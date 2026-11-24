Spotify was down for many users today, with thousands of people reporting being unable to log into their accounts.

The problems started at around 6.15am ET / 11.15am GMT, when a huge spike in reports appeared on Downdetector. At the time of writing, there are over 10,000 reports in the US and over 4,500 in the UK.

Spotify has now commented on the issues, saying on X that "everything's looking much better now". Here's what happened during the outage that left many locked out of their accounts...