Nvidia's RTX 5090 costs $7,000 on its own — so Corsair's $2,600 Black Friday discount on this full 64GB PC is wild value
It's the cheapest RTX 5090 PC I've found
I've just found the cheapest RTX 5090 PC you can get, with the Corsair Vengeance i7600 Air currently $8,700 (was $11,300) direct from Corsair. That's already a pretty steep $2,600 price cut.
But what really stands out is that GPU. Buying an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphic card alone costs about $7,000 right, so this is a serious saving on a well-specced tower desktop. I'm not saying buy the card and get the rest of the PC for $1,700, but that's effectively what you have here.
Alongside the 5090 GPU, the Vengeance i7600 Air comes equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K chip, fast 64GB DDR5 memory, and 2TB NVMe SSD. It's running Windows 11 Home. As a pre-built workstation, it's well-specced for content creation, 3D design, and local AI workloads.
The discount on this PC is eye-catching enough, but the fact that it comes equipped with an RTX 5090 GPU that costs only a fraction less than the entire PC is the real headline here.
Why we recommend it
As a gaming PC, this machine is well-equipped for creative professionals and AI developers, with the RTX card and DDR5 RAM offering a lot of headroom for graphics-intensive video editing and AI workloads. Handling those graphics is a 1200W ATX 80 Plus Gold power supply, which maintains stability at its limits.
Port selection is excellent, and includes multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, DisplayPorts, and audio ports (how many times can I say "ports"?). Connectivity is similarly good, featuring Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G Ethernet.
But I keep coming back to that $7,000 Nvidia graphics card that comes installed in a $8,700 PC. Impressive stuff.
Price context & historical value
It's no secret that graphics card prices are skyrocketing, thanks to their use for AI - just like every other PC component right now, it seems.
Demand for top-end GPUs and RAM is pushing up costs in every corner of computing, so, this is a genuinely good price in today's landscape.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance i7600 Air if...
You're a professional creator, gamer, or AI engineer that needs a prebuilt workstation with RTX graphics - it's $1,700 more than the GPU alone.
❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance i7600 Air if...
You just need a basic desktop PC for work, you don't need RTX 5090 graphics (an RTX 5080 configuration is also available), or Windows 11 Pro out of the box.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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