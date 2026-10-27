AI isn’t replacing thinking; it’s changing where we need to think

One of AI’s biggest attractions is its ability to take time and effort out of everyday work. Tasks that would once have demanded hours of attention, such as turning meetings into notes or producing a first draft of a piece of content, can now be completed in minutes. These practical benefits help explain why AI has moved so quickly from experimentation into everyday business use.

James Fisher Social Links Navigation Chief Strategy Officer at Qlik.

Yet, as AI becomes more established in the workplace, a more complicated picture is emerging. AI is changing where thinking happens. When a system can produce an answer almost instantly, the challenge shifts from creating the output to deciding what to do with it.

Employees are no longer spending as much time getting to a first answer, but they are spending more time checking whether the output is accurate, and critically, good enough to inform a decision. This creates a different kind of cognitive burden, moving from production to verification.

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AI-generated outputs can appear remarkably polished and persuasive, even when they are based on incomplete information. An answer can sound convincing while overlooking a crucial piece of context or relying on incomplete information. And as AI becomes increasingly better at sounding confident, mistakes may look plausible enough to escape scrutiny and feed into business decisions without being challenged.

When confidence outpaces accuracy

This is why discernment is becoming one of the most important skills in the AI-enabled workplace. The future workforce needs the ability to apply context, experience and judgment to an output that appears authoritative. Someone who understands a market or process deeply may immediately notice that something does not add up, while another person may accept the same answer because it is presented clearly and confidently.

However, the problem is that individual discernment does not scale well, and it is unrealistic to expect every employee to catch every questionable output, especially as AI begins to support more decisions across a business. Human review is indeed essential, but relying on individual vigilance is not a robust or sustainable operating model.

The challenge clearly magnifies with the growth of agentic AI. When AI moves from suggesting to doing, the consequences of a wrong answer become more serious because the error can travel quickly into a real business process. That makes robust governance increasingly important as agentic AI becomes more embedded in how businesses operate.

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Better inputs lead to better decisions

Many businesses are investing heavily in making data available to AI, but availability is not the same as readiness. This is where many AI projects begin to struggle. Organizations too often focus on the model because it is the most visible part of the technology, while overlooking the quality of the information beneath it.

The reality is that most organizations will soon have access to similarly capable models. Consequently, what will increasingly differentiate them is not the AI itself, but the quality of the data, governance and operational discipline that sit behind it.

Making data work for AI means ensuring that information is current, trusted and structured in a way that allows AI to generate outputs that reflect how the business actually operates. Without those foundations, organizations spend more time validating AI than benefiting from it.

Poor data pushes additional work back onto employees, who need to spend more time checking outputs and resolving inconsistencies - weakening any productivity case. And the data backs this up. Whilst 74% of frontline employees are now regular AI users, 41% of those report increased cognitive load alongside productivity gains.

Making governance part of everyday operations

This is also why AI governance needs to move beyond policies and principles. If organizations want AI to deliver business value, they need to answer a series of practical questions, such as: Who owns an AI-assisted decision? And where should human judgment remain in the loop?

As AI adoption grows, those questions will increasingly bring the CFO into the conversation. Finance leaders will be asked not only to control spending but also to demonstrate that AI investment is producing profitable value. That will ultimately require greater visibility into where AI is being used, how decisions are being made and whether the costs of validation, oversight and correction are being properly accounted for.

It will also mean recognizing that governance is becoming a lever for cost efficiency. When AI systems are grounded in well-structured, trusted enterprise data, they can find the right information more efficiently, potentially reducing token consumption while improving the quality and consistency of outputs. In other words, strong governance can help lower the cost of running AI tools at scale and improve the return on AI investment.

The competitive edge is still human judgement

As AI becomes a standard part of how businesses operate, simply having access to the technology will no longer be enough to stand out. Instead, the greater advantage will come from how organizations are able to bring together reliable data, strong governance and human judgment to make better decisions.

AI can accelerate the route to an answer, but it cannot decide how much weight that answer should carry. That responsibility still belongs to people, supported by the right data, governance and decision frameworks.

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