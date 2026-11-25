Outlook was down for all but a day, but Microsoft has actioned a Code Red

"Our work doesn't end when services is restored" – Microsoft targets wider fixes

The company wants to target one-hour global restorations, amid other changes

Following the recent outage which disrupted Microsoft 365 services globally, Microsoft has declared an internal Code Red initiative, marking the highest level of urgency.

In response, internal engineering reams are being asked to prioritize service reliability and resilience, with Microsoft 365 Core President Jason Henderson calling the outage the worst in Exchange's history.

"Our ‌work doesn't ⁠end when service is restored," a company spokesperson told Reuters. "Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority."

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Microsoft's Outlook outage caused a Code Red

Copilot, Agents and Platform EVP Charles Lamanna reportedly said the affected component had experienced "roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures." More than 80% of the affected services became unresponsive at the height of the outage, taking down swathes of Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, M365 Copilot and other M365 products.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has since publicly apologized for the widespread disruption, blaming the outage on a hidden bug that was only triggered under specific traffic patterns.

Reuters adds that more than 11,000 messages across 11 separate Teams channels had been exchanged between engineers following the incident, with the company seemingly struggling to coordinate a unified response. Those inefficiencies would have likely slowed down the fix.

Looking ahead, Microsoft wants to achieve worldwide service restoration within 60 minutes of future incidents. It's also committed to isolating infrastructure to prevent localized failures from having global impacts.

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Adaptavist Field CTO Matt Saunders also noted the impacts of trying to fix an issue amid heightened traffic. "It’s clear that attempts to fix the issue have caused a ‘thundering herd’ problem - the increasing queue of requests from people trying to get back online actively damages the fix attempts."

Saunders urges businesses to prepare for similar outages in the future, and to acknowledge their heavy reliance on cloud platforms and the impacts that interdependencies can have.

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