For years, the early stages of a career have followed a familiar pattern. Junior employees start with the basics: desk research, preparing reports, supporting projects and carrying out routine administrative tasks. Over time, exposure to this work helps them build the judgment needed to take on more complex tasks.

AI is beginning to disrupt that model.

That is largely a good thing. Taking repetitive work off people's plates can give talented employees more time for analysis, problem-solving and strategic thinking. But there is a question businesses need to confront: if AI tools remove some of the work people traditionally learned through, how do we make sure it doesn't remove the learning with it?

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This matters particularly as a new generation enters the workplace with very different expectations of technology.

Our research of 1,003 UK accountancy students and early-career finance professionals found that 90% believe AI will help them advance faster. More than a third expect to spend more time on higher-value tasks earlier in their careers.

They may be right. AI tools can take on more of the routine work that has traditionally occupied the early years of an accounting career, creating opportunities for junior professionals to gain earlier exposure to more strategic decision-making.

But faster access to higher-value work doesn't automatically create better finance professionals.

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Experience can't be automated

There is a difference between completing a task and understanding why it matters.

An experienced finance professional doesn't just know how to produce an analysis. They understand when the numbers look wrong, what questions to ask and how a financial decision could affect the wider business.

Historically, much of that judgment has been accumulated gradually. If AI compresses parts of that journey, businesses need to become much more intentional about how they develop professional judgement in junior employees.

For startups and scaleups, where teams are often lean and people can progress quickly, that's particularly important. Managers need to move from simply reviewing junior employees' work to explaining their own decision-making: why they challenged an assumption, why an AI-generated answer wasn’t quite sufficient, or why the commercially sensible decision might not be the most obvious one.

In other words, removing repetitive work should create more coaching, not less.

Give junior talent responsibility sooner

There is an upside here that businesses shouldn't underestimate.

If technology gives younger employees capacity to tackle more valuable problems earlier, companies can expose them to the work that develops judgment sooner too.

That could mean involving junior employees in higher level business conversations earlier in their careers, while keeping experienced colleagues accountable for oversight and final decisions.

It also means reconsidering what progression looks like. As AI changes the work people do at the beginning of their careers, advancement may increasingly depend on demonstrated capabilities rather than tenure alone.

The skills that matter will broaden too. For a career in finance and accounting for example, technical expertise remains essential, but so do critical thinking, communication, commercial context and the ability to question AI-assisted outputs.

The businesses that get this right won't try to preserve every entry-level task simply because "that's how people learn". But neither will they assume that removing those tasks removes the need for development.

AI can shorten parts of the career ladder. Our responsibility as leaders is to make sure it doesn't remove any of the rungs people need to become experts.

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This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

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