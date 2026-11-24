I'm all about privacy and security - these days, you have to be. Which is why I particularly like Saily. This eSIM, from the team behind NordVPN, places a strong emphasis on privacy, and includes a range of free security tools to keep your connection more secure.

Now, for Black Friday, TechRadar Pro readers can save 20% on all Saily data plans when using code FUTUREBF.

All plans include ad blocker, NordVPN threat detection, and virtual locations. And for frequent travelers, Saily's Ultra plan also bundles the full Nord suite - NordVPN, NordPass, NordLocker, and Incogni - for free.

Today's best eSIM deal

Save 20% on eSIM data plans: at saily.sjv.io Saily's data plans cover over 200 destinations globally. You can choose from individual and regional destinations, as well as opting for the Saily Ultra plan with its Nord tools bundled free. You can also add a phone number for an additional monthly fee. To get the best eSIM price, use code FUTUREBF.

Why we recommend it

In our guide to the best eSIMs for international travel, Saily comes out top for privacy and security. We rated the service 4.5-stars in our review, where we found the inclusion of additional security tools backed by Nord to be "genuinely useful in regions with censorship or unreliable public Wi-Fi."

Price context & historical value

This is one of the best eSIM deals I've seen since the summer, when eSIM providers cut prices on North American and Mexican plans for the World Cup. What I particularly like about this 20% off deal is that it applies to both individual and multiple destinations. So, you get a lot of freedom to pick exactly what you need. Bonus points, too, for the security tools that come bundled with most plans.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy a Saily eSIM plan if...

You travel to any of the 200+ destinations and want better security than any public or hotel Wi-Fi offers.

❌ Skip a Saily eSIM plan if...

You don't need additional privacy tools for your travel data plan.