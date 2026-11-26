Black Friday is officially underway - and I'm here, as I am every year, tracking down the products that make a genuine difference to your workspace. As ever with these home office and small business deals, I'm chiefly focusing on the work gear that my team and I have tested.

My live coverage here is the full-suite toolkit for work - from some of my favorite office furniture and printers to monitors, docks, business software and AI tools for online meetings. If past Black Friday sales are anything to go by, expect plenty of discounts on home office essentials, productivity gear, and ergonomic extras that make work more comfortable.

Highlights from the sale so far include my number one office chair and desk, both from FlexiSpot, the best budget business monitor we've tested from Dell, Plaud's AI note-taker that converted our reviewer into a transcription fan, and a monster 17-in-1 dock that we found features more ports than you'll know what to do with (well, probably).

I'll be updating this hub live from now right through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, monitoring all the best price drops as they land across the US and UK.

Black Friday office chair deals

Black Friday standing desk deals

Black Friday keyboard, mouse and desk lighting deals

Black Friday business monitor deals

Black Friday docking station & mesh router deals

Black Friday webcam, AI recorder & digital notebook deals

Black Friday printer deals

Black Friday web hosting & business software deals

Hostinger Unlimited Website Builder 2-year plan: at Hostinger Save 85% on 2-year plans Hostinger has up to 85% off its two-year Unlimited and Starter plans - although the Unlimited is best value for small businesses, including unlimited websites, mailboxes, and custom domain for the first year. Use TechRadar code TRHOSTINGERBF10 to save an extra 10% off eligible plans of 12 months or longer. Read more Read less ▼

NordLayer Core: at go.nordlayer.net Save 20% on annual plans Nord has a host of Black Friday deals on its services, including business VPN for both solo traders and small businesses with multiple employees - it's worth seeing which one fits. As an example, NordLayer Core's annual plan supports up to 20 seats, offering advanced internet access security and network access control features. Read more Read less ▼