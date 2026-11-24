UK adults agree that AI could make the public sector quicker and reduce costs

Non-users are less likely to support AI, but all citizens call for slower and considerate adoption

Ex-Number 10 worker says AI's best use case would be in "removing unnecessary bureaucracy"

New data from Pega has revealed that UK citizens are generally pretty understanding of public sector AI use, acknowledging its time and cost saving abilities, but they still want transparency around how exactly it's used.

Half of the more than 2,000 surveyed adults believe AI could help deliver public services more quickly (53%) or reduce running costs (51%) - but rather than basic automation, UK citizens would rather the government use AI to eliminate some of the bureaucratic bottlenecks to offer true, far-reaching benefits.

For example, over half (57%) would be comfortable with the government using existing information to pre-fill forms to save them time, and 48% would support sharing relevant information between public bodies.

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UK citizens are generally pretty accepting of public sector AI use

The report implies that personal use could be behind this growing acceptance – 61% of regular AI users believe it could improve the overall quality of public sector services, compared with just 17% of non-users.

Still, even those who are deeply familiar with the tech are pretty cautious about deploying it carefully. Just one in five (18%) regular AI users (and 10% of all respondents) say they'd support it being introduced as quickly as possible – a clear reference to the risks and potential costs involved.

But even though many UK adults would generally accept AI's benefits, they don't want a fully autonomous public sector – they actually want it to help on the administrative side so that they can have more quality human interactions. One in two (47%) still believe that human staff should retain the final decision-making authority in high-impact areas like benefits and financial support, grant applications and mental health support.

Transparency will also prove instrumental to effective AI adoption across the public sector, with 48% saying clearer information about when and where it's used would make them more confident.

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"The real opportunity is much bigger than automating existing tasks or adding AI to outdated processes," Alex Case, an ex-senior civil servant at Number 10, summarized. "It is to fundamentally rethink how government delivers services, using AI to connect systems, streamline decisions, and remove unnecessary bureaucracy."

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