Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card is the most powerful gaming GPU in the world, and it looks like it could hold on to that title for quite a while yet. The problem is, thanks to the global memory shortage, the already incredibly expensive GPU is now even more expensive, with some unscrupulous sellers charging $6,000 or more for it — which is why deals like the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 with a $350 price cut at Newegg are so welcome.

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It's important to note a few things here. For a start, even with this deal cutting the price, the Strix Scar 16 still costs a not-insubstantial $4,149.99 (down from $4,499.99), putting it out of the reach of a lot of people.

The RTX 5090 is also the laptop variant, which isn't as powerful as the desktop version. However, it's still an incredibly powerful GPU, and you won't find anything that matches it in a gaming laptop. And, with desktop gaming PCs with an RTX 5090 selling for $10,000 and up, getting a gaming laptop like this suddenly seems a good compromise.

Today's best Asus ROG Strix Scar with RTX 5090 deal

Save $350 Asus ROG Strix Scar 16: was $4,499.99 now $4,149.99 at Newegg Graphics card: RTX 5090

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 2TB Finding an RTX 5090-toting gaming laptop at a reasonable price is getting ever harder, so this $350 saving is very welcome. Sure, the price is still high, but you're getting the most powerful gaming GPU ever put in a laptop, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. The mini-LED screen has a 240Hz refresh rate, which the RTX 5090 will have little issue maxing out due to the 2560 x 1600 resolution. If you want an absolute beast of a gaming laptop, this is hard to beat.

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