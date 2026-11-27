Sometimes the greatest safeguard against an AI failure is a human who notices something is off. Recently, a Connecticut litigant buried prompts within a court filing, instructing any AI that read it to agree with the litigant’s argument. A judge accidentally caught the hidden prompts, noticing strange gaps in the document. The Connecticut courts do not presently use AI systems to review filings. Human review prevailed.

These situations make headlines, but quieter failures are adding up at the enterprise level. Since AI’s widespread adoption, teams have been expected to do more in a fraction of the time. Generic models can answer with speed and confidence, whether the output reflects accurate facts or not.

Keith Berry Social Links Navigation CEO of Enhesa.

Many hallucinations today are minor, but they have big effects. In the regulatory space, for example, a model could say a given law covers your question – but it only covers 95%. The other 5% sits in a separate rule the answer never mentions, and that gap could result in a fine, delayed market entry, or a blocked launch.

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A recent survey from AlphaSense found that 62% of AI decision-makers had been negatively affected by at least one bad AI output, including wrong decisions and inaccurate statistics. Bad outputs carry a cost, and the “almost-right” conclusion is the hardest to catch.

The almost-right trap

An AI system can identify the primary regulation while missing an amendment, exception, local requirement or second rule. The output is technically correct, so it survives a review.

Any business selling across borders can be exposed. Misused words in marketing copy can easily be fixed in the next edit, but a missed amendment in a legal obligation will surface after a regulator finds it and the fine has been issued.

Laws change in layers. A primary regulation may be amended, narrowed with exceptions, and supplemented by rules based on jurisdiction. Ask a model for a statute that governs chemical discharge and it may hand back a decades-old water act. Maybe that act has never changed. Maybe it has been amended 20 times. The chain of amendments is hard to see, and the AI was technically not wrong to give you the original.

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The problem for executives is that nobody knows what they don't know. You only get penalized for what you miss, and nothing in a fluent answer tells you whether you missed something. Ask a model whether that is everything and it may go back and find another rule. You still never know when to stop.

“Swiss cheese” regulatory programs

Safety engineers often use a Swiss cheese model to explain how failures occur. Every safeguard – AI outputs, internal review, sign-off and audit – is a slice with small holes. Just one hole is harmless and manageable, but when all the holes line up, exposures become more dangerous. The larger and more global the company, the more holes line up.

Financial consequences may come delayed. A company can use AI for a year and see no impact, while leadership sees the savings in the first month. The next year, they see multimillion-dollar fines, or a product banned from sale in a major market.

By then the savings case has been made and defended, and the question of why the function isn't doing more with AI is already on the table. This makes return on completeness hard to measure. Security teams know the logic: “Nobody has ever tried to break into my back door, so why do I need a lock there?”

Translation widens that gap. In law, one or two words can change the whole meaning of a requirement, meaning translation widens the gap even further. Language also steers retrieval. An academic study from 2025 found that multilingual models favor sources written in the language of the question. For a multinational, that means the same question asked in two languages can produce two different answers about the same obligation.

Verification testing

Neglecting to verify AI outputs can lead to poorly informed decisions, inaccurate figures, costly problems and more. Three habits can protect a business from the almost-right trap:

· Trace it. Each output should cite its sources so teams can reconstruct how the bot reached its conclusion. Personal AI tools often lack that record, but AlphaSense found that more than half of respondents use tools their IT departments have not approved.

· Play devil’s advocate. Challenge the system to show what it searched and what it found nothing on. Confident outputs that do not list gaps deserve suspicion.

· Break it. Internal teams can work against AI tools to identify holes and challenge information before external stakeholders do. Testing shows where AI fails and where it holds up, so teams can determine when AI can take the reins, and when human experts should review.

Defensibility

Speed is only your friend if it can survive scrutiny. Customers, regulators and boards will challenge how you reached conclusions, and “because AI said so” is not a strong, responsible argument. Defensible decisions need AI grounded in human judgment that can be audited, paired with experts who catch the nuanced errors that fluent responses hide – before they become financial headaches.

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