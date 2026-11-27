Epson's EcoTank ET-2955 printer is a good fit for households, students, and home offices that print every week and are tired of paying for cartridges. It's now £209.99 (was £279.99) at Amazon Black Friday Big Deal, and with Epson's up to £70 cashback, the total cost could drop as low as £139.99.

It's an A4 all-in-one that prints, copies and scans, with a flatbed scanner and automatic double-sided printing. It prints at up to 33 pages a minute in black and 20 in colour, with the first mono page out in about nine seconds, and colour resolution reaches 4800 x 1200dpi. The tray holds 150 sheets. Wi-Fi is joined by AirPrint, Mopria and Epson Connect, and a USB port covers a wired connection. It takes Epson's 102 series ink bottles and measures 34.7 x 37.5 x 18.7cm.

Two Epson promotions sit on top of the price cut. The cashback is the first. The second is Epson's 5 Year Extended Warranty Promotion, which Amazon lists against a standard 12-month warranty. Both have terms to read before you buy.

If a built-in screen matters to you, Epson's EcoTank ET-2950 is the closest alternative. It's £209.00 (was £279.99) at Amazon, 99p less than the ET-2955, with the same 25% cut. The ink is identical, up to 3 years' worth, enough for 8,500 black pages and 6,500 colour. Print speeds match, at 33 pages a minute in black and 20 in colour. It has a 3.7cm LCD screen, which makes settings and status checks quicker than going through the app.

An A4 colour inkjet multifunction printer with refillable ink tanks, up to 3 years of ink included, automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi, AirPrint and Mopria, a flatbed scanner and a 150-sheet tray.

Save £70 Epson EcoTank ET-2955: was £279.99 now £209.99 at Amazon An A4 colour inkjet multifunction printer with refillable ink tanks, up to 3 years of ink included, automatic duplex printing, Wi-Fi, AirPrint and Mopria, a flatbed scanner and a 150-sheet tray.

Why we recommend it

Ink that lasts. One set of bottles prints up to 8,500 black pages and 6,500 colour pages, according to Epson. Divide 8,500 by the 36 months in the three years Epson cites and you get about 235 pages a month, enough for homework, invoices, boarding passes and a regular run of shipping labels. Epson also says you can save up to 95% on ink costs, a figure it bases on its own comparison.

Refilling that stays tidy. An ink tank printer is topped up from bottles, with no cartridges to swap and bin. Epson's key-lock bottle system is designed to keep that mess-free, which matters most in a shared home where nobody wants ink on the carpet.

Printing from your phone. The Epson Smart Panel app sets the printer up, monitors it and prints from your mobile. Send a form from the sofa and collect it from the tray, or check the printer's status before you walk over to it.

What to know before you buy

Amazon lists free returns, with a 30-day window on many products. The certain price is £209 but the listing says Epson's cashback is "up to £70", so, there are terms and conditions for the cashback.

A further £169.99 price needs approval for the Amazon Barclaycard (representative 28.9% APR variable), so only take it if you were going to apply anyway.

Price Context

£209.99 is 25% below the £279.99 RRP. After Epson's £70 cashback the net cost is £139.99, about 43% below the RRP. Amazon gives no end date for the price, so it could end without notice.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Epson EcoTank ET-2955 if... you print regularly and want to avoid buying replacement ink for years, especially with the added benefits of a five-year warranty promotion and cashback.

✅ Buy the Epson EcoTank ET-2950 if...you want the same ink, speeds and double-sided printing with a 3.7cm LCD screen for checking settings and status at the printer.