple's newest iPad, the iPad mini 8.5-inch (2026), only hit shelves a few weeks ago, but Amazon is already offering this tablet for $100 less than its MSRP. Versus its predecessor, it boasts an OLED screen and a more powerful A20 Pro chipset. If you want the nano-texture display add-on, you'll have to choose the 256GB storage variant, which Amazon sells for $899 — the same price as you'd pay at Apple, so no saving there we're afraid.
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If you like the look of the iPad Air but would prefer a larger screen, you're in luck: the 13-inch model is also on sale at Amazon right now. All four colors are available at the time of writing, but if stock runs low, Best Buy is offering the same deal on the same iPad Air model.
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Amazon is still offering a hefty $150 off the newest iPad Pro, the iPad Pro 11-inch (2025), for Black Friday. The main difference between this and the 2024 model is the former's M5 chipset, which, on paper, delivers faster CPU, GPU, and AI performance than the latter's M4 chipset. In any case, that older M4 model is actually the same price on Amazon right now, so there's really no reason not to choose Apple's latest and greatest iPad Pro.
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The Apple Pencil Pro is the best Apple Pencil; supported by the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini, it offers an ultra-low latency experience to mimic writing or drawing with a pen on paper. You can also squeeze the Apple Pencil Pro to pull up a palette for even more customization. Amazon's current $99 price is an almost record-low (it was briefly $89 in October 2024).
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Amazon's new tablet has a gorgeous 2.8K display and nanomatte coating, which I'd absolutely recommend is worth the $50 increase in price. The base model linked here comes with 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage and of course AndroidOS in tow.
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In its premier Black Friday deal, the base model Alexa Tablet 8 with 4GB Ram, 64GB storage, a glossy 8.7-inch screen and AndroidOS underpinning it all sees an impressive 43% discount. You can opt for an ad-free lockscreen experience and more storage for a little more, too.
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Best Black Friday deals — Smartwatches and wearables
Garmin's impressive running watch has a fantastic touchscreen that provides bright and crisp AMOLED visuals. One of the downsides to many smartwatches is that they're often difficult for runners to use, especially when wearing gloves. The Forerunner 265 solves all these problems by providing a dedicated run button. At $150 off and down to a record-low price, there's no better time to get out of the house and go for a run.
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The cheaper Silver and Black finishes get the same $100 discount as their pricier siblings. All the same sensor arrays and technology are present and correct in these tiny trackers — the only difference is the finish.
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Amazon has a rare $100 discount on the all-new Apple Watch Series 12, which only came out a couple months ago, bringing the price down to a record-low $299.99, $30 below its previous record-low of $329 from last week! The Watch 12 has new Apple silicon and advanced health sensors to track your heart rate, workouts, sleep and more. We'll be surprised if it drops any lower than this, but we'll keep checking.
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The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design.
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A 24% saving is not to be sniffed at, and it makes the Google Fitbit Charge 6 an even easier purchase. It's cheaper than the more recent Fitbit Edge but has a similar form factor, and is a good unobtrusive tracker with a week-long battery, plus useful irregular heart rate rhythm notifications.
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Save a massive 33% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in all colorways, including the fetching Titanium Blue version introduced last year. While it's not the best choice for everyone, its power, longevity (up to 100 hours!) and rugged durability means it's well-made for adventurers and triathletes. Watch out, Garmin.
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A 4.5-star-rated smartwatch with super-accurate health and activity tracking. If you throw in the industry-leading AI features, then you really do have the complete package with the excellent Galaxy Watch 8. Today's deal at the Samsung Store gets you either an upfront $120 discount or the option to trade-in for up to $200 off; a really good bargain for both the Bluetooth and LTE variants.
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Best Black Friday deals — Gaming
This is a very welcome 15% discount on Sony's premium PS5 controller, and makes it much better value for money. I've been using this for GTA 6 recently, and it's an absolutely excellent pad.
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This is a huge deal on one of the best gaming headsets of the year and one I have recently really enjoyed testing with GTA 6. A cool one hundred bucks off the Stealth Pro 2 means it changes price categories almost entirely. A great deal.
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One of my favorite gaming headsets ever made is the subject of an almighty price cut rioght now and should be right up there for consideration if you have a decent budget. It offers the full package from sound to features, and at this price is the cheapest it's been all year.
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Getting these buds for a bit over the $100 mark seemed like a ridiculous proposition as recently as just a few months ago, but here we are. If you prefer buds over headsets and are looking for something for PS5 and/or PlayStation Portal, then these are terrific.
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Nintendo released a creative and smashing new adventure featuring Donkey Kong as a Switch 2 launch title — and now's your chance to get it for a record-low price. If you want a fun and frivolous platformer to play on the new console, this is one of the best games available on the Switch 2.
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If there hasn't been enough football on over the Thanksgiving holiday for you, then you can keep the games coming with the latest entry in the Madden series for a record-low price on Nintendo Switch 2.
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SteelSeries is one of the top gaming headset manufacturers out there, and this is a decent saving on one of its best mid-range models. You get fantastic sound quality and a comfortable fit, as well as a clear microphone and extensive battery life of up to 60 hours. It's also compatible with multiple consoles, in case you want to swap between your Switch and other devices as needed.
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The price of SSD storage has exploded recently, and while this Samsung 9100 Pro is far from the much lower prices we used to see, it's now the cheapest it's been in a while. That makes it much easier to recommend if you've been waiting for a deal on some speedy storage. This Gen5 NVMe SSD features a 2TB capacity and read/write speeds of up to Up to 14,700MB/s, making it a good all-around option for applications and games.
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Can we really call $549 for 2TB of RAM a deal? A couple of years ago no, but right now that's one of the best offers you'll get — although it was $30 cheaper earlier this week, sadly. If you need 2TB of PS5 storage — to help free up space for a certain blockbuster game release, maybe — then this is well worth a look. Just don't find out how much it would have cost two years ago, it'll only upset you.
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Sony's gaming earbuds are a great price this Black Friday — Amazon's taken a generous 38% off the list price. Sony knows what it's doing when it comes to headphones and earbuds so it's no surprise that these are among the best gaming buds around. We gave them four out of five stars in our INZONE Buds review.
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"It isn’t cheap, but the audio quality is near perfect". That was us reviewing the Inzone H9 II, and while it's still a premium price, this is a big discount on a superb gaming headset.
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Marc is TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief, the latest in a long line of senior editorial roles he’s held in a career that started the week that Google launched (nice of them to mark the occasion). Prior to joining TR, he was UK Editor in Chief on Tom’s Guide, where he oversaw all gaming, streaming, audio, TV, entertainment, how-to and cameras coverage. He's also a former editor of the tech website Stuff and spent five years at the music magazine NME, where his duties mainly involved spoiling other people’s fun. He’s based in London, and has tested and written about phones, tablets, wearables, streaming boxes, smart home devices, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, games, TVs, cameras and pretty much every other type of gadget you can think of. An avid photographer, Marc likes nothing better than taking pictures of very small things (bugs, his daughters) or very big things (distant galaxies). He also enjoys live music, gaming, cycling, and beating Wordle (he authors the daily Wordle today page).
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