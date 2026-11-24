Spotify was down for millions — here's what we know about its log-in issues
Having trouble logging in? You're not alone
Spotify was down for many users today, with thousands of people reporting being unable to log into their accounts.
The problems started at around 6.15am ET / 11.15am GMT, when a huge spike in reports appeared on Downdetector. At the time of writing, there are over 10,000 reports in the US and over 4,500 in the UK.
Spotify has now commented on the issues, saying on X that "everything's looking much better now". Here's what happened during the outage that left many locked out of their accounts...
This one should be over
Spotify has now posted on X that its log-in issues should now be over for most people.
It is indeed now working for me, after a puzzling hour or so where it was telling me my usual password was incorrect — which made me worried about a potential hack.
If you're still having issues, Spotify says to head to its Support page — but hopefully, most of you are now back to enjoying your Tuesday playlists.
And we're back!
Good news, it seems this could be a short-lived Spotify outage — the app is now letting me sign in again, and that seems to be the case for many others on Downdetector.
I'll be keeping an eye on this one, in case of aftershocks — but it looks like we can safely return to our Tuesday survival playlists.
Log-in problems are the main issue
Most people on Downdetector and social media are reporting log-in issues specifically — either being unable to log in or being asked to set up a new account.
I'm in the same boat, having been logged out of my account in the iOS app and now being unable to log back in with my usual password.
Spotify hasn't yet explained what's causing the issue, but it is at least "checking them out" (as the Spotify Status account on X has chirpily confirmed).
Spotify confirms the issues
The Spotify Status account has just confirmed that the streaming giant is aware of today's issues and is "checking them out".
To be fair, that's a quicker-than-usual response from Spotify to an outage like this, so let's hope its fix is just as swift.
Thousands are still reporting being unable to log in or play offline music, across Downdetector and social media.
A huge spike in reports
Downdetector is showing a huge spike in reports for Spotify log-in issues right now — and I'm one of those affected.
It's still the early hours of the morning for many in the US, but reports are already over 16,500 — and it's a similar situation here in the UK, where reports have hit over 8,000.
Spotify has just acknowledged the issues and says it's "checking them out".
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