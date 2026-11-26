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Best Black Friday home office & small business deals 2026: Live coverage
Expert-tested ergonomic chairs, standing desks, webcams, monitors, printers & SaaS
Black Friday is officially underway - and I'm here, as I am every year, tracking down the products that make a genuine difference to your workspace. As ever with these home office and small business deals, I'm chiefly focusing on the work gear that my team and I have tested.
My live coverage here is the full-suite toolkit for work - from some of my favorite office furniture and printers to monitors, docks, business software and AI tools for online meetings. If past Black Friday sales are anything to go by, expect plenty of discounts on home office essentials, productivity gear, and ergonomic extras that make work more comfortable.
Highlights from the sale so far include my number one office chair and desk, both from FlexiSpot, the best budget business monitor we've tested from Dell, Plaud's AI note-taker that converted our reviewer into a transcription fan, and a monster 17-in-1 dock that we found features more ports than you'll know what to do with (well, probably).
I'll be updating this hub live from now right through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, monitoring all the best price drops as they land across the US and UK.
Black Friday office chair deals
We've reviewed a number of Sihoo office chairs, and they've all performed well for the price. This gets my vote for the budget pick because the adaptive lumbar support found here usually comes on chairs twice the price.
UK price: now £133 (was £190)
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The C7 from FlexiSpot is easily the best mid-range office chair we've ever tested. It has adaptive lumbar support, 3D armrests, and a range of adjustability that made it perfect for all-day comfort when we reviewed it.
UK price: now £200 (was £350)
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Herman Miller is an icon in the office chair world, and I especially like the Embody. It's my top premium desk chair, scoring 4.5 stars in our review. It's beautifully engineered with a pixelated dynamic backrest that evenly distributes your weight.
UK price: now £1,384 (was £1845)
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For back pain relief, the Steelcase Leap is my recommendation. We gave it 4 stars in our review, with the clever design featuring precision adjustments and a dynamic 'LiveBack' backrest that molds to your spine for full support when sitting all day.
UK price: now £967 (was £1239)
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My wildcard pick. The LiberNovo Omni Pro is a beast of an office chair with motorized lumbar support, built-in cooling fan, and a back massager. I use one regularly and it's impressively comfortable and well-built. We scored this 5 stars in our review. The more affordable Omni SE and the big-and-tall Maxis are also discounted for Black Friday.
UK price: now £899 (was £1191)
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Black Friday standing desk deals
This is the only cheap standing desk I recommend. For the price, it does everything most professionals need, has a single-piece desktop for extra stability, and comes from FlexiSpot, which always reviews well in our tests. Height range is 28.9 to 46.5in.
UK price: now £93 (was £109)
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The best standing desk we've tested, the E7 Pro earned a flawless 5-star rating in our review. I've included the price here for the frame and bamboo desktop, but you have different options on the FlexiSpot site.
UK price: now £560, but it'll be discounted on November 27, so hold off until then
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Stylish and well-built, the Magnus Pro from Secretlab got a 4-star review, with special praise for its built-in cable management system that proved "perfect for those seeking a versatile and organized workspace."
UK price: now £729 (was £798)
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Black Friday keyboard, mouse and desk lighting deals
The MX Master 3S is the best wireless mouse you can get, and was awarded 4.5 stars in our review. It's specifically engineered for productivity tasks, with customizable buttons on the side.
UK price: now £63 (was £85)
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I'm a genuine convert to ergonomic mice after decades of shying away from them. They really do ease wrist strain while working long shifts. I'd opt for this one from Logitech, which includes a trackball and custom buttons.
UK price: now £50 (was £85)
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My absolute favorite keyboard. I awarded Keychron's hugely customizable mechanical board 5 stars in my review, and it's ideal for professionals, typists, and programmers.
UK price: now £92 (was £115)
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You can spend a lot of desk lighting, but I'd opt for this monitor light bar every time. Affordable, comes with a control puck for easily changing settings, and eases eye strain at work.
UK price: now £34 (was £40)
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Black Friday business monitor deals
When it comes to a standard 27-inch monitor for the office, the Dell S2725DC is the one I'd choose. This display has a 2560x1440 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate for smoothly scrolling through documents, and scored 5 stars in our review.
UK price: now £196 (was £208)
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If you want a bigger screen and a higher resolution, the 32-inch S3225QS 4K is my recommendation. It's particularly adept for creating social media and marketing images thanks to the 95% DCI-P3 color coverage.
UK price: now £300 (was £330)
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MSI's Pro MP165 E6 is a portable that does everything most traveling professionals will need, and scored 4 stars in our tests, where we dubbed it "a super-light, hyper-functional portable display that is great to have as an extra display for all of your tech."
UK price: now £79 (was £82)
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Black Friday docking station & mesh router deals
Probably the quickest fix and the best investment for decluttering your desk-space, Anker's 200W 6-port dock scored 4.5 stars in our review, where we said "charging products really don’t get much better than the Anker Prime Charger."
UK price: now £50(was £70)
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This 17-in-1 docking and charging station is a monster - but if you have a lot of peripherals, you'll love it. It earned 4 stars, where we called it "a Thunderbolt 5 docking station with more ports and features than you'll know what to do with."
