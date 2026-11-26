Save $3,000 on an RTX 5090 gaming PC with a Core Ultra 7 270K Plus right now — liquid-cooled Maingear PC has 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD, 1.2Kw PSU and gets free AAA games worth $190
The cheapest RTX 5090 rig costs barely more than the GPU by itself
Maingear has the cheapest RTX 5090 PC right now at just $8,299. That is cheaper than IBuyPower ($8,499 after voucher), Corsair ($8,699) although the latter comes with a better CPU and 2X memory. Yes the prices are sky high but if you just cashed some stock and want to treat yourself for Black Friday, then not.
• Best for: Everyone who craves for a super fast, bleeding edge laptop, gamers and creatives.
• What you get: Maingear sells MG1 Amethyst sells for $8,299 with three AAA games worth up to $170. Choose between Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 and Civilization VII, Dying Light: The Beast or Hitman III.
This rig is the most affordable RTX 5090 PC right now. With a Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD, it is the cheapest way to bring your games (or your creations) to the next level.
Why we recommend it
Maingear uses high quality components ion its builds and somehow manages to deliver a PC that’s only $1,500 more expensive than the cheapest RTX 5090 GPU I could find (for the record, it is the Gigabyte Aorus Master Ice right now at $6,800).
Price & Value Context
This is a seller’s market. The RTX 5090 GPU is hot commodity because its high memory capacity makes it a prime target for anyone interested in agentic AI. A similar PC would have sold for about a quarter of the price 13 months ago.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Maingear MG-1 Amethyst if…
You want the absolute best graphics performance around and don’t care about money
❌ Skip the Maingear MG-1 Amethyst if…
You want an even more powerful PC, which in that case would probably be the Corsair one.
Also consider
The discount on this PC is eye-catching enough, but the fact that it comes equipped with an RTX 5090 GPU that costs only a fraction less than the entire PC is the real headline here.
Grab this HP PC with a 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM (and a 16GB RTX 5080) and Wi-Fi 7 for less than half the price of the RTX 5090 GPU alone.
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Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
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