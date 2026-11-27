This year's Black Friday sales are off to a great start today. I've covered these events for a few years now, and on the whole, I'm actually pleasantly surprised by how many genuine record-low prices I'm spotting at leading retailers. Price hikes and inflation have really hit tech deals hard this year, so it's great to see a few bargains that buck the trend.

Notable highlights today include TechRadar favorites like the Dell XPS 13 laptop, LG OLED TV, and the latest Samsung Galaxy phones. In short, if you're looking for the latest tech, you're really spoilt for choice here.

So spoilt for choice, in fact, that I've separated out my list of recommended Black Friday deals into easy-to-navigate sections just down below. Alongside laptops, TVs, and phones, you'll also find sections for headphones, appliances, and even fitness.

Note that this curated list mostly consists of record-low prices from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. If something's not a record-low, then I've made sure to include that information. In most cases, however, these listings are the real deal, so to speak.

Black Friday deals: Laptops

Record-low price Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Dell Display - 13.4 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The Dell XPS 13 has regularly been one of our favorite laptops here at TechRadar, and this brand-new version continues that trend. With an Intel Core 5 processor and 8GB of RAM, it has everything you need for solid all-around performance at work or college. The only downside here is that this particular machine only features a rather small 256GB storage drive. If you can get beyond that minor restriction, then this is easily one of the best laptop deals this Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 16 Laptop: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Dell Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 250

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB The Dell 16 Laptop is a more performance-oriented model that packs in a decent array of components for a more competitive price. Build-wise, this model doesn't quite have the same bells and whistles as some of the higher-end options at Dell, but it's a solidly built laptop that's perfect for all types of use. This particular configuration features a powerful Ryzen 7 chipset and 16GB of RAM, ensuring a decent level of performance with even demanding applications. Read more Read less ▼

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop with M5 chip: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon This is a fantastic deal on Apple's 2026 MacBook Air 13-inch, which features the M5 chip, a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, 16GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. It's the lowest price on the laptop since the rather unfortunate price hike back in June. With that said, we're still a way off the record-low price of $899, although I doubt that we'll ever see a price like that on the latest MacBook again. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook 3: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Snapdragon X

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB This is a solid discount on a modern laptop powered by one of the efficient Snapdragon X CPUs. As well as excellent levels of all-around performance, this device boasts a huge all-day battery life of up to 41 hours, so you won't need to worry about being attached to a charger at all times. Storage is also solid with a 512GB SSD, so this is an impressive laptop for the price for everyday, college and business use. Read more Read less ▼

Dell 15 Laptop: was $484.98 now $399.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Dell 15 is one of the best cheap Windows laptops available right now. It has a fairly basic spec, with an Intel Core 3 and 8GB of RAM, which is enough to cover light work and general everyday use. Getting a 512GB SSD in a laptop of this price is a bit of a steal, though, when you usually see only 256GB at a maximum. That's a nice bonus if you have lots of files, photos or videos you want to store. Read more Read less ▼

HP OmniBook X Flip 2-in-1: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB I think this OmniBook X Flip could be one of the best laptop deals in the Best Buy sale, full stop. Not only do you get a decent Ryzen 5 chipset and 16GB of RAM for a reasonable price, but this machine features a premium 2K OLED display. That's quite rare on a $600 machine, so this is definitely a solid pick for an everyday laptop if you don't need a machine with a really high-end Ryzen 7 or Core 7 chipset. Read more Read less ▼

Asus Zenbook 14: was $1,199.99 now $849.99 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen AI 9

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB One of Asus' latest premium laptops just got its biggest discount yet at Best Buy. While similarly powered devices can be picked up for less, you do get a gorgeous 14-inch OLED screen. It's powerful elsewhere, too, with an excellent battery life, making it a great pick for college, work, and productivity needs. Read more Read less ▼

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i: was $469.99 now $349 at Walmart Display - 15.3 inches

Processor - Intel Core 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Lenovo Chromebook Plus is great value for money if you need a basic everyday device but don't want to compromise too heavily on performance like you would with a sub-$200 laptop. An Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM are a decent pairing with the lightweight ChromeOS, so it's capable of general tasks and light use, such as web browsing, sending emails, word processing and watching videos. Just be aware that it's missing some advanced features of a Windows machine and has limited storage, but benefits include better performance with cheaper components and excellent battery life. Read more Read less ▼

