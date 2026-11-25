If you're building a new PC or upgrading an existing one, buying several core components together can be a good way to keep costs down. I've found a great Newegg bundle that combines an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 32GB of DDR4 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a Gigabyte motherboard.

Best For: DIY PC builders, gamers, and anyone looking to upgrade an older desktop without moving to the AM5 platform.

The Deal: Newegg has reduced its four-component bundle to $491 (was $839) for Black Friday. The trick is to click the "Build With It" button (not Add to Cart). Doing this automatically applies additional coupons and combo discounts to get the full 41% off.

Today's top AMD combo deal

Save $347.98 AMD CPU, Motherboard, Memory and SSD Combo: was $838.96 now $490.98 at Newegg Save nearly $348 (41%) on this four-piece PC combo made up of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, 32GB of Gigastone DDR4 memory, a 1TB Huadisk PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and a Gigabyte B550 Eagle WiFi6 motherboard. Click the "Build With It" button to automatically apply additional coupons and combo discounts, bringing the advertised bundle price of $589.98 down to $490.98.

Why we recommend it

Newegg's four-piece bundle brings together the core components needed to build a new PC or upgrade an existing system. Based on AMD's AM4 platform, it includes a processor, motherboard, memory, and storage.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor is based on the Zen 3 architecture and features 96MB of L3 cache, making it particularly well suited to gaming.

You also get 32GB of Gigastone Game Turbo DDR4 memory, supplied as two 16GB RGB modules running at 3200MHz. It comes with a five-year warranty.

There's also a 1TB Huadisk PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with quoted sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,200MB/s and 6,400MB/s, respectively. The drive has a 600TBW endurance rating and a three-year warranty.

The Gigabyte B550 Eagle WiFi6 motherboard features four DDR4 memory slots, two M.2 slots, PCIe 4.0 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, and Gigabit Ethernet.

Price context & historical value

With the ongoing memory and storage crisis driving up prices, getting a processor, motherboard, 32GB of RAM, and a fast 1TB SSD for under $500 is terrific value.

Although Newegg advertises the bundle at $589.98, clicking the "Build With It" button automatically applies additional discounts worth $99. This brings the checkout price down to $490.98, saving you nearly $348 compared with the original price of $838.96.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the combo bundle if...

You're looking for an affordable foundation for a new PC and want to keep memory and storage costs down.

❌ Skip the combo bundle if...

You want the newer AM5 platform, DDR5 memory, or a wider choice of future processor upgrades. You'll also need a dedicated graphics card, CPU cooler, power supply, and case if you're building a PC from scratch.