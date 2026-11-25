Network Solutions is the one-stop shop for web and marketing services, but did you know that they also sell AI toolkits, which help businesses run smarter? Rather than purchasing individual AI tools, which live in disparate parts of your business, Network Solutions brings them all together in a single easy-to-access pack.

And, for a limited time only, Network Solutions is giving customers 30% off sitewide when they use the code SITEWIDE30 at checkout. The deal covers the AI All Access Pack and the AI All Access Pack Privacy + pack. These packs give you ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok in one place, with one login and one bill.

In our Network Solutions review we praised their 30-day money-back guarantee, refreshingly flexible billing, and easy-to-use tools. Read the article for a full breakdown of our 4 out of 5-star review.

Today's best AI software deal

ChatGPT + Claude + Gemini + Grok Bring all these popular AI tools into one easy-to-access dashboard. Perfect for businesses that need streamlined processes. All four for $14.00/mo (was $20.00/mo) Use code SITEWIDE30

Top AI solutions

Code required Save 30% Network Solutions AI All-Access Pack: was $20 now $14 For businesses that want a simpler way to access multiple AI tools from one dashboard. - Write, research, and respond faster - Get ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok in one place - Compare answers when you want a second opinion - Turn prompts into finished work with built-in AI tools - Manage your team’s access from one dashboard - Keep AI on one bill instead of managing separate subscriptions Use code SITEWIDE30

Code required Save 30% Network Solutions AI All-Access Pack Privacy +: was $25 now $17.50 For businesses that want a simpler way to access multiple AI tools from one dashboard. - Everything in AI All-Access Pack, plus - Privacy Mode - A sanitization layer for sensitive prompts - End-to-end encryption - Incognito Mode for highly sensitive conversations - Privately hosted LLM access Use code SITEWIDE30

As well as these excellent deals, our team works hard to keep the Network Solutions coupon codes hub up to date, so take a browse for other ways to save.