MSI Cyborg 15 Max : was $1,399.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy Graphics card: RTX 5070

Processor: Intel Core i7-13620H

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This MSY Cyborg 15 Max might just be the cheapest RTX 5070 gaming laptop I've seen in almost a year now. We're accustomed to seeing machines like this for well over $1,500, so at just $1,200, this one does look like a good option. It's not a high-end machine considering you get a slightly older Core i7 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, but the specs here are fantastic for the budget given how crazy laptop prices have been in recent times. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: TVs

Record-low price Save $600.99 LG B6 48-inch 4K OLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $599 at Best Buy Best Buy has the brilliant LG B6 on sale for an incredible $599 right now in its 48-inch guise — only a couple of months ago it dropped to a record low of $699 and now that's already been smashed. LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2026, the B6 is an excellent choice if you want great picture quality and gaming chops on a budget. It features four HDMI 2.1 ports for 4K gaming at 120Hz, variable refresh rate modes, HGiG, and Dolby Vision Gaming support. Perfect if you want OLED quality but have a smaller space. Read more Read less ▼

New record low LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,229.99 at Amazon You can get the five-star LG C6 at Amazon US for a record-low price right now. Our pick for the TV of the year offers fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or enjoying sports. Expect top-tier contrast, vivid colors, rich blacks, and expert motion handling. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 77-inch S85H OLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung The Samsung S85H is a great budget OLED TV, with vibrant, contrast-rich picture quality, as well as a full list of features for gaming with razor-sharp performance to match. This is a great option if you want a way into OLED without paying super-premium prices. This deal knocks a whopping $1,000 off the 77-inch model, although other sizes have similar record-low discounts today. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 now $1,699.99 at Samsung Samsung's massive Black Friday event has a rare $1,100 discount on Samsung's all-new 75-inch R85H Micro RGB 4K Smart TV. Perfect for watching sports, action, and movies, Samsung's R85H Series delivers brilliant colors that come to life thanks to its Micro RGB technology and AI engine. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung QN80H 65-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung The new QH series from Samsung are a good choice if you want a decent TV but don't want to completely break the bank. The QN80H is the higher-end model and features AI-based picture and audio optimization, and SDR to HDR upscaling. QN80H also features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz support, which makes it a good choice for sports or gaming. You don't get as deep blacks with a Neo-QLED, but the picture quality is still absolutely fantastic. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung The Frame (2026) 55-inch Neo-QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung The Frame series is a real crowd favorite, and it's certainly a very unique idea. Specs-wise, you don't tend to get the best of the best with these TVs, but they do offer a gorgeous art-like design that melds into any environment. The latest 2026 Pro model features a matte anti-reflective coating and a Neo-QLED panel with support for 144Hz refresh rates. Read more Read less ▼

Big-screen bargain Save $170 TCL 75-inch S5 4K LED Fire TV: was $649.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Looking for a really big screen this Black Friday, but without spending a fortune? Then try the TCL 75-inch S5. This 4K LED TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG, while there’s Dolby Atmos sound and a built-in subwoofer, plus a dedicated Game Mode for lower input lag and latency, and Motion Rate 240 technology. It’s all wrapped up in a highly attractive price tag for a screen of this size. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $700 Hisense 65-inch U7 Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,497.99 now $797.99 at Amazon We gave the Hisense U7 4 stars in our full review, because it delivers top TV tech for the money in a reasonably sized display, including a bright, vibrant QLED panel with excellent contrast and a high 165Hz refresh rate for smooth images. It will excel as a TV for watching sports, streaming all your favorite shows and movies, and playing the latest games — and at 47% off it's better value than ever. Read more Read less ▼

Save $220 Roku 65-inch Plus Series 4K QLED Mini LED Smart TV: was $649.99 now $429.99 at bestbuy.7tiv.net A decent TV doesn't have to cost the earth, and this deal on the Roku Class Plus Series at Best Buy today proves it. The retailer's early seasonal discount knocks this 65-inch variant of the brand's TV down to a compelling sub-$500 price. That's impressive, considering this affordable 4K TV still offers a premium QLED panel, Dolby Vision, and support for HDR10+. Read more Read less ▼