UK price: now £299 (was £420)
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This two-pack Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system saved my sanity while working from home, ending dropped connections and internet dead zones. My pick for apartments and small houses, it's the best-value tri-band mesh you can buy, and security and parental controls are free (unlike most mesh routers). And yes, you can turn off the RGB lighting.
UK price: now £240 (was £280)
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Amazon's eero Pro 7 is just about the simplest Wi-Fi 7 mesh router you can buy. Everything's handled in the app, so it's genuinely plug-and-play if you want broad internet coverage at home that just works without setup. Available in 1, 2, 3, and 4 packs.
UK price: now £525 (was £750)
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Black Friday webcam, AI recorder & digital notebook deals
This is the best 4K webcam we've reviewed, where it earned 4.5 stars and a Best in Class award. It features a two-axis motorized gimbal that pans and tilts to track you as you move during Zoom calls alongside a dual-mic system.
UK price: now £189 (was £239)
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For basic online meetings, this is the budget pick I'd go for - Logitech's 1080p webcam isn't fancy, but it gets the job done well and features a physical privacy shutter. Hard to fault at this price.
UK price: now £22 (was £40)
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The Plaud Note Pro is a pocket-sized AI voice recorder and transcription device with searchable text in the app, so you won't miss or forget what was said in meetings. We loved the original Plaud Note, which scored 4.5 stars, and this is the upgrade.
UK price: now £135 (was £169)
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I adore my reMarkable Paper Pro Move. This notebook-sized, front-lit digital handwriting tablet has effectively replaced my extensive notebook collection. The larger Paper Pro is also on sale for Black Friday. In our 5-star review, our reviewer called the Paper Pro Move "the writing tablet of my dreams." I have to agree.
UK price: now £399 (was £499)
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Black Friday printer deals
This cartridge-free EcoTank from Epson is my top choice for printing - it's more cost-effective than a traditional inkjet, earned 4.5 stars in our tests, and boasts more features and free ink than any other printer we've tested at this price.
UK price: now £350 (was £460)
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If you do prefer a classic inkjet printer for occasional document and image printing, this HP model is my recommendation. It has print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities, automatic two-sided printing, and an automatic document feeder.
UK price: now £95 (was £140)
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For small businesses printing documents in color, this is one of the best we've tested, with a 4.5-star review. We found prints were crisp, detailed, and fast, with the option to expand if you're growing and need higher capacity.
In the UK? This printer is now £308, but I'd choose the similar HP 4302dw for £240 (was £289)
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The best thermal printer for shipping labels and stickers that we've tested, the RW403B proved to be quick, reliable, and actually fun to use in our 4.5-star review, while "print quality is better than most label printers."
UK price: now £70 (was £95)
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Black Friday web hosting & business software deals
Hostinger has up to 85% off its two-year Unlimited and Starter plans - although the Unlimited is best value for small businesses, including unlimited websites, mailboxes, and custom domain for the first year. Use TechRadar code TRHOSTINGERBF10 to save an extra 10% off eligible plans of 12 months or longer.
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MailerLite's service offers businesses email marketing, drag-and-drop editing, landing pages, and signup forms. 1-year plans are 33% off with our exclusive code TECHRADAR33.
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Nord has a host of Black Friday deals on its services, including business VPN for both solo traders and small businesses with multiple employees - it's worth seeing which one fits. As an example, NordLayer Core's annual plan supports up to 20 seats, offering advanced internet access security and network access control features.
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I've covered Black Friday for four years here at TechRadar Pro - and I haven't been able to resist a good deal since about 1991 when I learned what pocket money was all about. My team and I have tested a wide range of office essentials from standing desks and office chairs to printers and docks, so for Black Friday, I'm zeroing in on our top-reviewed models as well as those with the biggest discounts.
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I've highlighted the notebook-sized Paper Pro Move in the main guide, but if you need a broader canvas for taking notes, highlighting documents, and sketching in color, the Paper Pro is the one to choose. The entire reMarkable line delivers the best digital handwriting experience I've ever had.
In our 4-star review of the 11.8in reMarkable Paper Pro, performanced proved snappy, and like other reMarkable handwriting tablets, "it feels like writing on real paper, not writing on a laggy screen."
UK price: now £599 (was £699)
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If you're working from home in an apartment, flat, or small home, I strongly recommend the MSI Roamii BE Pro. Bundled with two nodes, it's easily the best-value tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router (unlike dual-band models, it operates across three bands and supports MLO). I'd be lost without this, it's my WFH essential. Best of all, the security tools and parental controls aren't locked behind an unnecessary paywall, whereas most mesh router systems are.
In our 4-star review, it excelled particularly at close range. Our reviewer said: "With the laptop next to the router, the Roamii BE Pro achieved a consistent transfer speed of 2,003Mbps. That’s the fastest speed I’ve ever seen from a consumer Wi-Fi router."
This triangular-shaped tri-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system supports core Wi-Fi 7 features like MLO and includes plenty of security and parental control tools without a subscription.
UK price: now £240 (was £280)
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With Black Friday chair deals dropping, I've selected my number one choices here, from cheap but comfortable seats to premium executive seating.
I've also highlighted a few more in my round-up of the 7 best ones my team and I have tested (and a couple of bonus picks) in this article. A fine way to kick off my home office deals coverage.
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