Every genuine Black Friday Bose deal: top prices on ANC headphones, Bluetooth speakers, QuietComfort earbuds and more
Big, beautiful (legit) Bose bargains!
Today's the day! Welcome to Black Friday proper, Bose lovers.
If you're a fan of Bose's products, you'll know that deals on the company's excellent ANC headphones or premium-feel Bluetooth speakers can feel like looking for a needle in a haystack.
But that's why you came to me! Top of the pile for Black Friday 2026? Easy: Bose's update on its modern-classic QuietComfort over ears, now with new-generation perks and even fresh colorways. They're gorgeous and in the US they're down to just $199 (was $359), or in the UK they're £239 (was £299), both deals at Amazon.
• Browse all today's best Black Friday deals
Want to know more about these belting Bose bargains — and maybe even bag some QuietComfort Earbuds? Of course you do! So, be sure to scroll down to discover some super savings.
US Quick Deals
- Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was
$449now $349 at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was
$129now $79 at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2: was
$159now $99 at Amazon
- Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen): was
$299now $249 at Amazon
UK Quick Deals
- Bose Sport Open Earbuds: was
£179.95now £139.95 at Amazon
- Bose QC Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen): was
£299.95now £189.95 at Amazon
- Bose Quietcomfort Headphones (2nd Gen): was
£299now £239.95 at Amazon
- Bose QC Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen): was
£399.95now £286 at Amazon
- Bose SoundLink Max: was
£399.95now £269 at Amazon
Today's best Bose deals in the US
Meet the splendid Shrek headphones. These are Bose's newest and slightly more affordable ANC cans. Also, in my Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review I said, "if you find them discounted, they're a must-buy". Bose delivered here: at 45% off, they are an absolute steal. The more colorful options (like these Shrek-esque ones) are cheapest; black, white and mauve models are $20 more.
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Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat and I have to say, if you own an Android phone and you just want noise to be gone, they're your best bet. This saving equals the lowest they've ever been, too by $20, which helps ease that still-significant asking fee. A worthy pair of cans though, if you can afford them…
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I love these earbuds, reader. I love this particular finish too (although other options are available) and honestly, the ANC is so, so good for the money, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create better sound for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these — and listening to good-quality audio too.
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I love that this 'petal pink' model is discounted too — although I'd call it Birthday Cake Confetti or Strawberry Frosting or… something more gourmand. This is the cheapest price I've ever seen for this cute little Bluetooth speaker and with an IP67 water and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong. (Yes, other finishes are available at the discounted rate).
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We've been championing the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 for years. It offers brilliant sound quality, a stunning design, and a ruggedness that makes it ideal for taking just about anywhere. You'll struggle to find another speaker that offers such quality for less than $100.
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The Bose SoundLink Plus is big, boisterous, and brilliant in just about every way. It plates up powerful yet articulate audio, is built to an excellent standard, and comes in a range of stunning colors. If you want a step-up on the SoundLink Flex Gen 2, this is the speaker for you.
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The biggest of the Bose SoundLink trio has got a seriously strong discount, and can be yours for $120 less right now. What can we say about the Bose SoundLink Max? It's a masterclass in design, with a bold yet tasteful aesthetic, bass-heavy yet regimented and precise audio, and just about every feature you could want.
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What many people don't know is, Bose was doing the whole ear cuff-style open earbuds thing long before any other brand copied it and made it a ubiquitous form factor. And no, Bose hasn't suddenly become the cheapest option around, even with this tasty discount. But the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds (2nd Gen) are still among the best on the market, and that matters.
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Today's best Bose deals in the UK
Bose's recent premium (but not Ultra premium) headphones are enjoying a never-before-seen discount. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones (2nd Gen) review we said that they were one discount away from being must-buys, so if you were on the fence with them, this price cut could sway your hand.
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Ooh, what a lovely finish! And these cans are just stunning generally, to be honest. Still the flagship Bose ANC cans to beat — and, if you own an Android phone and just want noise to be eliminated, they're still your best bet. Still a relatively significant asking fee, I grant you — but they're so worth it, if you can afford them…
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Oh, I adore these earbuds, reader, especially this particular finish (which is discounted to this rate, although other options are available). Furthermore, the ANC is excellent, especially when you team it with Bose's Sound Modes (various device-agnostic spatial audio profiles) to create the ideal soundscape for your immediate environment. You'll be living in your head with these buds — and listening to good-quality audio too.
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EVery now and then, you see a deal that makes you go, 'Wait wha?!' and this is that deal, friends. You see, the Bose Sport Open Earbuds only launched on October 15th, and we haven't even had a chance to review them yet. But this is Bose's newest (and remember, Bose pioneered this ear cuff-style or clip-on open design), somehow now available at a discount. Did someone somewhere click the wrong button? Who knows — but we may as well take advantage, right?
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Up to 12 hours battery life beats the JBL Go 5 by a wide margin, and this is the cheapest price I've ever seen for Bose's bijou little Bluetooth speaker. With an IP67 water- and dustproof rating, you can't really go wrong as long as the black finish suits (yes, other finishes are available at discounted rates, but none quite so low as this one).
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We love the Bose SoundLink Flex Gen 2 here at TechRadar. It looks absolutely stunning — but it's more than just a pretty face. It delivers detailed, balanced sound, with aptX codec support available for higher-res listening if you have a compatible source device. The Fog Grey colorway currently has the lowest price, but you can get every color variant for less right now.
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The Bose SoundLink Plus delivers clean bass, rich mids, and delicate highs, and despite its large, rugged build, it's still quite the looker. This deal applies to the Black colorway, but again, there are discounts on the other variants too.
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If you want the best-sounding Bose SoundLink speaker, then this is what you're after. The Bose SoundLink Max has it all — imposing bass, an IP67 dust and waterproof rating, excellent features...it truly is the full package. While the Black colorway is the cheapest right now, you can also score a saving on the Blue and Citrus Yellow alternatives if you'd prefer.
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More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 60% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 30% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: save on Switch 2 bundles
- O2: up to £1,300 off iPhone & Samsung
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £300 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Superdrug: up to 60% off
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Becky became Audio Editor at TechRadar in 2024, but joined the team in 2022 as Senior Staff Writer, focusing on all things hi-fi. Before this, she spent three years at What Hi-Fi? testing and reviewing everything from wallet-friendly wireless earbuds to huge high-end sound systems. Prior to gaining her MA in Journalism in 2018, Becky freelanced as an arts critic alongside a 22-year career as a professional dancer and aerialist – any love of dance starts with a love of music. Becky has previously contributed to Stuff, FourFourTwo and The Stage. When not writing, she can still be found throwing shapes in a dance studio, these days with varying degrees of success.
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