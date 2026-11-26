Maingear has the cheapest RTX 5090 PC right now at just $8,299. That is cheaper than IBuyPower ($8,499 after voucher), Corsair ($8,699) although the latter comes with a better CPU and 2X memory. Yes the prices are sky high but if you just cashed some stock and want to treat yourself for Black Friday, then not.

• Best for: Everyone who craves for a super fast, bleeding edge laptop, gamers and creatives.

• What you get: Maingear sells MG1 Amethyst sells for $8,299 with three AAA games worth up to $170. Choose between Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, Total War: WARHAMMER 40,000 and Civilization VII, Dying Light: The Beast or Hitman III.

Maingear MG-1 Amethyst: $8,299 at MAINGEAR This rig is the most affordable RTX 5090 PC right now. With a Core Ultra 7, 32GB RAM and a 2TB SSD, it is the cheapest way to bring your games (or your creations) to the next level.

Why we recommend it

Maingear uses high quality components ion its builds and somehow manages to deliver a PC that’s only $1,500 more expensive than the cheapest RTX 5090 GPU I could find (for the record, it is the Gigabyte Aorus Master Ice right now at $6,800).

Price & Value Context

This is a seller’s market. The RTX 5090 GPU is hot commodity because its high memory capacity makes it a prime target for anyone interested in agentic AI. A similar PC would have sold for about a quarter of the price 13 months ago.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Maingear MG-1 Amethyst if…

You want the absolute best graphics performance around and don’t care about money

❌ Skip the Maingear MG-1 Amethyst if…

You want an even more powerful PC, which in that case would probably be the Corsair one.

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