Record-low price Save $400 Samsung 55-inch S90H OLED TV: was $1,597.99 now $1,197.99 at Amazon We've never seen a lower price for the Samsung S90H than today's $1,197. That's a $400 saving on Samsung's mid-range 2026 OLED TV, making it a strong alternative to the LG C6 above — although this is for the 55-inch model, not 65in. The S90H supports 165Hz and features advanced AI upscaling, and we loved it so much we gave it the full 5 stars in our full review earlier this year. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 TCL 85-inch QM6K Series Mini LED QLED TV: was $1,097.99 now $897.99 at Amazon Here is an Amazon exclusive deal on a massive display. You can get TCL's 85-inch QM6K Series for $897, which is an incredible price for a TV of this size. A truly great budget mini-LED TV, the TCL QM6K delivers vibrant picture quality and solid gaming features for a price that won't break the bank. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: Appliances

Save 38% Ninja XL Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon An air fryer allows you to enjoy your favorite fried foods with less oil, and this Ninja XL model is perfect for families. The 5.5-quart capacity drawer is enough to make meals for the whole family, and preset functions make air frying, roasting, reheating, and dehydrating easy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet Deep Cleaner: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon Bissell portable carpet cleaners are breakout stars at holiday sales like Black Friday, and Amazon has the top-rated Little Green Mini model for $79.99. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains from carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Keurig K-Duo Hot and Iced Coffee Maker: was $219.99 now $129.99 at Amazon Iced coffee in winter? We're not judging you, particularly given that you snap up this Keurig for $90 off right now. It automatically adjusts its brew temperature when you make iced coffee for a mellower flavor and to avoid diluting your drink with melted ice — and of course you can use it for your regular hot coffee too. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was $119 now $59 at Walmart The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Pro: was $849.95 now $629.95 at Amazon The gorgeous-looking Barista Pro sits in between the Express and the Touch, with an LCD display to show your brew settings and provide guidance to help you make consistently delicious coffee. A great all-rounder, and with $285 off for Black Friday, it's spectacular value. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: phones & tablets

Apple iPhone Duo: up to $1,200 off at T-Mobile

T-Mobile's deals on the new iPhone Duo offer a couple of ways to save. You'll get the device for free if you load your T-Mix plan up with seven or more picks (or up to $1,200 off with five picks), but unless you're paying the phone bill for your entire family, you're better off trading in your existing iPhone for a cool $830 saving. Read more Read less ▼

Free AirPods iPhone 18 Pro: up to $1,200 off with a trade-in or phone and plan for $50/mo, plus iPad at Verizon

Verizon is currently offering two ways to save on the iPhone 18 Pro. The first is the traditional trade-in rebate of up to $1,200, which new and existing customers can make use of if you choose one of the carrier's myPlan unlimited plans. Second, there's the option to bundle the device with Verizon's new 'Simplicity Pro' plan, which costs $50/mo all-in. This second option will let you upgrade your device free of charge 12 months from now and is a whopping $30 cheaper than the previous iteration of this deal. What's more, with both of these deals, you'll get an iPad and an Apple Watch SE 3 if you're willing to take an additional accessory line. Read more Read less ▼

Save $350 Apple iPhone Air: was $1,099.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy The iPhone Air for just $749.99 at Best Buy is an absolutely ridiculous deal, especially when you consider that a) it launched for $999 (before a post-launch price rise), and b) its 2025 stablemate, the iPhone 17, retails for $899. Sure, the Air has its compromises — it only has one camera, and no more than one-day battery life — but it's a gorgeous device that'll remain powerful and supported for many years to come. Read more Read less ▼

