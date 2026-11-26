This monster gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM just got a $350 price cut
Is an RTX 5090-toting gaming laptop the best way to play?
Nvidia's RTX 5090 graphics card is the most powerful gaming GPU in the world, and it looks like it could hold on to that title for quite a while yet. The problem is, thanks to the global memory shortage, the already incredibly expensive GPU is now even more expensive, with some unscrupulous sellers charging $6,000 or more for it — which is why deals like the Asus ROG Strix Scar 16 with a $350 price cut at Newegg are so welcome.
• Browse the full Amazon Black Friday sale
It's important to note a few things here. For a start, even with this deal cutting the price, the Strix Scar 16 still costs a not-insubstantial $4,149.99 (down from $4,499.99), putting it out of the reach of a lot of people.
The RTX 5090 is also the laptop variant, which isn't as powerful as the desktop version. However, it's still an incredibly powerful GPU, and you won't find anything that matches it in a gaming laptop. And, with desktop gaming PCs with an RTX 5090 selling for $10,000 and up, getting a gaming laptop like this suddenly seems a good compromise.
Today's best Asus ROG Strix Scar with RTX 5090 deal
Graphics card: RTX 5090
Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX
RAM: 32GB
Storage: 2TB
Finding an RTX 5090-toting gaming laptop at a reasonable price is getting ever harder, so this $350 saving is very welcome. Sure, the price is still high, but you're getting the most powerful gaming GPU ever put in a laptop, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. The mini-LED screen has a 240Hz refresh rate, which the RTX 5090 will have little issue maxing out due to the 2560 x 1600 resolution. If you want an absolute beast of a gaming laptop, this is hard to beat.
More Black Friday deals in the US
- Amazon: up to 65% off tech & essentials
- Best Buy: up to 50% off TVs, laptops & appliances
- Dell: up to $700 off laptops
- Home Depot: 50% off appliances, grills & tools
- Lenovo: up to 50% off laptops
- Lowe's: up to 30% off appliances & holiday decor
- Samsung: up to $1,000 off TVs & phones
- T-Mobile: free iPhone or Galaxy with a plan
- Target: Christmas decor & gifts from $7.99
- Walmart: early access to deals for members
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Matt is TechRadar's Managing Editor for Core Tech, looking after computing and mobile technology. Having written for a number of publications such as PC Plus, PC Format, T3 and Linux Format, there's no aspect of technology that Matt isn't passionate about, especially computing and PC gaming. He’s personally reviewed and used most of the laptops in our best laptops guide - and since joining TechRadar in 2014, he's reviewed over 250 laptops and computing accessories personally.
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