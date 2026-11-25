The Seagate Expansion Desktop is one of our favorite hard drives for those archiving files and media libraries on Windows and Mac. But there's another reason why we rate this high-capacity model.

The 16TB Seagate Expansion Desktop HDD is currently $400 (was $550) at Newegg in the Black Friday sale, making it the cheapest external hard drive from a major brand. It also comes with Rescue data recovery service (because you can't be too careful).

Another reason why we like this hard drive is the plug-and-play simplicity. Hook it up via USB (and reformat using Time Machine if you're on Mac), and you're up and running.

Save $150 Seagate Expansion 16TB: was $549.99 now $399.99 at Newegg This Seagate 16TB desktop hard drive is compatible with Windows 10 and 11, and macOS 10.12 or later. Connection is via USB 3.0, so it's really easy to get started, and the drive comes with Seagate’s Rescue data recovery services and a one-year warranty.

Price Context & Historical Value

As noted, this is the cheapest branded HDD around. Earlier last month, it was priced at $460, before dropping to $400. So, this is the best price around, and I expect it to stay that way throughout Black Friday.

It's still pricey compared to a year ago, before the component crisis started to really bite. For comparison, the same drive is priced at $404 at Best Buy and $530 at Amazon.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Seagate Expansion 16TB if...

You need a desktop hard drive for storing documents and media files, with the added bonus of the Rescue Data Recovery Services software.

❌ Skip the Seagate Expansion 16TB if...

You want faster SSD speeds and a portable drive, as this hard drive needs to be plugged into a wall outlet.