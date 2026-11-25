Get up to 50% off the best AI tools from the one-stop shop Network Solutions
Includes ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok
Network Solutions is the one-stop shop for web and marketing services, but did you know that they also sell AI toolkits, which help businesses run smarter? Rather than purchasing individual AI tools, which live in disparate parts of your business, Network Solutions brings them all together in a single easy-to-access pack.
And, for a limited time only, Network Solutions is giving customers 30% off sitewide when they use the code SITEWIDE30 at checkout. The deal covers the AI All Access Pack and the AI All Access Pack Privacy + pack. These packs give you ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok in one place, with one login and one bill.
In our Network Solutions review we praised their 30-day money-back guarantee, refreshingly flexible billing, and easy-to-use tools. Read the article for a full breakdown of our 4 out of 5-star review.
Today's best AI software deal
ChatGPT + Claude + Gemini + Grok
Bring all these popular AI tools into one easy-to-access dashboard. Perfect for businesses that need streamlined processes.
All four for $14.00/mo (was $20.00/mo)
Use code SITEWIDE30
Top AI solutions
For businesses that want a simpler way to access multiple AI tools from one dashboard.
- Write, research, and respond faster
- Get ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok in one place
- Compare answers when you want a second opinion
- Turn prompts into finished work with built-in AI tools
- Manage your team’s access from one dashboard
- Keep AI on one bill instead of managing separate subscriptions
Use code SITEWIDE30
For businesses that want a simpler way to access multiple AI tools from one dashboard.
- Everything in AI All-Access Pack, plus
- Privacy Mode
- A sanitization layer for sensitive prompts
- End-to-end encryption
- Incognito Mode for highly sensitive conversations
- Privately hosted LLM access
Use code SITEWIDE30
As well as these excellent deals, our team works hard to keep the Network Solutions coupon codes hub up to date, so take a browse for other ways to save.
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Writer, app-hoarder, and professional "low battery" enthusiast. Paul spends his days testing wearables so you don’t have to, and his nights wondering if his sleep tracker is judging him. He’s fascinated by the tech that claims to make us better humans—and if it’s wearable, downloadable, or requires a firmware update, he has thoughts on it.
With over 20 years of experience and a first-class Computer Science degree, Paul has navigated the front lines of the tech and creative industries. His work has been published internationally and appears regularly in Digital Camera World and Creative Bloq.
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