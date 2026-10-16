AI adoption has a talent problem - here’s how to solve it

Businesses are moving quickly to embed AI tools across all functions, from marketing and HR to sales and operations. In part because they don’t want to be left behind, but productivity gains, customer expectations, competitive pressure and revenue growth are all pushing organizations to adopt AI at speed.

The bigger story is that AI is moving faster than most businesses can adapt. The tools are already here, but the workforce models around them - the governance, workflows, training and specialist skills are still catching up.

As a result, businesses continue to face an AI skills gap: not just a shortage of technical expertise, but a shortage of the human capability needed to prove the return on large-scale AI investments is mounting.

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Recent marketplace data echoes this. Searches for AI automation have increased 29% since November 2025, as businesses look for people who can turn AI tools into reliable, commercially useful outputs. The demand is not just for AI access, it’s for AI fluency.

So, the challenge with AI is that it has moved from ‘tooling issue’ to ’talent issue’, as businesses struggle to translate access into high-quality output. AI is aggregating the average, and average output requires constant human judgement to stand out.

For organizations trying to close that gap, the solution is two-fold: prioritize human judgement, and rethink workforce models around AI-native talent.

Stop prioritizing AI access and start prioritizing human judgement

The first stage of AI adoption was defined by access and experimentation. They wanted to know which AI tool was the best to buy, which platforms they should be testing and how their teams should start using them in their day-to-day work. With AI readily accessible, the innovation comes from implementation, so this is where AI adoption becomes a talent issue. Organizations that stop treating AI as a software rollout and start investing in human skills will be better placed to compete.

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LLMs and generative tools are trained on existing patterns, often creating sameness with widespread adoption. When many organizations use similar tools, in similar ways, with similar prompts, the result is often generic. Although they can help teams move faster, focusing on speed does not create differentiation. Without human judgement, AI can make mediocre work easier to produce at scale. That is the challenge now facing businesses, the baseline has risen so the ability to create work that is distinctive still depends on people.

Businesses need talent that can understand quality, shape creative ideas, interpret audience needs and turn raw AI outputs into work that stands out. That requires more than prompting - it requires taste, context, critical thinking and, most importantly, individual thought, something that is now lacking from many AI tools. In creative industries, this is already visible in the rise of AI directors: specialists who combine creative judgement with technical fluency. They are not simply operating tools, they are shaping narrative, visual identity, production workflows and final execution. In many cases, they are helping smaller teams produce commercial-grade work that previously required far larger studios.

So, as generative technology becomes more accessible, the advantage no longer lies in having the tools, it lies in knowing how to direct them. Workers must, in tandem, focus on upskilling in AI for their own career development.

Rethink your workforce models around AI native talent

Businesses that are struggling to hire the right talent are likely focused on AI adoption then expecting teams to absorb the change without proper training, which creates a gap between ambition and readiness. To get more value from AI, leaders need to build workforce strategies around AI capability. That means identifying people who can turn AI outputs into high-quality work, while also spotting the errors, risks and limitations the technology can introduce.

Our data also shows that demand is growing for more specialist AI execution as searches for AI video and animation rose 42% since November 2025. As teams build AI fluency, businesses should not assume every capability needs to be built in-house from day one. In a market moving this quickly, the smarter model is often a hybrid one: upskill internal teams while bringing in flexible specialists to close urgent gaps, accelerate execution and transfer knowledge as the work evolves. AI skills are changing too fast for most businesses to build every function permanently, so this gives businesses the right expertise without the cost or delay of building an entire permanent team from scratch.

At the same time, AI deployment needs to start with the real business need - teams should identify the repetitive tasks, slow processes and low-value admin that are pulling people away from higher-impact work. Once those opportunities are clear, leaders can identify the real capability gap: is it something an existing employee can learn, something AI can support, or something that requires an external specialist?

AI adoption also raises legitimate concerns; leaders need to be clear that AI is not simply a way to cut people out of the process. A stronger workforce model keeps human talent and creativity at the center while giving employees new ways to apply and evolve their skills. This not only supports productivity but also retention and satisfaction. Teams are more likely to embrace AI when they understand how it can enhance their work, not just threaten it. Businesses that invest in upskilling, clear guardrails and access to specialist support will be better placed to build confidence as well as capability.

Talent is what defines AI success

With AI now the baseline, not the advantage, the businesses that will gain competitive advantage will pivot to focusing on judgement and skills development, with a new class of AI-native operators acting as directors to combine creative and technical decision-making.

That means teams who know how to question outputs and turn AI into work that actually matters. Access is easy but the execution is hard, so the next phase of AI adoption will be defined by workforce readiness.

AI can raise the baseline, but the right talent mix turns AI from a tool to a competitive edge.

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