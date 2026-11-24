Tidal says it’s ‘banning’ AI music from December — streaming giant will delete 27 million songs from its library and reject 80,000 AI-generated tracks a day
Making music human again
- Tidal says it's banning all 100% AI-generated music from its service
- The policy will start from December 9 and lead to 29 million track deletions
- Meanwhile, Deezer research has discovered most music streaming users unknowingly have AI music in their playlists
As Spotify gears up to launch its AI-powered remix and covers feature in 2027, Tidal is moving in the opposite direction — announcing today that it’s banning all AI-generated tracks from its platform, starting on December 9.
The news, announced on X, follows its decision back in July to demonetize and label 100% AI-generated recordings. This time, it’s getting rid of them completely. This will result in roughly 29 million songs being deleted, and an estimated 80,000-85,000 rejected songs per day.
It's also a move that makes sense for Tidal, with the streaming service revealing that roughly 6% of its catalog is currently AI-generated, and that roughly 43% of all tracks added over the last 90 days have been AI.
However, there’s clearly not much appetite for those tracks, because 96% of all AI-badged tracks got zero streams in the last 90 days.
Unpopular yet hard to avoid
Recent research from rival Deezer suggests the public have little interest in listening to AI music — and that when AI music is listened to, it’s often done so unknowingly. The streaming service's "international barometer", conducted by Ipsos across nine countries this month, concluded that while 57% of people now have fully AI-generated music in their playlists, 74% of people don’t think they do.
It also found that 67% of people fear that AI could reduce creativity in music production, and 69% believe that AI-generated music threatens the livelihood of musicians.
Based on those numbers, it’s safe to say that fully AI-generated music isn’t particularly popular and risks clogging up music services. The more AI-generated tracks there are in circulation, the more people will unknowingly listen to them — or become more accepting of the idea, which could harm the industry in the long term.
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Tidal's decisive step will, then, likely prove a popular one with listeners. Spotify has, to be fair, recently introduced its AI Persona tags to help you differentiate real artists from AI-generated ones. But it might require a stronger stand from Spotify and Apple Music before fully AI-generated is once again banished to the margins.
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James is a freelance phones, tablets and wearables writer and sub-editor at TechRadar. He has a love for everything ‘smart’, from watches to lights, and can often be found arguing with AI assistants or drowning in the latest apps. James also contributes to 3G.co.uk, 4G.co.uk and 5G.co.uk and has written for T3, Digital Camera World, Clarity Media and others, with work on the web, in print and on TV.
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