Google Pixel 11 series: $500 off, plus a half-price unlimited plan at Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile's latest deal on the Pixel 11 series is the perfect pairing with Google's new flagships. Right now, you don't even need to trade-in to get an excellent $500 discount on these new devices. On top of that, you can also get a full year of unlimited data for just $180 - that's half the usual price. Put together, this is a great deal, although it's exclusive to new Mint customers. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Apple iPad 11-inch (A16, 2025): was $449 now $379 at Amazon Apple's base iPad is $70 off at Amazon, bringing the price to $379.99. There's not a lot that's new about it compared to previous generations, but you do get the A16 chip for faster performance, and double the standard storage (128GB instead of 64GB). Other features include a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display and solid 12MP front- and rear-facing cameras, making this iPad the best for casual streamers and scrollers. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: $400 off upfront, or up to $720 off with a trade-in at Samsung

The outstanding Galaxy S26 Ultra currently has a fantastic promotion at the official Samsung store - with either the option for a trade rebate or upfront discount. Available across all storage variants and colors, this deal can get you a device for as little as $1,049 upfront. Trade-in rebates of up to $720 are also available, but we've seen slightly better offerings in the past for trades. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: Audio

Record-low price Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459.99 now $348 at Amazon The sensational Sony WH-1000XM6 are back down to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday, and I couldn't recommend them highly enough. With beautiful all-round sound, outstanding ANC, and a foldable design, they're the best all-rounders on the market, in my opinion. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($130) Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest these have been — they hit $399 previously — so we understand if you want to hold for another drop. But it's a great price for the best sound you can get from AirPods. Our AirPods Max 2 reviewer Becky Scarrott has been using them daily since they arrived — and as our Audio Editor, she has a lot of nice headphones she could use… Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods 4: was $129.99 now $89 at Walmart Now, these are not the new and excellent AirPods 5. These are the predecessor to that model, the AirPods 4, which lack noise cancellation and upgraded sound. But AirPod 5 don't have discounts yet, so if you want the cheapest AirPods option right now, this is it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 25% ($81.99) Sony WF-1000XM6: was $329.99 now $248 at Amazon Sony's most recent premium earbuds have seen a solid 25% discount. In our Sony WF-1000XM6 review we said they felt like cheaper audiophile-adjacent wireless buds, and this discount makes them even more tempting for people who want expansive sound at a low cost. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $369 at Amazon We awarded these superb Bose headphones the full five stars in our expert review, thanks to their brilliant noise cancellation, superb audio quality, and extremely comfortable design. They were previously down to a record-breaking $339, but are now at $369 — which is still a great deal, albeit not as good as it was. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% ($160) Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was $359 now $199 at Amazon This is a record-low price for the new version of the Bose QuietComfort Headphones, which continue the manufacturer's reputation as an industry leader for sound quality and noise cancellation. That's not all, because they're also very comfortable and have a true all-day battery life. This massive $160 discount for Black Friday makes them an even better buy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% JBL Go 5: was $54.95 now $39.95 at Amazon JBL's latest small Bluetooth speaker was released earlier this year and immediately became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in 10 fun colors, most of which are available at this super-low price of $39.95. It's tough, waterproof and earned five stars in our full JBL Go 5 review for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon Apple's AirPods Pro 3 have dropped to a new record-low price - a great deal for Apple's newest premium buds. There's a lot to love here: Active Noise Cancellation, superb audio, a comfortable design, and new features such as live translation and heart-rate tracking. These do-it-all buds really are 100% flagship audio, and the noise-canceling quality is outstanding. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: smartwatches & fitness

Google Pixel Watch 5: was $399.99 now $284.99 at Amazon The Google Pixel Watch 5 drops to its lowest price yet following this $100 discount at Amazon. It's only the second time the smartwatch has been discounted since launch, and it's unlikely to get any cheaper over Black Friday. It's a competent wearable, too, with an accurate GPS, all the essential health and fitness tracking features you need, and an attractive design. If you're upgrading from a Pixel Watch 3 or 4, you won't notice a huge leap, but for everyone else, it's easily the best Android smartwatch right now. Read more Read less ▼

Brooks running Glycerine Max 2: was $200 now $129.95 at Brooks Running The specialist retailer Brooks Running is offering exceptional discounts on its premium running shoes and apparel this Black Friday, giving you a great opportunity to get a bargain on your next pair of shoes. Both the Glycerin Flex and Max 2 are particularly great options today. The Max 2 is best for runners prioritising maximum cushioning, comfort and protection, while the Brooks Glycerin Flex is better suited to runners who want a cushioned but more natural, flexible feel. There are great discounts across the board, however, including on the more affordable Revel Max. Read more Read less ▼

