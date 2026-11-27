Today's the day! Welcome to Black Friday proper, Bose lovers.

If you're a fan of Bose's products, you'll know that deals on the company's excellent ANC headphones or premium-feel Bluetooth speakers can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack.

But that's why you came to me! Top of the pile for Black Friday 2026? Easy: Bose's update on its modern-classic QuietComfort over ears, now with new-generation perks and even fresh colorways. They're gorgeous and in the US they're down to just $199 (was $359), or in the UK they're £239 (was £299), both deals at Amazon.



• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals

Want to know more about these belting Bose bargains — and maybe even bag some QuietComfort Earbuds? Of course you do! So, be sure to scroll down to discover some super savings.

US Quick Deals

UK Quick Deals

Today's best Bose deals in the US

Save 22% ($100) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was $449 now $349 at Amazon Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat and I have to say, if you own an Android phone and you just want noise to be gone, they're your best bet. This saving equals the lowest they've ever been, too by $20, which helps ease that still-significant asking fee. A worthy pair of cans though, if you can afford them… Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% ($70) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $229 at Amazon I love these earbuds, reader. I love this particular finish too (although other options are available) and honestly, the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create better sound for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these — and listening to good-quality audio too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($50) Bose SoundLink Micro: was $129 now $79 at Amazon I love that this 'petal pink' model is discounted too — although I'd call it Birthday Cake Confetti or Strawberry Frosting or… something more gourmand. This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for this cute little Bluetooth speaker and with an IP67 water and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong. (Yes, other finishes are available at the discounted rate). Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($90) Bose SoundLink Plus: was $269 now $179 at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Plus is big, boisterous, and brilliant in just about every way. It plates up powerful yet articulate audio, is built to an excellent standard, and comes in a range of stunning colors. If you want a step-up on the SoundLink Flex Gen 2, this is the speaker for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($120) Bose SoundLink Max: was $399 now $279 at Amazon The biggest of the Bose SoundLink trio has got a seriously strong discount, and can be yours for $120 less right now. What can we say about the Bose SoundLink Max? It's a masterclass in design, with a bold yet tasteful aesthetic, bass-heavy yet regimented and precise audio, and just about every feature you could want. Read more Read less ▼

Save 17% ($50) Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen): was $299 now $249 at Amazon What many people don't know is, Bose was doing the whole ear cuff-style open earbuds thing long before any other brand copied it and made it a ubiquitous form factor. And no, Bose hasn't suddenly become the cheapest option around, even with this tasty discount. But the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still among the best on the market, and that matters. Read more Read less ▼

Today's best Bose deals in the UK

Save 28% (£113.97) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was £399.95 now £285.98 at Amazon Ooh, what a lovely finish! And these cans are just stunning generally, to be honest. Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat — and, if you own an Android phone and just want noise to be eliminated, they're still your best bet. Still a relatively significant asking fee, I grant you — but they're so worth it, if you can afford them… Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% (£110) Bose QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Earbuds (2nd Gen): was £299.95 now £189.95 at Amazon Oh, I adore these earbuds, reader, especially this particular finish (which is discounted to this rate, although other options are available). Furthermore, the ANC is excellent, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create the ideal soundscape for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these buds — and listening to good-quality audio too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 22% (£40) Bose Sport Open Earbuds: was £179.95 now £139.95 at Amazon EVery now and then, you see a deal that makes you go, 'Wait wha?!' and this is that deal, friends. You see, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds only launched on October 15th, and we haven't even had a chance to review them yet. But this is Bose's newest (and remember, Bose pioneered this ear cuff-style or clip-on open design), somehow now available at a discount. Did someone somewhere click the wrong button? Who knows — but we may as well take advantage, right? Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% (£40.95) Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen): was £119.95 now £79 at Amazon Up to 12 hours battery life beats the JBL Go 5 by a wide margin, and this is the cheapest price I've ever seen for Bose's bijou little Bluetooth speaker. With an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong as long as the black finish suits (yes, other finishes are available at discounted rates, but none quite so low as this one). Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (£50) Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was £149.95 now £99.95 at Amazon We love the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 here at TechRadar. It looks absolutely stunning — but it's more than just a pretty face. It delivers detailed, balanced sound, with aptX codec support available for higher-res listening if you have a compatible source device. The Fog Grey colorway currently has the lowest price, but you can get every color variant for less right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% (£130.95) Bose SoundLink Max: was £399.95 now £269 at Amazon If you want the best-sounding Bose SoundLink speaker, then this is what you're after. The Bose SoundLink Max has it all — imposing bass, an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, excellent features...it truly is the full package. While the Black colorway is the cheapest right now, you can also score a saving on the Blue and Citrus Yellow alternatives if you'd prefer. Read more Read less ▼

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More Black Friday deals in the UK

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