Sovereign AI isn't just where your data lives

As AI becomes embedded into critical public services, sovereignty is rapidly becoming one of the biggest strategic questions facing government.

Much of the debate still treats sovereignty as a question of geography: where is the data stored, which country hosts the infrastructure, and whether information remains within national borders?

Afshin Attari Social Links Navigation Senior Director of Public Sector & Unified Platforms at Exponential-e.

These questions matter, but they are only part of the picture. True sovereignty is about maintaining control across the entire AI lifecycle from where data resides and how it is accessed, to how models are governed and tested.

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For public sector organizations, that distinction is becoming increasingly important. AI is moving beyond experimentation and into services where the consequences of losing control can be far greater than a poor chatbot response. Healthcare, education and central and local government all rely on data and systems that need to remain secure, resilient and accountable.

Sovereignty needs to go beyond the data center

Keeping information in the UK does not automatically make an AI deployment sovereign. An organization could host its data domestically while relying on external models, platforms or services over which it has limited visibility or control. It may not fully understand where information is being processed, how models are accessing it, or what happens when those systems change.

That creates a much broader question of dependency. As AI tools become increasingly embedded in public services, teams need to understand not just where their data sits, but what sits between that data and the decisions being made from it. Sovereignty means having sufficient control over the infrastructure, connectivity, security, data and governance that underpin the AI environment.

This is particularly important as AI becomes more autonomous. The shift from simple assistants towards agents capable of taking actions on an organization's behalf means that the stakes are rising. The more agency an AI system has, the more important it becomes to know what information it can access, what decisions it can influence and where accountability ultimately sits.

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Bring AI to the data, not the other way around

One of the most important principles for public sector AI should be 'bring AI to the data' rather than automatically sending sensitive data to wherever the AI happens to live.

That requires a different approach to AI adoption. Instead of starting with a model and asking what data can be connected to it, organizations should start with the service or decision they are trying to improve and work backwards.

Organizations don't always struggle with insight. They struggle to make decisions. Therefore, rather than putting every problem into the same generative AI model, the technology should be chosen based on the problem.

For government, this could mean keeping sensitive information within controlled environments while connecting appropriate AI capabilities to it through secure, governed infrastructure. It also means accepting that there is no single AI architecture that will work for every use case.

Some applications may benefit from generative AI. Others may be better suited to traditional automation, machine learning or optimization algorithms. The objective should not be to use the newest technology, but to create the right outcome safely and effectively.

Governance cannot be bolted on afterwards

The other misconception is that sovereignty is primarily a cybersecurity issue. Security is obviously fundamental, but governance is equally important. Public sector organizations need to be able to explain what their AI is doing, test whether it is performing as intended and maintain appropriate human oversight.

This becomes especially important because AI systems are based on probability. They do not always produce exactly the same result from the same input, and they can generate answers that appear convincing while being incorrect. That creates a very different challenge from traditional software, where a defined process is expected to produce a consistent output.

AI needs to be treated as something that must be continuously tested and governed, rather than deployed and forgotten. That means bringing security, compliance and risk teams into AI projects from the outset, rather than asking them to approve systems once they have already been built.

It means establishing clear rules around data access and usage, ensuring there is a transparent audit trail for how AI systems operate. Most importantly, designing human oversight into the system from day one.

Infrastructure is becoming part of the AI strategy

None of this is possible without the right foundations - a sovereign AI strategy requires secure cloud environments, resilient connectivity, strong cybersecurity, appropriate data architecture and infrastructure that can support changing AI workloads.

That is particularly important because AI is evolving so quickly. The public sector is already having to balance what it builds in-house with rapidly changing platforms and services from technology providers. Long-term flexibility is becoming just as important as today's technical capability.

For the public sector, this should be viewed as a strategic opportunity rather than simply another IT challenge. Building flexible, secure infrastructure now creates the foundation for adopting new AI capabilities later, without having to surrender control every time the technology changes.

The goal should not be to isolate public sector organizations from the wider AI ecosystem. That would neither be realistic nor desirable. It should be to make sure they can participate in that ecosystem on their own terms.

Sovereignty is about control

The UK's AI ambitions will depend on its ability to adopt new technologies at scale while protecting the information, services and citizens that depend on them.

We need to move the conversation beyond where data is stored. Sovereign AI is ultimately about control over data, infrastructure, access, governance and the decisions AI systems are helping to make.

Public sector organizations that build those principles into their AI strategies now will be better positioned to take advantage of increasingly capable systems without becoming dependent on technologies they cannot fully govern.

The future of AI in the public sector should not be about choosing between innovation and sovereignty. With the right foundations, it should be possible to achieve both

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