Save $600 Velotric Summit 1 Ebike: was $1,999 now $1,399 at Velotric Ebike Our favorite deal in the Velotric Black Friday sale is this massive $600 discount on the Summit 1. This one is a fantastic choice for your first e-bike if you don't need a folding mechanism or any other specialist features. It's not the latest model in the range anymore, but it's exceptional value with this discount, considering you get a 750W 90Nm motor and 75-mile range. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch SE 3: included with a new cellular line at T-Mobile

The latest Apple Watch SE is a fantastic smartwatch that gives you all that Apple Watch goodness you need without anything you don't. Even though it's technically the entry-level model, it's still a great buy — especially when you consider that you can get this device included with a new smartwatch line at T-Mobile this week. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals: other

Sam's Club Plus and Walmart Plus: now $120/year

You can now get a combined Sam's Club Plus and Walmart Plus membership for just $120 per year. These two excellent services have combined for an even better value this week, including excellent free delivery options, gas savings, and access to exclusive membership deals. This is especially great for existing Sam's Club Plus members, as it will incur no extra cost. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 4: was $349 now $249 at Walmart Another $100 saving, the still-excellent Oura Ring 4 is down to under $250 right now, and offers five-to-eight days of battery life and impressive health and sleep tracking. It's the cheapest way to get a new Oura Ring for Black Friday. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World Bundle + 3 Month Nintendo Switch Online: was $549.99 now $499.99 at Amazon Nintendo has confirmed that this is its Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal. You'll be able to save $50 on this bundle that contains a Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online Membership. The offer is available now at most retailers, so keep an eye on this page for updates, as it could be one that sells out. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% Sony DualSense controller in Midnight Black: was $74.99 now $54 at Amazon 28% off is not to be sniffed at when it comes to Sony's default PlayStation controller, which remains one of the most comfortable controllers we've ever used. It's now available in a dizzying range of colors, but the black and white ones are usually the cheapest Black Friday DualSense deals. Read more Read less ▼

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $42.99 at Amazon The Xbox Wireless controller has been as cheap as $38 in the past, so this is not yet a record low — but it's still $22 off, and a great purchase if you want a new or extra standard pad for GTA 6 (or any other games, if they exist). Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69.99 now $47.39 at Amazon If you want a cheaper alternative to the official Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, this is a solid option from 8BitDo. It's a full-sized gamepad with Bluetooth connectivity, vibration functions, and motion controls. You also get a charging dock included to keep the controller full of juice and ready for your next gaming session. Read more Read less ▼

Apple TV: was $14.99 now $6.99 at Apple

Apple has brought back its bargain Black Friday streaming deal, offering new and eligible subscribers more than 50% off the usual monthly price for a whole six months. You'll have to sign up before November 30 to lock in this discount, but doing so would mean you'll be able to stream the highly-anticipated sci-fi series Neuromancer when it releases in January 2027. Read more Read less ▼

Disney+ and Hulu bundle: was $24.98 now $11.99 at Disney

Okay, this isn't a dedicated Black Friday streaming deal, but it's one of the most popular bundles to buy instead of subscribing to each service individually, which would normally cost $12.49 a month each. With up to a 52% saving, you can get the best of Hulu and Disney+ in one neat subscription for less. We're expecting other Black Friday deals from Hulu especially to appear, so I'll highlight those when they arrive. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ 'Premium': was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount

Get a two-month Paramount+ subscription for less than $1.50 a month for a limited-time with this record-low Black Friday streaming deal. You can choose any plan, but when you can get premium features like ad-free viewing and 4K streams, it's an easy choice. This discount will be available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Video Doorbell 2K+: was $69.99 now $30.99 at Amazon Another top deal from Amazon's early Black Friday sale is the all-new Blink Video Doorbell for $30 This super-cheap smart doorbell alerts you when it detects motion and features infrared night vision, two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and an expanded field of view. Read more Read less ▼