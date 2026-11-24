Rockstar has released the first update for GTA 6

It fixes a nasty bug whereby autosaves have been failing or vanishing, leaving players with many lost hours of gameplay

There's also a remedy for mission-blocking bugs where phone calls fail to trigger, and dynamic weather is fixed

GTA 6 hasn't been out for long, but the first update for the game is now here for PS5 and Xbox gamers.

It's a relatively small patch from Rockstar, but within the release notes there are some critical fixes that a lot of gamers will be pleased to see. Something that's badly needed is a remedy for autosaves going awry, and Rockstar has implemented that — as well as fixes for bugs that derail missions, alongside a cure for the dynamic weather failing to be, well, dynamic.

I'll go over these three key fixes first, then round up what else has been applied by Rockstar to make GTA 6 a more enjoyable experience.

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1. Fixed autosaves failing or disappearing

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There has been quite a lot of vocal complaining about autosaves failing to work with GTA 6. This generally involves gamers playing for a few hours — or a lot of hours in some cases — and quitting, or having their PS5 shut off (maybe due to a power cut), then getting back into the game to find that an autosave has vanished.

Here's a typical post from Reddit: "Had a power outage, but before the outage I recently checked the autosave and it saved my game. When I booted up the PS5 after the outage, the autosaved file is gone, whole day worth of progress lost."

There are lots of similar stories, and in a post entitled 'Autosave didn't work and I've lost 5 hours of progress', another Redditor explains: "I thought autosave was working after completing missions and stuff. Nope. Save manually all the time if you don't want this to happen to you."

In this new update, Rockstar assures us: "Fixed an issue that resulted in the game not autosaving correctly."

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Hopefully that has rectified the situation with autosaves either not working at all, or appearing to work, and then the save file seemingly vanishing the next time you boot up GTA 6. Unless there are multiple issues at play here — let's hope not, because saves are not an area of a game that you want to be particularly buggy.

Regardless, I'd be wary of relying on autosave too much anyway. I'm playing GTA 6 myself, and I'd always advise manually saving fairly often — and rotate those save spots, too (meaning don't just save in one slot, just in case a manual save ends up corrupted somehow).

2. Fixed mission-blocking bugs

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are some bugs that mean that during a mission, you fail to receive a necessary phone call that you need to progress the plot.

These are pretty aggravating glitches in general, especially in the case where you don't realize that a call is supposed to have come through, and you end up wondering what to do, searching online to find out where you went wrong, only to discover it wasn't your fault and the mission has just fallen over due to a bug.

Rockstar tells us: "Fixed several issues that resulted in phone calls not triggering correctly, including those that progressed the story or unlocked mission content."

Obviously, missing incidental phone calls scripted for color and background isn't really a big deal, but a story- or mission-blocking bug is very bad news — and hopefully these worst offenders have now been stamped out.

3. Fixed dynamic weather

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

While the above two problems represent bugs that may prove irritating or even infuriating, the lack of dynamic weather isn't quite such an issue — indeed, you may not even think about it or notice that the sun has remained shining for quite some time.

Nevertheless, it's a known bug in GTA 6 that the changing weather Vice City is supposed to experience isn't switching up dynamically as it should.

In the patch notes, Rockstar says: "Fixed an issue that resulted in the weather not changing for extended periods."

So, if you've lacked a little rain in your GTA 6 adventures, that should no longer be the case. That said, based on early reports from Reddit, some folks are getting more varied weather, but others are still saying it's mostly sunny all the time. Some of that may depend on how far you are through GTA 6, but some gamers are claiming that this fix doesn't work — or at least that it isn't fully implemented, and the weather changes feel too sudden when they happen.

The jury is still out on this one, then, but it does appear that it's somewhat rainier in Vice City after this first patch — but the weather patterns may yet need some further tuning.

Other fixes

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Here's a list of the other fixes applied by Rockstar in this initial update for GTA 6:

Fixed several issues that caused the game to crash

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to lose their Wanted Level

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to use the deadlift bar in the Gym

Fixed an issue that resulted in partners not handing over bags so that players could sell them to fences

I must admit that I've not played a huge amount of GTA 6 (about 12 hours thus far; it would have been more, except real life got in the way) — but I haven't encountered any bugs except for some minor issues. I've experienced gym equipment failing to work, and a similar issue with one of the early house repair tasks, as well as the odd traffic light staying on red for an overly long period of time.

As noted, though, my playtime has been fairly limited, but I'm certainly glad to see some of these fixes come through before I've got too far in the game — especially when it comes to the mission-blocking glitches.