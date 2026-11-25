I've just found the cheapest RTX 5090 PC you can get, with the Corsair Vengeance i7600 Air currently $8,700 (was $11,300) direct from Corsair. That's already a pretty steep $2,600 price cut.

But what really stands out is that GPU. Buying an Nvidia RTX 5090 graphic card alone costs about $7,000 right, so this is a serious saving on a well-specced tower desktop. I'm not saying buy the card and get the rest of the PC for $1,700, but that's effectively what you have here.

Alongside the 5090 GPU, the Vengeance i7600 Air comes equipped with Intel Core Ultra 9 285K chip, fast 64GB DDR5 memory, and 2TB NVMe SSD. It's running Windows 11 Home. As a pre-built workstation, it's well-specced for content creation, 3D design, and local AI workloads.

Save $2,600 Corsair Vengeance I7600 Air PC: was $11,299.99 now $8,699.99 at CORSAIR The discount on this PC is eye-catching enough, but the fact that it comes equipped with an RTX 5090 GPU that costs only a fraction less than the entire PC is the real headline here.

Why we recommend it

As a gaming PC, this machine is well-equipped for creative professionals and AI developers, with the RTX card and DDR5 RAM offering a lot of headroom for graphics-intensive video editing and AI workloads. Handling those graphics is a 1200W ATX 80 Plus Gold power supply, which maintains stability at its limits.

Port selection is excellent, and includes multiple USB-A and USB-C ports, DisplayPorts, and audio ports (how many times can I say "ports"?). Connectivity is similarly good, featuring Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and 5G Ethernet.

But I keep coming back to that $7,000 Nvidia graphics card that comes installed in a $8,700 PC. Impressive stuff.

Price context & historical value

It's no secret that graphics card prices are skyrocketing, thanks to their use for AI - just like every other PC component right now, it seems.

Demand for top-end GPUs and RAM is pushing up costs in every corner of computing, so, this is a genuinely good price in today's landscape.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Corsair Vengeance i7600 Air if...

You're a professional creator, gamer, or AI engineer that needs a prebuilt workstation with RTX graphics - it's $1,700 more than the GPU alone.

❌ Skip the Corsair Vengeance i7600 Air if...

You just need a basic desktop PC for work, you don't need RTX 5090 graphics (an RTX 5080 configuration is also available), or Windows 11 Pro out of the box.